Lewiston, NY

Music Monday: No Vacancy

By Adam Duke
 3 days ago
LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — Alternative band No Vacancy hails from Lewiston, but plays all over Western New York, including the Buffalo, Niagara Falls, and Rochester areas.

The band began playing together in high school, with their first gig being a high school dance.

“That was quite the feat for us at the time,” said John Cimino, the band’s singer and guitarist. “Here we are, 12 years later — the original lineup is actually not the same — but we are still representing and we’re happy to be here.”

The band released its debut, self-titled EP in early October, featuring songs “Waste Away,” “Where You Belong,” and “Perfect Disaster.” The EP, and the singles No Vacancy has released, can be found at the links below. They also have an album on the way.

“The chemistry that we’ve had over the years has been phenomenal; I think that’s why we’ve stuck together so long,” Cimino said. “I don’t want to speak for everybody else, we do all have our own favorite artists, but I think our biggest influence is each other, personally, and I would stand by that.”

No Vacancy held a benefit concert on Saturday, with Bear the Bronze and Marina Laurendi opening, to raise funds to “Vacate Cancer,” with proceeds going to prostate cancer research at Roswell Park. The show raised over $4,300. To donate, visit the band’s GoFundMe page at this link.

How the band got its name: The band shares a name with Dewey Finn’s band name from School of Rock, though their former frontman Brad would disagree that that’s where the name originated.

Their favorite local artists to play with: Bear the Bronze, Tedesco Knows Best, Amateur Hockey Club, Roy G Biv

Their favorite venues to play: Jack Rabbit, Mister Goodbar, The Griffon House

Their favorite songs to play live: What’s In It For Me?, Frames, Perfect Disaster, Where You Belong

Their dream concert lineup :

  1. No Vacancy
  2. Red Hot Chili Peppers
  3. Billy Joel (with Cory Wong)
  4. John Mayer
  5. Arctic Monkeys

For more information about No Vacancy or to check out their music, visit the following links:

Music Monday #13 was filmed at Brickyard Brewing Co. , a microbrewery in the heart of Lewiston that hosts a variety of events. To learn more about Brickyard, click here to visit the brewery’s website or here for their Facebook page.

Music Monday is a weekly series designed to showcase artists from Western New York and their work. To be considered for a feature, email Adam Duke at adam.duke@wivb.com .

Adam Duke is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2021. See more of his work here .

