Reported 2024 Ford Mustang GT Window Sticker Shows No Extra HP After All

Despite Ford’s promise of more power, a leaked window sticker for the 2024 Mustang GT and other reports may say otherwise. Found by Ford Authority , this window sticker shows that its 5.0-liter naturally aspirated “Coyote” V8 makes the same 450 horsepower as its predecessor.

F o rd was quiet on the power details of the 2024 Mustang GT when it was first announced, so there are no official horsepower or torque figures just yet. It released the power figures for the special edition Mustang Dark Horse , which makes 500 horsepower according to the automaker. But for the GT, Ford only said that it would make more power than the outgoing 2023 Mustang GT and that the new car would be the most powerful naturally aspirated Mustang GT in history. However, if this window sticker is accurate, Ford may have some explaining to do.

We reached out to a Ford spokesman who said the horsepower figure listed on the window sticker was “premature,” but didn’t say it was incorrect. Final power figures for the coupe aren’t yet certified, he said, so it’s unclear where these came from.

Something’s bit fishy about the window sticker claiming 450 horsepower when Ford hasn’t released any power figures yet. It also seems odd for the 2024 Mustang GT to make the same power as the outgoing 2023 model, considering its engine upgrades. The new 2024 Mustang GT’s V8 has new dual throttle bodies, dual air intakes, and an upgraded exhaust manifold, which are meant to make the engine breathe better. Those upgrades alone should be good for 10 or 20 extra ponies. And while that might not sound like much, more power is more power, and it would have fulfilled Ford’s promise.

This window sticker raises more questions than answers—and Ford doesn’t want to answer any just yet.

