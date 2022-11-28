ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The News & Observer

A 2022 guide (+ map) to the Triangle’s best free holiday light displays

By Kimberly Cataudella
The News & Observer
The News & Observer
 3 days ago

It’s the time of year when neighbors across the Triangle try to one-up each other’s light displays — and we’re not complaining. In fact, we tried to find the best ones and stick them in this list.

Here’s The News & Observer’s list of festive — and free — neighborhood light displays to take in across the area. Most of the displays listed here can be enjoyed from your car, but a few have the option to sit, stand outside your car or walk around. Some especially over-the-top shows do so for charities, giving you the option to financially support a cause while getting in the holiday spirit.

Scroll to the bottom of the list to see info on the large ticketed light shows in the area, including the Night of Lights show at Dix Park and Magic of Lights at Walnut Creek.

We’ll update this list throughout the month, as we confirm other shows, so bookmark it and check back in.

If we missed something you think we should include, let us know by emailing ask@newsobserver.com (please send as many details about the event as you can).

Important: In all cases, please check the website for each event prior to heading out to verify hours of operation (which can change) and to learn more about rain dates and safety guidelines.

Free Christmas neighborhood light displays

Piper Lights — The Piper family, previous winners of ABC’s “Great Christmas Light Fight ,” has been lighting up Wake Forest for 30 years. This one is hugely popular, so expect heavy traffic, especially if you go on busy nights. This is a strictly drive-thru experience, and attendees cannot walk through the display. The show is free, but the family appreciates donations to help with electric bills. The candy store and train will be closed again this year for safety. Contact the family through their Facebook page with any questions.

  • Dates: Nov. 26-Jan. 1, 5:30-9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, 5:30-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday
  • Location: 5725 Fixit Shop Road, Wake Forest
  • Info : facebook.com/piperlights

Rogers Family Christmas Lights — This synchronized light show is put on by the Rogers Family of Apex in memory of their son Caden, who died of spinal muscular atrophy. When you arrive, tune your car radio to 93.5 FM to hear the music. The show is free but the family appreciates donations to help find a cure for SMA, at curesma.com . There will be new additions to the home this year.

Gebhardt Family Lights — This Cary light show features new songs for their lights-set-to-music-display each night.

Happyland Christmas Lights — Another “Great Christmas Light Fight” winner, the Moore family sets up an annual light show in memory of Rick Moore 1986-2004 who, in his short life, always wanted us to put up “more lights.” New additions will be added to the display until Christmas.

Sleepy Creek Lights — The Heindel family in the Stonehenge neighborhood of Raleigh was also featured on ABC’s “Great Christmas Light Fight” in 2017 and they still go all out for the holidays. The dazzling display gets better each season.

  • Location: 8501 Sleepy Creek Dr., Raleigh

▪ Abbey Lane Lights - While you’re in the Stonehenge neighborhood checking out the Heindel family lights, scoot around the corner and see the magnificent lights at Abbey Lane. The Sleepy Creek + Abbey Lane combo is hard to beat.

  • Location: 2216 Abbey Lane, Raleigh
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mQW5h_0jQFkZbW00
ABC’s “The Great Christmas Light Fight” features families and neighborhoods from across America decorating their homes to the extreme for Christmas with a total of $300,000 in prizes ($50,000 per episode) up for grabs. Donald Rager/ABC

▪ Lake Myra Christmas Lights — This popular light show, courtesy of the Don Williams family, runs about 25 minutes with a five-minute intermission between shows. You can enjoy it close-up (outside) or stay in your car and hear the music through 103.3 FM.

The Nelson’s Christmas Lights Show — The Nelson family decks their yard with lots of lights, Christmas scenes and inflatables — and there’s even music.

  • Dates: Nov. 24-Dec. 31, 6-10 p.m. Thursday-Sunday
  • Location: 3909 Falmouth Drive, Raleigh
  • Info: facebook.com

Goldman Family Lights — Tune in to WGFL 90.9 to hear music synchronized to the lights (their Facebook page did not specify blackout dates)

MG’s Vision & Lights on Holt Road — These lights have been sparkling in Apex since 2010, with the light show growing so much that the owners expanded their driveway so cars get closer to the display. There is no charge for admission, but the family does partner with charities and would love for you to support them. There are a number of theme nights dedicated to specific groups in the area (families with special needs children on Dec. 5, Ukrainian families on Dec. 6, and first responders on Dec. 8). Be sure to check their Facebook page before heading out for the daily schedule.

