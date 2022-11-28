A 2022 guide (+ map) to the Triangle’s best free holiday light displays

It’s the time of year when neighbors across the Triangle try to one-up each other’s light displays — and we’re not complaining. In fact, we tried to find the best ones and stick them in this list.

Here’s The News & Observer’s list of festive — and free — neighborhood light displays to take in across the area. Most of the displays listed here can be enjoyed from your car, but a few have the option to sit, stand outside your car or walk around. Some especially over-the-top shows do so for charities, giving you the option to financially support a cause while getting in the holiday spirit.

Scroll to the bottom of the list to see info on the large ticketed light shows in the area, including the Night of Lights show at Dix Park and Magic of Lights at Walnut Creek.

We’ll update this list throughout the month, as we confirm other shows, so bookmark it and check back in.

If we missed something you think we should include, let us know by emailing ask@newsobserver.com (please send as many details about the event as you can).

Important: In all cases, please check the website for each event prior to heading out to verify hours of operation (which can change) and to learn more about rain dates and safety guidelines.

Free Christmas neighborhood light displays

▪ Piper Lights — The Piper family, previous winners of ABC’s “Great Christmas Light Fight ,” has been lighting up Wake Forest for 30 years. This one is hugely popular, so expect heavy traffic, especially if you go on busy nights. This is a strictly drive-thru experience, and attendees cannot walk through the display. The show is free, but the family appreciates donations to help with electric bills. The candy store and train will be closed again this year for safety. Contact the family through their Facebook page with any questions.

Dates: Nov. 26-Jan. 1, 5:30-9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, 5:30-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday

Nov. 26-Jan. 1, 5:30-9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, 5:30-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday Location: 5725 Fixit Shop Road, Wake Forest

5725 Fixit Shop Road, Wake Forest Info : facebook.com/piperlights

▪ Rogers Family Christmas Lights — This synchronized light show is put on by the Rogers Family of Apex in memory of their son Caden, who died of spinal muscular atrophy. When you arrive, tune your car radio to 93.5 FM to hear the music. The show is free but the family appreciates donations to help find a cure for SMA, at curesma.com . There will be new additions to the home this year.

Dates: Nightly through Dec. 31

Nightly through Dec. 31 Location: 700 Bay Bouquet Lane, Apex





700 Bay Bouquet Lane, Apex Info: facebook.com/rogersfamilylights

▪ Gebhardt Family Lights — This Cary light show features new songs for their lights-set-to-music-display each night.

Dates: Starts Nov. 25 at 5:30 p.m. Check their Facebook page for additional updates.

Starts Nov. 25 at 5:30 p.m. Check their Facebook page for additional updates. Location: 1033 Hortons Creek, Cary

1033 Hortons Creek, Cary Info: facebook.com/gebhardtfamilylights

▪ Happyland Christmas Lights — Another “Great Christmas Light Fight” winner, the Moore family sets up an annual light show in memory of Rick Moore 1986-2004 who, in his short life, always wanted us to put up “more lights.” New additions will be added to the display until Christmas.

Dates: Nightly

Nightly Location: 5504 Huntingwood Drive, Raleigh

5504 Huntingwood Drive, Raleigh Info: facebook.com/Happyland-Christmas-LIghts-144521345598306

▪ Sleepy Creek Lights — The Heindel family in the Stonehenge neighborhood of Raleigh was also featured on ABC’s “Great Christmas Light Fight” in 2017 and they still go all out for the holidays. The dazzling display gets better each season.



Location: 8501 Sleepy Creek Dr., Raleigh

▪ Abbey Lane Lights - While you’re in the Stonehenge neighborhood checking out the Heindel family lights, scoot around the corner and see the magnificent lights at Abbey Lane. The Sleepy Creek + Abbey Lane combo is hard to beat.



Location: 2216 Abbey Lane, Raleigh

▪ Lake Myra Christmas Lights — This popular light show, courtesy of the Don Williams family, runs about 25 minutes with a five-minute intermission between shows. You can enjoy it close-up (outside) or stay in your car and hear the music through 103.3 FM.

