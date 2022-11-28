ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NECN

Another Round of Rain and Wind Coming Saturday

Chilly air will slowly get the boot in the next 24 hours. While temperatures still hold in the 40s Friday, it will feel a lot warmer without the wind and with ample sun. We’re still climbing out of the cold Friday morning, so there’s a limit to how far we get with the day's warmup.
NECN

As Storm Hits New England, Tens of Thousands Lose Power

With a storm lashing New England Wednesday night, nearly 50,000 customers were without power in Massachusetts at one point and tens of thousands lost power in other states in New England as well. At one point in Massachusetts, shortly after 9 p.m., nearly 47,000 customers had lost power, according to...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NECN

Blue Crabs Now Migrating to Maine From Chesapeake Bay

Blue crabs are now in Maine. This means they are no longer exclusive to Chesapeake Bay. The Gulf of Maine continues to warm at the fastest rate of any body of water in the world in the last five years. And this could be a reason why the crabs are expanding their migration pattern northward.
MAINE STATE
NECN

Mass. Reports 5,068 New COVID-19 Cases This Week

Massachusetts health officials reported 5,068 new COVID-19 cases and 63 new deaths in the last week, with the new data released Thursday. In total, there have been 1,934,804 cases and 20,896 deaths since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Massachusetts' COVID data, tracked on the Department of Public Health's interactive...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NECN

Several Whales Dead After Stranding, Dayslong Ordeal on Cape Cod

At least five whales out of a pod of six are dead after getting stranded on Cape Cod this week, rescuers said Wednesday. One of the pilot whales remained unaccounted for Wednesday afternoon, according to the International Fund for Animal Welfare, which had been monitoring the stranded animals since Monday evening.
NECN

Authorities Seize 46 Guns, Drugs, $16,000 Cash in Maine Drug Raid

Authorities seized 46 guns, 23 grams of fentanyl, six grams of crack cocaine and $16,000 in cash in a drug raid this week in Downeast Maine. The joint investigation by the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency, the Maine Warden Service and the Maine Maritime Patrol also resulted in the arrest of a Deer Isle man and his girlfriend on drug trafficking offenses.
DEER ISLE, ME