▪ Houston Family Lights — Houston Family Lights is about celebrating the holidays with lights synchronized to music.

Christmas Plugged at Rose of Sharon Baptist Church — This free light show is 30 minutes long and synchronized to nine songs. Anyone can take part by driving up and tuning their radio to 90.1 FM. The church has been decorated with about 40,000 LED lights.

  • Dates: Nov. 25 to Jan. 8, dusk until midnight each night.
  • Location: Rose of Sharon Baptist Church, 4109 Guess Rd, Durham
  • Info: rosbc.org

▪ Lights on Cedar —At this neighborhood lights show, there are lights set to music with inflatables for two blocks. Santa will be available for photos Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 6 to 8 p.m. between Dec. 2 and 23.

Bradshaw Holiday Light Display — A popular drive-thru light display in Knightdale. Admission is free, but donations are welcomed to help with the electric bill and light repairs.

Olde Time Christmas on Valley Drive — Come enjoy the excitement of the holidays with an old time display. This is the family’s third year bringing joy and warming hearts to those in the Garner/Raleigh/Fuquay-Varina area. The full show is 45 minutes long.

Edward’s Battle Haunted House/Candyland — Edward has decorated his home as a haunted house each year since his cancer diagnoses. Attendees are asked to make a donation to the Make-A-Wish Eastern North Carolina to help grant wishes: wish.org/eastnc .

Torockio Christmas Light Extravaganza — Check out this Raleigh light show synchronized to holiday songs.

  • Dates : Starts Dec. 3. Open 4-10 p.m. Sunday to Thursday, and 4-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
  • Location : 8908 New Windsor Place, Raleigh
  • Info : facebook.com

▪ Anchanew Lights — Enjoy this very merry synchronized light show! When you arrive, please park out front, cut out your headlights, and turn your radios to 90.3 FM. For your safety, please keep parking lights on. During the show we ask you to be kind to our lovely neighbors by not blocking driveways, not littering, and minding your volume.

  • Dates : Nov. 26 to Jan. 1. Open 6-9:30 p.m. Sunday to Thursday, and 6-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
  • Location : 1004 Quail Oaks Circle , Raleigh
  • Info : facebook.com

▪ Holidays on Hemby — The display contains thousands of lights, 75+ inflatables and an outdoor train (which doesn’t run nightly, but you can find a train schedule on their Facebook page). This year, Holidays on Hemby will be collecting slightly used and new clothes for Note in the Pocket, which gives clothing to families in poverty, until Dec. 15.

  • Dates : Nov. 24 to Dec. 23. The annual Candy Canes and Cocoa Night will be Dec. 10.
  • Location : 1001 Hemby Ridge Ln, Morrisville
  • Info : facebook.com

▪ Mangum Family Christmas Lights — This neighborhood light show features 64 holiday songs!

▪ P&C Holiday Lights — Tune to 101.3 to enjoy the synchronized light show. Santa will be outside 6-7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays to give out candy canes. One song even triggers a snow shower! This family collects donations for the Carolina Animal Rescue & Adoption Center.

  • Dates : Dec. 4-25, 5:30-9 p.m.
  • Location : 38 Bennett Ridge Rd, Chapel Hill
  • Info : facebook.com

▪ InflataBoyds — This neighborhood light display claims to have the largest Santa in Knightdale! The family is collecting donations for the family of Mary Marshall, who was tragically killed in Raleigh in October. You can donate through their Facebook page.

  • Dates : Through the end of the year.
  • Location : 306 Banner Blue Ct, Knightdale
  • Info : facebook.com

▪ Lights on Waverly — Tune to 91.7 FM for a light show synchronized to music.

▪ Holland Road Lights — Tune in to 90.9 to listen to the synchronized show. This holiday show begins at dusk nightly. On New Year’s Eve, they do a dance party instead to ring in the new year.

▪ Turner Farms Subdivision — If you’re looking for holiday lights in the Garner area, check out this one.

  • Location : 5401 Rockholly Ct, Garner

▪ Castle Combe Drive Lights — This neighborhood light show is synchronized to music.

  • Dates: Opens Nov. 25, 6-11 p.m. nightly.
  • Location: 605 Castle Combe Dr, Rolesville

▪ Pittman Holiday Lights — Walk through this neighborhood light display and enjoy the yard scenes.