Dates: Nov. 25-Dec. 31, 5:30-10 p.m. nightly

Nov. 25-Dec. 31, 5:30-10 p.m. nightly Location: 10 S. Cypress St., Wendell

10 S. Cypress St., Wendell Info: facebook.com/LakeMyraChristmasLights

▪ The Nelson’s Christmas Lights Show — The Nelson family decks their yard with lots of lights, Christmas scenes and inflatables — and there’s even music.

Dates: Nov. 24-Dec. 31, 6-10 p.m. Thursday-Sunday

Nov. 24-Dec. 31, 6-10 p.m. Thursday-Sunday Location: 3909 Falmouth Drive, Raleigh

3909 Falmouth Drive, Raleigh Info: facebook.com

▪ Goldman Family Lights — Tune in to WGFL 90.9 to hear music synchronized to the lights (their Facebook page did not specify blackout dates)

Location: 6331 Deerview Dr., Raleigh

6331 Deerview Dr., Raleigh Info: facebook.com/GoldmanFamilyLights

▪ MG’s Vision & Lights on Holt Road — These lights have been sparkling in Apex since 2010, with the light show growing so much that the owners expanded their driveway so cars get closer to the display. There is no charge for admission, but the family does partner with charities and would love for you to support them. There are a number of theme nights dedicated to specific groups in the area (families with special needs children on Dec. 5, Ukrainian families on Dec. 6, and first responders on Dec. 8). Be sure to check their Facebook page before heading out for the daily schedule.

Dates: Through Dec. 26. Times vary per day.

Through Dec. 26. Times vary per day. Location: 1012 Holt Road, Apex

1012 Holt Road, Apex Info: facebook.com/christmaslightsonholtrd

▪ Houston Family Lights — Houston Family Lights is about celebrating the holidays with lights synchronized to music.

Dates: Lights are expected to be up in early December.

Lights are expected to be up in early December. Location: 9021 New Century Rd, Wake Forest

9021 New Century Rd, Wake Forest Info: facebook.com/HoustonFamilyLights

▪ Christmas Plugged at Rose of Sharon Baptist Church — This free light show is 30 minutes long and synchronized to nine songs. Anyone can take part by driving up and tuning their radio to 90.1 FM. The church has been decorated with about 40,000 LED lights.

Dates: Nov. 25 to Jan. 8, dusk until midnight each night.

Nov. 25 to Jan. 8, dusk until midnight each night. Location: Rose of Sharon Baptist Church, 4109 Guess Rd, Durham

Rose of Sharon Baptist Church, 4109 Guess Rd, Durham Info: rosbc.org

▪ Lights on Cedar —At this neighborhood lights show, there are lights set to music with inflatables for two blocks. Santa will be available for photos Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 6 to 8 p.m. between Dec. 2 and 23.

Dates: Nov. 25-Dec. 31. Nightly 5-10 p.m.

Nov. 25-Dec. 31. Nightly 5-10 p.m. Location: West Cedar Avenue, Wake Forest

West Cedar Avenue, Wake Forest Info: facebook.com/lightsoncedar

▪ Bradshaw Holiday Light Display — A popular drive-thru light display in Knightdale. Admission is free, but donations are welcomed to help with the electric bill and light repairs.

Dates : Through Jan. 1. Visit 6-9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, and 6-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday.

: Through Jan. 1. Visit 6-9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, and 6-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday. Location : 1712 Horton Road, Knightdale

: 1712 Horton Road, Knightdale Info : facebook.com/bradshawsholidaylightdisplay

▪ Olde Time Christmas on Valley Drive — Come enjoy the excitement of the holidays with an old time display. This is the family’s third year bringing joy and warming hearts to those in the Garner/Raleigh/Fuquay-Varina area. The full show is 45 minutes long.

Dates: Open until Christmas, daily from 4-9 p.m., but open later on weekends.

Location: 1401 Valley Dr, Raleigh

Info : facebook.com/N.C.FREESTYLEKID

▪ Edward’s Battle Haunted House/Candyland — Edward has decorated his home as a haunted house each year since his cancer diagnoses. Attendees are asked to make a donation to the Make-A-Wish Eastern North Carolina to help grant wishes: wish.org/eastnc .

Dates: Opens Dec. 1.

