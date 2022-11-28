ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Mastriano supporters are flooding Pa. courts with recount petitions in governor’s race

By Jonathan Lai, Jeremy Roebuck and Ryan W. Briggs The Philadelphia Inquirer
NorthcentralPA.com
NorthcentralPA.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ngIZD_0jQFk7Df00

Philadelphia — Some of Doug Mastriano’s supporters wrongly believe the results of the 2022 election are inaccurate, and they think they’ve found a way to do something about it.

Election denial groups are flooding Pennsylvania courts with petitions seeking to force hand recounts under a little-known provision of state election law.

It’s not clear the effort will succeed in requiring counties to retally their votes; some courts have already thrown out the requests. It won’t give Mastriano, the defeated Republican nominee for governor, the 781,000 votes by which he lost to Democratic Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro.

But the efforts threaten to sow confusion about the validity of this month’s election, tie up state courts and disrupt officials’ ongoing work to audit and certify results by Monday’s deadline. It’s the latest front for an election denial movement that helped lift Mastriano to prominence and has repeatedly tried to find and exploit vulnerabilities in the state’s election system.

The groups — organizing over social media and some claiming they are working in conjunction with Mastriano’s campaign — filed more than 100 petitions in at least a dozen counties over the last week, according to interviews and court records. Elections officials said they heard of at least 17 more counties where petitions have been filed and records weren’t immediately available.

The petitions largely follow a similar format — and in many cases use the same boilerplate legal document with blank fields for individual filers to complete.

“These orchestrated moves to delay certification of the vote at the county level are a deliberate attempt to flout the will of the people as expressed in the election results,” the Pennsylvania Department of State, which oversees elections, said in a statement.

A precinct’s results can be recounted under state election law if three voters from the precinct pay $50 and file a petition in county court saying they believe “fraud or error” occurred there.

The provision is rarely used. In the past, it has triggered recounts primarily in small, local races, said Democratic elections lawyer Adam Bonin, who has used it in razor-thin races for school board and township commissioner.

“For races that are actually incredibly close — we’re talking about single-digit races for local office — in those circumstances you do want to make sure that every machine’s results were transcribed accurately, that every paper ballot was scanned correctly by the machine, and there were no accidental errors in arithmetic,” Bonin said.

But some elections officials have worried for years that bad-faith actors could attempt to weaponize the law in statewide or national elections. Word started to spread last week among county elections officials that election denial activists were using recount petitions in an organized way for the first time on a large scale.

“It’s their latest bright idea,” one county elections director told The Inquirer, calling it a “merry-go-round of nonsense.”

In Bucks County, the onslaught started last Thursday, and within a day 18 recount petitions had been filed. Voters filed 12 in Allegheny County on Friday. Montgomery County received 37 in a span of two days. Chester 11. And in Berks County, a group calling itself the Pennsylvania Liberty Fund said it organized 30 more.

“It’s a lot of the same groups and same individuals … they’re finding things in the law and they’re using it to bog us down,” said Sean D. Drasher, the elections director for Lebanon County, which has recount petitions in five precincts. They were all dropped off at the same time by one person, Drasher said.

Few of the voters who filed recount petitions were willing to discuss it, or whether they were working with organized groups. Those that did cited vague concerns about voting machines and poll workers.

Barbara Canete, a Bucks County Republican committee person who filed a recount petition in Bristol Twp., said she heard about the effort through “grassroots groups” that had been preparing for months. Like most petitions reviewed by The Inquirer, Canete’s sought a hand recount of the governor’s race specifically, though some also requested recounts in other races.

“Behind the scenes, I think there are things happening that aren’t really on the up and up,” she said.

Signs of broader organizing have proliferated online and quickly spread among conservative groups on social media.

A Facebook group called “We The People of Columbia County PA” posted a “call to action” last week seeking recruits for recount petitions in that Northeastern Pennsylvania county. It said Audit the Vote PA, an organization that has repeatedly peddled election conspiracy theories and allied itself with Mastriano, would reimburse voters for the $50 filing fee when possible. Audit the Vote’s cofounder Karen Taylor filed her own recount petition in Westmoreland County.

The Facebook post, which was deleted this week, also encouraged voters to email an address associated with Mastriano’s campaign for links to the required forms. The Mastriano campaign did not respond to questions about its involvement.

In Bucks County, the conservative group “Right for Bucks” hosted a virtual event this month with Audit the Vote seeking recruits to participate in an unspecified “election challenge.” It later provided boilerplate recount petition forms on its website.

