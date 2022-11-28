Bee International Nano DeBee Benchtop High Pressure Homogenizer ( $22,000 ) Lightly used and in excellent condition. Seller will cover shipping. The Nano DeBEE has the highest processing energy of any electric benchtop high- pressure homogenizer. The laboratory scale Nano DeBEE allows users to easily adjust a wide variety of parameters to ensure the optimum process for excellent homogenization. Pressure, flow and process duration are all independently controlled, and the BEEI homogenizing cell is the only high pressure homogenization technology that allows for control of process duration. Likewise, the amount of cavitation, shear, and impact the sample is exposed to can be adjusted by varying the aforementioned control parameters as well as through various the instrument setup.

2 DAYS AGO