Location: 9401 S Mere Ct, Raleigh

Info : facebook.com/edwardsbattlehauntedhouse

▪ Torockio Christmas Light Extravaganza — Check out this Raleigh light show synchronized to holiday songs.

Dates : Starts Dec. 3. Open 4-10 p.m. Sunday to Thursday, and 4-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

: Starts Dec. 3. Open 4-10 p.m. Sunday to Thursday, and 4-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Location : 8908 New Windsor Place, Raleigh

: 8908 New Windsor Place, Raleigh Info : facebook.com

▪ Anchanew Lights — Enjoy this very merry synchronized light show! When you arrive, please park out front, cut out your headlights, and turn your radios to 90.3 FM. For your safety, please keep parking lights on. During the show we ask you to be kind to our lovely neighbors by not blocking driveways, not littering, and minding your volume.

Dates : Nov. 26 to Jan. 1. Open 6-9:30 p.m. Sunday to Thursday, and 6-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

: Nov. 26 to Jan. 1. Open 6-9:30 p.m. Sunday to Thursday, and 6-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Location : 1004 Quail Oaks Circle , Raleigh

: 1004 Quail Oaks Circle , Raleigh Info : facebook.com

▪ Holidays on Hemby — The display contains thousands of lights, 75+ inflatables and an outdoor train (which doesn’t run nightly, but you can find a train schedule on their Facebook page). This year, Holidays on Hemby will be collecting slightly used and new clothes for Note in the Pocket, which gives clothing to families in poverty, until Dec. 15.

Dates : Nov. 24 to Dec. 23. The annual Candy Canes and Cocoa Night will be Dec. 10.

: Nov. 24 to Dec. 23. The annual Candy Canes and Cocoa Night will be Dec. 10. Location : 1001 Hemby Ridge Ln, Morrisville

: 1001 Hemby Ridge Ln, Morrisville Info : facebook.com

▪ Mangum Family Christmas Lights — This neighborhood light show features 64 holiday songs!

Dates : Nov. 26 through Christmas.

: Nov. 26 through Christmas. Location : 7510 Guess Rd, Hillsborough (Durham County)

: 7510 Guess Rd, Hillsborough (Durham County) Info : facebook.com/MangumLights

▪ P&C Holiday Lights — Tune to 101.3 to enjoy the synchronized light show. Santa will be outside 6-7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays to give out candy canes. One song even triggers a snow shower! This family collects donations for the Carolina Animal Rescue & Adoption Center.

Dates : Dec. 4-25, 5:30-9 p.m.

: Dec. 4-25, 5:30-9 p.m. Location : 38 Bennett Ridge Rd, Chapel Hill

: 38 Bennett Ridge Rd, Chapel Hill Info : facebook.com

▪ InflataBoyds — This neighborhood light display claims to have the largest Santa in Knightdale! The family is collecting donations for the family of Mary Marshall, who was tragically killed in Raleigh in October. You can donate through their Facebook page.

Dates : Through the end of the year.

: Through the end of the year. Location : 306 Banner Blue Ct, Knightdale

: 306 Banner Blue Ct, Knightdale Info : facebook.com

▪ Lights on Waverly — Tune to 91.7 FM for a light show synchronized to music.

Dates : Starts in early December.

: Starts in early December. Location : 416 Waverly Hills Drive, Cary

: 416 Waverly Hills Drive, Cary Info : facebook.com/Lights.on.Waverly

▪ Holland Road Lights — Tune in to 90.9 to listen to the synchronized show. This holiday show begins at dusk nightly. On New Year’s Eve, they do a dance party instead to ring in the new year.

Dates : Through Jan. 2, dusk to 10:30 p.m.

: Through Jan. 2, dusk to 10:30 p.m. Location :409 Holland Rd, Fuquay Varina

:409 Holland Rd, Fuquay Varina Info : facebook.com/hollandroadlights

▪ Turner Farms Subdivision — If you’re looking for holiday lights in the Garner area, check out this one.

Location : 5401 Rockholly Ct, Garner

▪ Castle Combe Drive Lights — This neighborhood light show is synchronized to music.

Dates: Opens Nov. 25, 6-11 p.m. nightly.

Opens Nov. 25, 6-11 p.m. nightly. Location: 605 Castle Combe Dr, Rolesville

▪ Pittman Holiday Lights — Walk through this neighborhood light display and enjoy the yard scenes.

Dates: 6-9 p.m. each night, but 6-10 p.m. the week of Christmas.

6-9 p.m. each night, but 6-10 p.m. the week of Christmas. Location: 216 Longview Dr, Smithfield

Ticketed holiday light shows in Raleigh, Cary

▪ Magic of Lights at Walnut Creek — This drive-thru holiday lights experience will hit Raleigh’s Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek.

Dates: Nov. 18-Dec. 30

Nov. 18-Dec. 30 Location: Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek, 3801 Rock Quarry Road, Raleigh

Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek, 3801 Rock Quarry Road, Raleigh Tickets: Prices range from $20-$25 per standard-sized vehicle depending on the day you buy tickets online. Limos, party buses and other bus-sized vehicles need advance ticketing for $55.

Prices range from $20-$25 per standard-sized vehicle depending on the day you buy tickets online. Limos, party buses and other bus-sized vehicles need advance ticketing for $55. Info : magicoflights.com/events/raleigh

▪ WRAL Nights of Lights at Dix Park — WRAL’s popular night of lights returns for its second year at Raleigh’s Dix Park, and fewer tickets are available to avoid traffic jams. The light show is typically a drive-thru event, but one night this year is available to walk through the event, and two nights are available to bike through it. It takes 15 to 30 minutes to drive through the event in a car.

Dates: Nov. 25-Dec. 24. Hours range from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., and you purchase tickets for a 30-minute time block.

Nov. 25-Dec. 24. Hours range from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., and you purchase tickets for a 30-minute time block. Location: Use the entrance at the intersection of Western Boulevard and Hunt Drive in Raleigh. Fast Lane ticket holders may use the event entrance at the intersection of South Boylan Avenue and Western Boulevard.





Use the entrance at the intersection of Western Boulevard and Hunt Drive in Raleigh. Fast Lane ticket holders may use the event entrance at the intersection of South Boylan Avenue and Western Boulevard. Tickets: Admission for cars and pickup trucks is between $20 and $30. Fast Lane tickets are $40 per car but $50 on Christmas week nights (Dec. 16-24). Fast Lane tickets have a dedicated entrance and can expect a shorter wait time to enter the event. Bike Night tickets are $10 per bike.

Admission for cars and pickup trucks is between $20 and $30. Fast Lane tickets are $40 per car but $50 on Christmas week nights (Dec. 16-24). Fast Lane tickets have a dedicated entrance and can expect a shorter wait time to enter the event. Bike Night tickets are $10 per bike. Info : wral.com/lights

▪ N.C. Chinese Lantern Festival — One of the state’s most popular holiday attractions, the N.C. Chinese Lantern Festival returns to Cary’s Koka Booth Amphitheatre for a seventh year this holiday season. Traditionally, the Chinese Lantern Festival represents the end of the Chinese New Year — set for the end of January — but this holiday event begins in mid-November and runs through early January. The light show features acrobatic, martial arts and musical performances, along with large-scale lanterns that are handmade in China and shipped to North Carolina.

Dates: Nov. 18-Jan. 8. Gates open nightly at 6 p.m. The event closes at 10 p.m., and you must arrive by 9 p.m. to enter.

Nov. 18-Jan. 8. Gates open nightly at 6 p.m. The event closes at 10 p.m., and you must arrive by 9 p.m. to enter. Location: Koka Booth Amphitheatre, 8003 Regency Parkway, Cary





Koka Booth Amphitheatre, 8003 Regency Parkway, Cary Tickets: There are several ticket options, with various levels of flexibility and add-ons to the basic ticket experience. Tickets are required for all guests ages 3 and older. Children 2 and under can attend for free, no ticket required. Any night tickets are $35 each for all guests ages 3 and up. This option offers the most flexibility — you are able to use the ticket for any night of the festival. (Note: Tickets are one-time use only.) Date-specific tickets allow you to pick a specific night you want to attend the festival. Prices vary according to which day you want to attend and the age of the ticket-holder.

There are several ticket options, with various levels of flexibility and add-ons to the basic ticket experience. Tickets are required for all guests ages 3 and older. Children 2 and under can attend for free, no ticket required. Any night tickets are $35 each for all guests ages 3 and up. This option offers the most flexibility — you are able to use the ticket for any night of the festival. (Note: Tickets are one-time use only.) Date-specific tickets allow you to pick a specific night you want to attend the festival. Prices vary according to which day you want to attend and the age of the ticket-holder. Info : boothamphitheatre.com

▪ Festival of Lights at Hill Ridge Farms — The drive-thru Festival of Lights opens on Thanksgiving night and does not allow tickets to be purchased in advance.

Dates: Nov. 24-Jan. 1, 5:30-10 p.m. (but closed Nov. 28 to Dec. 1.) Open nightly Dec. 2 to Jan. 1.

Nov. 24-Jan. 1, 5:30-10 p.m. (but closed Nov. 28 to Dec. 1.) Open nightly Dec. 2 to Jan. 1. Location: 703 Tarboro Rd, Youngsville

703 Tarboro Rd, Youngsville Tickets: Tickets cannot be purchased online or in advance. It costs $20 per vehicle if you’re paying in cash and $23 if you’re paying with credit or debit. Limos and charter buses are not allowed.

Tickets cannot be purchased online or in advance. It costs $20 per vehicle if you’re paying in cash and $23 if you’re paying with credit or debit. Limos and charter buses are not allowed. Info : hillridgefarms.com/festival.php

▪ Lights on the Neuse — Celebrate the joy of the birth of Jesus and feel the merriness of Christmas cheer with a Christmas Lights Extravaganza at Lights on the Neuse. A ticket includes a Christmas Lights Hayride, and you can purchase a ticket package for a private hayride for up to 20 people.

Dates: Nov. 25-Dec. 24

Nov. 25-Dec. 24 Location: Boyette Family Farms, 1620 Loop Rd, Clayton

Boyette Family Farms, 1620 Loop Rd, Clayton Tickets: $10 for ages 3 and up. Children under 2 are free.

$10 for ages 3 and up. Children under 2 are free. Info : lightsontheneuse.com/tickets

▪ Christmas Lights on the Farm — During the Christmas Season, the owners of Big Daddy’s Farms host “Christmas Lights on the Farm”, where visitors experience a Christmas lights extravaganza. Visitors to the farm are taken on a hayride, which take them through an old country town decorated for the Christmas season. The hay ride then continues to the “Field of Lights” with scenes that are sure to get you in the Christmas Spirit. After the hayride, visitors are dropped off at Big Daddy’s General Store where kids can meet Santa and Bucky, the Reindeer.

Dates: Nov. 25 - Dec. 23, though they’re sometimes closed. Check the calendar before going for open dates and times.

Nov. 25 - Dec. 23, though they’re sometimes closed. Check the calendar before going for open dates and times. Location: 11875 NC Hwy 222 W Middlesex

11875 NC Hwy 222 W Middlesex Tickets: $10 per attendee ages 4 and older.

$10 per attendee ages 4 and older. Info : christmaslightsonthefarm.com

Winter Lights at Cathis Farm — Get out of the car and take the family on a magical walk through twinkling holiday lights and enchanting interactive displays. New for 2022, enjoy a hayride with even more lights to experience included with your ticket.

Dates: Nov. 25 - Dec. 26, though they’re not open every day.

Nov. 25 - Dec. 26, though they’re not open every day. Location: Cathis Farm Events, 544 Falcon Rd, Lillington

Cathis Farm Events, 544 Falcon Rd, Lillington Tickets: $12 per attendee ages 3 and older. A family four pack, including a photo package, can be purchased for $55.

$12 per attendee ages 3 and older. A family four pack, including a photo package, can be purchased for $55. Info : cathisfarm.com/winter-lights-nc-christmas-lights

Meadow Lights — The display of lights spans over 30 acres. There are over 8,000 lights, and the tallest display is 37 feet tall! There’s an old-fashioned candy store, and a train operates through 10 acres of the display.

Dates: Nov. 18 - Dec. 31, 5-10 p.m. nightly

Nov. 18 - Dec. 31, 5-10 p.m. nightly Location: 4550 Godwin Lake Rd, Benson

4550 Godwin Lake Rd, Benson Tickets: $3

$3 Info : meadowlights.com

