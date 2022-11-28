Read full article on original website
Man Found Dead After Being Left By Friends At A BarStill UnsolvedHouston, TX
Suspect wanted in connection with shooting of Uber driver at northeast Houston gas station along with his companionhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Popular burger chain opens new location in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Popular Houston Restaurant Coming to TownGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
6 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
NECN
Another Round of Rain and Wind Coming Saturday
Chilly air will slowly get the boot in the next 24 hours. While temperatures still hold in the 40s Friday, it will feel a lot warmer without the wind and with ample sun. We’re still climbing out of the cold Friday morning, so there’s a limit to how far we get with the day's warmup.
NECN
As Storm Hits New England, Tens of Thousands Lose Power
With a storm lashing New England Wednesday night, nearly 50,000 customers were without power in Massachusetts at one point and tens of thousands lost power in other states in New England as well. At one point in Massachusetts, shortly after 9 p.m., nearly 47,000 customers had lost power, according to...
NECN
Blue Crabs Now Migrating to Maine From Chesapeake Bay
Blue crabs are now in Maine. This means they are no longer exclusive to Chesapeake Bay. The Gulf of Maine continues to warm at the fastest rate of any body of water in the world in the last five years. And this could be a reason why the crabs are expanding their migration pattern northward.
NECN
Gino, a 22-Year-Old Pup in Southern California, Is Now the World's Oldest Living Dog
A 22-year-old dog adopted from a Colorado animal shelter two decades ago is now the oldest living K9 in the world, according to Guinness World Records. The 16-pound pup named Gino was born Sept. 24, 2000 and adopted in Boulder, Colorado in 2002. The senior dog lives in Los Angeles...
NECN
Mass. Reports 5,068 New COVID-19 Cases This Week
Massachusetts health officials reported 5,068 new COVID-19 cases and 63 new deaths in the last week, with the new data released Thursday. In total, there have been 1,934,804 cases and 20,896 deaths since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Massachusetts' COVID data, tracked on the Department of Public Health's interactive...
NECN
Several Whales Dead After Stranding, Dayslong Ordeal on Cape Cod
At least five whales out of a pod of six are dead after getting stranded on Cape Cod this week, rescuers said Wednesday. One of the pilot whales remained unaccounted for Wednesday afternoon, according to the International Fund for Animal Welfare, which had been monitoring the stranded animals since Monday evening.
NECN
Suspect in Fatal Shooting in Conn. Grocery Store Parking Lot Found in Puerto Rico
The suspect in a fatal shooting in the parking lot of a Waterbury grocery store in September has been located in Puerto Rico and he has been brought back to Connecticut, according to police. The victim, 26-year-old Jordan Savage, was shot in the parking lot at Colonial Grocer on Colonial...
NECN
New Details Released in Investigation into Martha's Vineyard Bank Robbery
Two men face federal charges after an armed bank robbery in Tisbury, Massachusetts, a town on Martha's Vineyard. The U.S. Attorney's Office on Friday released new details on the investigation into the Nov. 17 robbery, which set off a massive manhunt at the time. Miquel Antonio Jones, 39, of Edgartown...
NECN
Authorities Seize 46 Guns, Drugs, $16,000 Cash in Maine Drug Raid
Authorities seized 46 guns, 23 grams of fentanyl, six grams of crack cocaine and $16,000 in cash in a drug raid this week in Downeast Maine. The joint investigation by the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency, the Maine Warden Service and the Maine Maritime Patrol also resulted in the arrest of a Deer Isle man and his girlfriend on drug trafficking offenses.