  • Dates: 6-9 p.m. each night, but 6-10 p.m. the week of Christmas.
  • Location: 216 Longview Dr, Smithfield

Ticketed holiday light shows in Raleigh, Cary

Magic of Lights at Walnut Creek — This drive-thru holiday lights experience will hit Raleigh’s Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek.

  • Dates: Nov. 18-Dec. 30
  • Location: Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek, 3801 Rock Quarry Road, Raleigh
  • Tickets: Prices range from $20-$25 per standard-sized vehicle depending on the day you buy tickets online. Limos, party buses and other bus-sized vehicles need advance ticketing for $55.
  • Info : magicoflights.com/events/raleigh

WRAL Nights of Lights at Dix Park — WRAL’s popular night of lights returns for its second year at Raleigh’s Dix Park, and fewer tickets are available to avoid traffic jams. The light show is typically a drive-thru event, but one night this year is available to walk through the event, and two nights are available to bike through it. It takes 15 to 30 minutes to drive through the event in a car.

  • Dates: Nov. 25-Dec. 24. Hours range from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., and you purchase tickets for a 30-minute time block.
  • Location: Use the entrance at the intersection of Western Boulevard and Hunt Drive in Raleigh. Fast Lane ticket holders may use the event entrance at the intersection of South Boylan Avenue and Western Boulevard.

  • Tickets: Admission for cars and pickup trucks is between $20 and $30. Fast Lane tickets are $40 per car but $50 on Christmas week nights (Dec. 16-24). Fast Lane tickets have a dedicated entrance and can expect a shorter wait time to enter the event. Bike Night tickets are $10 per bike.
  • Info : wral.com/lights

N.C. Chinese Lantern Festival — One of the state’s most popular holiday attractions, the N.C. Chinese Lantern Festival returns to Cary’s Koka Booth Amphitheatre for a seventh year this holiday season. Traditionally, the Chinese Lantern Festival represents the end of the Chinese New Year — set for the end of January — but this holiday event begins in mid-November and runs through early January. The light show features acrobatic, martial arts and musical performances, along with large-scale lanterns that are handmade in China and shipped to North Carolina.

  • Dates: Nov. 18-Jan. 8. Gates open nightly at 6 p.m. The event closes at 10 p.m., and you must arrive by 9 p.m. to enter.
  • Location: Koka Booth Amphitheatre, 8003 Regency Parkway, Cary

  • Tickets: There are several ticket options, with various levels of flexibility and add-ons to the basic ticket experience. Tickets are required for all guests ages 3 and older. Children 2 and under can attend for free, no ticket required. Any night tickets are $35 each for all guests ages 3 and up. This option offers the most flexibility — you are able to use the ticket for any night of the festival. (Note: Tickets are one-time use only.) Date-specific tickets allow you to pick a specific night you want to attend the festival. Prices vary according to which day you want to attend and the age of the ticket-holder.
  • Info : boothamphitheatre.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JUVOQ_0jQFkZbW00
2021's WRAL Nights of Lights at Dix Park included a display by local neon artist Nate Sheaffer. Juli Leonard /jleonard@newsobserver.com

Festival of Lights at Hill Ridge Farms — The drive-thru Festival of Lights opens on Thanksgiving night and does not allow tickets to be purchased in advance.

  • Dates: Nov. 24-Jan. 1, 5:30-10 p.m. (but closed Nov. 28 to Dec. 1.) Open nightly Dec. 2 to Jan. 1.
  • Location: 703 Tarboro Rd, Youngsville
  • Tickets: Tickets cannot be purchased online or in advance. It costs $20 per vehicle if you’re paying in cash and $23 if you’re paying with credit or debit. Limos and charter buses are not allowed.
  • Info : hillridgefarms.com/festival.php

Lights on the Neuse — Celebrate the joy of the birth of Jesus and feel the merriness of Christmas cheer with a Christmas Lights Extravaganza at Lights on the Neuse. A ticket includes a Christmas Lights Hayride, and you can purchase a ticket package for a private hayride for up to 20 people.

  • Dates: Nov. 25-Dec. 24
  • Location: Boyette Family Farms, 1620 Loop Rd, Clayton
  • Tickets: $10 for ages 3 and up. Children under 2 are free.
  • Info : lightsontheneuse.com/tickets

▪ Christmas Lights on the Farm — During the Christmas Season, the owners of Big Daddy’s Farms host “Christmas Lights on the Farm”, where visitors experience a Christmas lights extravaganza. Visitors to the farm are taken on a hayride, which take them through an old country town decorated for the Christmas season. The hay ride then continues to the “Field of Lights” with scenes that are sure to get you in the Christmas Spirit. After the hayride, visitors are dropped off at Big Daddy’s General Store where kids can meet Santa and Bucky, the Reindeer.