Most local Republican Party officials have steered clear of publicly endorsing the recount push, with some dismissing it as a fringe idea. But in Berks County, the local GOP committee is openly backing the effort.

“No one is alleging the 2022 election is stolen,” party chairman Clay Breece said in a statement that also sought donations to fund the work. “We are asking for a court order to open the ballot boxes so the paper ballots are manually counted by human beings to verify that the machines are working as advertised.”

But some of the most persistent and pernicious attacks on Pennsylvania’s election system, officials and experts say, are the ones couched as simply seeking transparency. They can erode trust in the system, and recount and audit requests, when organized, can overwhelm elections offices.

Public records requests poured into county elections offices this summer, which one official likened to a “denial-of-service” attack that tries to crash a web server by overloading it with traffic. The wave of recount petitions feels like the latest front in that, elections officials said.

“While it sounds like it’s a very good way to keep an eye on government,” Drasher said, “it’s also a good way to be unaccountable and file paperwork harassing county governments.”

Local elections officials have already counted the results, checked their work and resolved any inconsistencies, recounted a sample of ballots as required by state law, and are conducting a statewide “risk-limiting audit” that’s considered the gold standard method of verifying election results.

County courts have yet to rule on the vast majority of recount petitions. But the few that have come before judges so far haven’t fared well.

A judge in Butler County threw out several recount petitions Wednesday, county solicitor H. William White III said. Three of the petitions that were submitted by voters who’d served as poll workers and signed off on their polling place’s results just days before they filed recount petitions alleging unspecified “fraud or error” in the precincts they worked in.

And a ruling Monday in Forest County might foreshadow a broader rejection of petitions across the state.

Common Pleas Court Judge Maureen A. Skerda dismissed two petitions there, citing language in the law that requires voters seeking to force a recount to either provide specific evidence of fraud or error, or to file petitions in every precinct where the election was held. That means petitions filed in the governor’s race with no specific fraud allegations would have to be filed in every one of the thousands of voting precincts across the state.

Mastriano, who conceded defeat five days after Election Day, lost by almost 15 percentage points.

“We’re way, way, way outside the margin of error, and these are just frivolous requests from people who can’t accept the results of an election,” said Northumberland County Clerk Nathan Savidge, a Republican. “Soon-to-be Gov. Shapiro blew Mastriano out of the water.”

Comments / 249

rett
3d ago

The right and trumpsters may be loud, obnoxious, flag waving, red hat wearing, screaming, lying, criticizing and whining because they lost (fair and square) but guess what. The silent majority has spoken. Go home.

Reply(29)
128
TRUMPTYDUMPTYWILLDESTROYHIMSELF
3d ago

They are nothing more than piddling election terrorists. All they care about is causing as much chaos as possible just like their god Trumpty Dumpty.

Reply(9)
114
Pilare-Danielle Caraballo
3d ago

Why are they such sore losers!!! You know what’s funny I’m pretty sure some of his followers voted for Shapiro!!! I can’t believe anyone in their right mind would want a terrorist like him to represent them!!

Reply(6)
91
Related
LehighValleyLive.com

Gov.-Elect Josh Shapiro names Lehigh Valley native as chief of staff

Governor-Elect Josh Shapiro announced the appointment of Dana Fritz as his chief of staff, one of the key senior staff positions in any governor’s office. A longtime aide to Shapiro, Fritz is a Lehigh County native and Temple University graduate who has spent virtually all of her career working for Shapiro in some capacity - most recently as the manager of his successful gubernatorial campaign.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

Rejecting undated mail ballots disproportionately impacts communities of color in Pa., data shows

This article is made possible through Spotlight PA’s collaboration with Votebeat, a nonpartisan news organization covering local election administration and voting. This article is available for reprint under the terms of Votebeat’s republishing policy. Pennsylvania’s policy of rejecting undated and incorrectly dated absentee and mail ballots is more likely to impact voters from communities with larger nonwhite populations, a Votebeat and Spotlight PA analysis of data from three urban counties has found. ...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

The teams helping Josh Shapiro prepare to become Pa.’s next governor include wealthy donors, Republicans

HARRISBURG — Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro is preparing for his inauguration and making key decisions about his administration surrounded by some of the well-heeled donors who helped make his campaign the richest in Pennsylvania history. Altogether, the 37 recently announced members of Shapiro’s transition team and the 23 members of...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
etownian.com

PA Politics: The Pennsylvania House votes to impeach Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner

On Nov. 16, the Pennsylvania House of Representatives voted to impeach progressive Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner in a 107-85 vote. This was along party lines, except for Republican Mike Puskaric voting against impeachment. “[Krasner’s] dereliction of duty and despicable behavior is unacceptable and cannot be tolerated,” Republican State Representative...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Shapiro appoints long-time advisor as Chief of Staff

Governor-Elect Josh Shapiro has appointed Dana Fritz, a Lehigh Valley native, as his Chief of Staff. A longtime trusted aide, Fritz is a graduate of Temple University who has worked with Governor-Elect Shapiro for nearly a decade. Fritz has extensive experience in government, including as Deputy Chief of Staff in the Office of Attorney General during Shapiro's term. As Chief of Staff, Fritz will oversee the Office of the Governor...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pa. lawmakers’ pay increase kicks in; 2 elected to higher office without ‘double dipping’

Salaries for Pennsylvania lawmakers jumped Thursday when an automatic 7.8% pay increase took effect, the largest in over a quarter century. Two sitting lawmakers, who ran in simultaneously for other offices, will be getting the legislative pay raise, albeit briefly, before taking more lucrative elected posts next month. Allegheny County...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Special election date set to fill open Pa. Senate seat

Lt. Gov. John Fetterman signed a writ of election on Thursday setting Jan. 31 as the date when a special election will be held to fill the 27th state senatorial district seat. The seat was vacated on Wednesday by Sen. John Gorder, R-Columbia County. Gordner announced on Monday he was resigning his elected post to become counsel to the Senate’s interim President Pro Tempore Kim Ward, R- Westmoreland.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

Will your representation change? State redistricting changes take effect Dec. 1

Is your state representative or senator changing based on where you live? It's possible, thanks to redistricting changes going into effect on Dec. 1. The Commonwealth is divided into 50 senatorial and 203 representative districts, but the representation map changes every 10 years based on the most recent census. The process is called redistricting, mandated by the Pennsylvania Constitution. District boundaries have changed as a result of the 2020 census,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

More protections coming for PA children's services providers

In just two months, it should be easier for providers of children's services in Pennsylvania's child-welfare and foster-care system to get the liability insurance they need. Governor Tom Wolf signed a bill into law that outlines who takes responsibility when an incident or accident occurs in the child-welfare system. Some counties' contracts require the private children's service provider to take full responsibility, even when they are not at fault. Samea...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

Pa. House presents impeachment articles to Senate; trial to begin in January

Pennsylvania Capitol Building on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. (Photo by Amanda Berg, for the Capital-Star). The Republican-controlled Pennsylvania Senate has set the stage for the first impeachment trial in nearly three decades, with lawmakers taking an oath to uphold the state Constitution during the proceedings before recessing until January. Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner, a Democrat who easily won re-election last year, has until Dec. 21 to file an answer...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

Pennsylvania Governor-elect Josh Shapiro, Lt. Gov. elect Davis announce Inaugural Committee

(WHTM) – Pennsylvania Governor-Elect Shapiro and Lieutenant Governor-Elect Davis have announced their Inaugural Committee. The group will help lead the planning and execution of the Shapiro-Davis Inauguration on January 17, 2023. The following Pennsylvanians will lead the Inaugural Committee as Co-Chairs and work closely alongside Inauguration Executive Director Amanda Warren: Incoming First Lady Lori Shapiro, […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

States, including Pa., have replaced prison mail with scanned copies | Tuesday Morning Coffee

Even with the primacy of email, text messages and instant messaging, there’s still no feeling quite like opening the mailbox and seeing a card or a letter from a friend or loved one sitting there waiting for you. And if you’re incarcerated in a Pennsylvania state prison, those cards and letters literally can be a lifeline from home. But the commonwealth is one of at least 14 states that has...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Pennsylvania city bans declawing cats: report

A city in Pennsylvania has officially made declawing cats illegal. The practice has long been consider inhumane, and any city resident who ignores this ban will be hit with a $500 fine. SIMILAR STORIES: Philly metro area No. 1 in U.S. for share of households with cats. LehighValleyNews.com reports how...
ALLENTOWN, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

NorthcentralPA.com

16K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Regional online newspaper for Northcentral Pa featuring local news, events, photos, articles and more. http://www.NorthcentralPA.com Your Community News!

 https://www.NorthcentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy