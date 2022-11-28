Read full article on original website
Related
probrewer.com
Retirement Sale, selling Complete 15-barrel brewing system
Retirement Sale, selling Complete 15-barrel brewing system ( $185,000 ) We are retiring and looking to sell a complete 15-barrel brewing system. Sale includes 1-15barrel direct fired natural gas kettle (200,000 BTUs), 1-15 barrel direct fired natural gas HLT (180,000 BTUs), 1–15-barrel mash tun with reservable electric rakes, 1-1000lbs elevated hopper, 1 vertical auger 17ft tall, raised Monoblock with logic control unit, 1 oversized heat exchanger with both glycol and freshwater cooling, 2-15barrel jacketed upright fermenters, 1-10barrel jacketed upright fermenters, 2-15 barrel jacketed bright tanks, 3-15barrel horizontal jacketed lager tanks, 1-10barrel horizontal jacketed lager tank, 1-15 barrel single walled bright tank, 3-8barrel single wall bright tanks, 1-8barrel jacketed glycol reservoir tank, 1 twin 7hp glycol chiller (one compressor operational). Buyer responsible for shipment.
probrewer.com
Blichmann 1 BBL brew system 3 vessel
Blichmann 1 BBL brew system 3 vessel ( $3,900 ) Used Product Ad posted 20 hours ago in Brewhouse or Brewing Systems by. Blichmann 1 BBL brew system with three vessel, all tubing and fittings, 2 control boxes, hermes coil and fittings, 2 pumps, 1 eight foot stainless table on casters and many extra fittings. I have several more pictures if you want them.
probrewer.com
Alpha Brewing Ops BC36 40 can per minute Canning Line
Alpha Brewing Ops BC36 40 can per minute Canning Line ( $120,000 ) Alpha Brewing Ops BC36 4 head 40 can per minute canner (upgradable to 80 cpm) Everything you need to start canning. Buyer to arrange freight.
probrewer.com
12oz Sleek Cans – Ball – 10 Pallets, Approx. 80,000 Cans
12oz Sleek Cans - Ball - 10 Pallets, Approx. 80,000 Cans ( $0.14 ) I have 10 pallets of brand new 12oz sleek cans, made by Ball. They are brights. Each pallet consists of about 8,096 cans. They are the 10ft tall pallets. I also have 1 pallet of lids, approximately 180,000 lids. Minimum purchase is 1 pallet. Can be picked up from Hialeah FL. Asking .14 for cans and .035 for lids. call 3059293355 for info.
probrewer.com
Mori “Hobby” Filter 20×20 Sheet filter
Https://www.tcwequipment.com/products/mori-20×20-hobby-sheet-filter. Please Login or register to contact the poster of this classified ad. This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
probrewer.com
Bee International Nano DeBee Benchtop High Pressure Homogenizer
Bee International Nano DeBee Benchtop High Pressure Homogenizer ( $22,000 ) Lightly used and in excellent condition. Seller will cover shipping. The Nano DeBEE has the highest processing energy of any electric benchtop high- pressure homogenizer. The laboratory scale Nano DeBEE allows users to easily adjust a wide variety of parameters to ensure the optimum process for excellent homogenization. Pressure, flow and process duration are all independently controlled, and the BEEI homogenizing cell is the only high pressure homogenization technology that allows for control of process duration. Likewise, the amount of cavitation, shear, and impact the sample is exposed to can be adjusted by varying the aforementioned control parameters as well as through various the instrument setup.
probrewer.com
Cask ACS4 filler with full height depal available now!
Cask ACS4 filler with full height depal available now! ( $70,000 ) We have a freshly serviced 2014 Cask ACS 4.2 5 head filler/seamer available now in Everett, MA. The seamer station was rebuilt by a Cask technician in October while they were here to commission our new (to us) Cask X2 filler.
probrewer.com
30 bbl 2013 GW Kent Brite tank 16K
30 bbl GW Kent brite tank manufactured 2013. Still in use, comes with PRV and carb stone. Buyer responsible for rigging and shipping. We can recommend a local rigger. We can also assist putting on a truck with our fork lift. 16K. Also have a 2014 GW Kent 30 bbl FV for sale for 16K. Will sell both for 30K. Fairport NY is a suburb of Rochester NY.
probrewer.com
Turnkey San Diego Brewery and Tasting Room for sale!
Kookslams Hard Seltzer is a Miami Vice/80’s tasting room that fulfills all your needs. Our located is optimal for hosting event and private parties. We have a large 10×25” stage and. Located in the heart of Hop Highway in Vista,CA. The brewery is surrounded by multiple large...
probrewer.com
1925 Gallons of Gluten Free Neutral Malt Grain Hard Seltzer Base (19% ABV)
Selling 1925 Gallons of 19% ABV Gluten Free Neutral Grain Hard Seltzer Base. The base is currently stored in 275 Gallon totes and is being stored in Ventura, CA. When diluted down to 5% ABV, you would have 7,315 gallons of base ready to dose the flavoring of your choice. Skip the fermentation time and go straight to batching.
Comments / 0