  • Dates: Nov. 25 - Dec. 23, though they’re sometimes closed. Check the calendar before going for open dates and times.
  • Location: 11875 NC Hwy 222 W Middlesex
  • Tickets: $10 per attendee ages 4 and older.
  • Info : christmaslightsonthefarm.com

Winter Lights at Cathis Farm — Get out of the car and take the family on a magical walk through twinkling holiday lights and enchanting interactive displays. New for 2022, enjoy a hayride with even more lights to experience included with your ticket.

  • Dates: Nov. 25 - Dec. 26, though they’re not open every day.
  • Location: Cathis Farm Events, 544 Falcon Rd, Lillington
  • Tickets: $12 per attendee ages 3 and older. A family four pack, including a photo package, can be purchased for $55.
  • Info : cathisfarm.com/winter-lights-nc-christmas-lights

Meadow Lights — The display of lights spans over 30 acres. There are over 8,000 lights, and the tallest display is 37 feet tall! There’s an old-fashioned candy store, and a train operates through 10 acres of the display.

  • Dates: Nov. 18 - Dec. 31, 5-10 p.m. nightly
  • Location: 4550 Godwin Lake Rd, Benson
  • Tickets: $3
  • Info : meadowlights.com

Database editor David Raynor contributed to this story.

Comments / 1

Related
WRAL News

Guide to Christmas lights in Raleigh and across NC

Here are some of our favorite light shows scheduled for the 2022 holiday season. Christmas light shows across Raleigh and North Carolina. Enjoy illuminated trees, festive light displays and local art installations along the 1.3-mile route. Event vehicle nights begin Friday, Nov. 25. and continue most nights through Christmas Eve. A bike night will be held Wednesday, Dec. 7. General admission tickets are $20 per vehicle for cars and pickup trucks. On Christmas Week nights (Dec. 16-24), tickets are $30 per vehicle. Tickets must be purchased in advance online or through the Etix ticketing call center 800-514-3849.
RALEIGH, NC
Travel Maven

This North Carolina Christmas Market is a Must-Visit

Between the magical Christmas light displays, festive decorations, and tree-lighting celebrations, there are so many ways to usher in the holiday season here in the Tar Heel State. One of the best and most exciting Christmas markets is set to return this year and it is a must-visit destination. Keep reading to learn more.
CHARLOTTE, NC
ourstate.com

5 North Carolina Towns That Belong in a Christmas Movie

Around Christmastime, a nostalgic sense of anticipation and fellowship brings together this Randolph County community. Hop in a wagon or carriage and ride through downtown to enjoy the Christmas lights and festive storefronts. Davidson. For more than three decades, this small college town north of Charlotte has been known for...
DAVIDSON, NC
carolinajournal.com

The NIMBYs come for North Carolina

For the better part of the past decade, residents have been fleeing high-cost, highly regulated cities like New York and San Francisco for more affordable urban areas like Charlotte and Raleigh, thus helping to fuel North Carolina’s impressive economic growth. But if “not in my backyard” (NIMBY) activists have their way, stricter building regulations — and thus unaffordable housing — may be following those new residents to our state.
RALEIGH, NC
kiss951.com

Here’s Where To See The Best Christmas Lights In North Carolina

Where can you see the best Christmas lights in North Carolina? Parade Magazine recently released what they consider the best lights display in each state. And I have to say I can’t argue with what they chose for North Carolina’s- The Biltmore Estate! If you’ve never been you really should add it to your list. I’ve been several times in the past few years (twice on New Years Eve which I highly recommend!
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
The News & Observer

The News & Observer

Raleigh, NC
17K+
Followers
532
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The News & Observer is widely regarded as one of the nation's best regional newspapers and places a strong emphasis on investigative reporting and watchdog journalism. In 1996, the paper was awarded the Pulitzer Prize Gold Medal for Public Service for its work showing how commercial hog farms were affecting the environment and economy in Eastern North Carolina. A company with deep roots in the Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill area, also known as the Triangle, the team that produces The News & Observer also staffs The Durham Herald-Sun and The N.C. Insider — a daily state government email newsletter product. The company launched nando.net, one of the nation’s first internet service providers, in 1994, and today is home to newsobserver.com.

 https://www.newsobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy