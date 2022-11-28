Read full article on original website
Colorado Brewing Systems Automatic 2-Keg Washer V2
Colorado Brewing Systems Automatic 2-Keg Washer V2 ( $3,000 ) We have gone out of business and have a 2-top keg washer available for sale! It is about 3 ft x 5ft. Bought from Colorado Brew in Jan 2020. – Standard 120 plug. – Can run it with manually added...
Retirement Sale, selling Complete 15-barrel brewing system
Retirement Sale, selling Complete 15-barrel brewing system ( $185,000 ) We are retiring and looking to sell a complete 15-barrel brewing system. Sale includes 1-15barrel direct fired natural gas kettle (200,000 BTUs), 1-15 barrel direct fired natural gas HLT (180,000 BTUs), 1–15-barrel mash tun with reservable electric rakes, 1-1000lbs elevated hopper, 1 vertical auger 17ft tall, raised Monoblock with logic control unit, 1 oversized heat exchanger with both glycol and freshwater cooling, 2-15barrel jacketed upright fermenters, 1-10barrel jacketed upright fermenters, 2-15 barrel jacketed bright tanks, 3-15barrel horizontal jacketed lager tanks, 1-10barrel horizontal jacketed lager tank, 1-15 barrel single walled bright tank, 3-8barrel single wall bright tanks, 1-8barrel jacketed glycol reservoir tank, 1 twin 7hp glycol chiller (one compressor operational). Buyer responsible for shipment.
20 Gallon Pilot System, (2) 25 gal Conical Mini-Brew Fermenters, Corny Kegs
Steel Brew Cart featuring three-Propane Burners. Three-Keggle Kettles with ball valves, quick connect fittings and hoses from Bargain Fittings, March Transfer Pump with Remote. Duda Plate Chiller and Food Grade Hoses. (2) Igloo Cooler/Mash Tuns and PVC Manifold- capable of holding 70 lbs. of grain each. This system can easily do simultaneous 10 gallon batches. $1,200.
Electric Brewery 50 Gal Test System
55 Gal Boil Blichmann, 50 Gal Mash BrewBuilt, 30 Gal HLT Blichmann Tanks. 3 Jacketed Stainless 150L Fermenters available also.
2 cases of hi speed gold crowns,
2 cases of gold crowns, these are the best ones to use, they work better than the cheap ones from overseas. 2 boxes for $300 plus shipping.
12oz Sleek Cans – Ball – 10 Pallets, Approx. 80,000 Cans
12oz Sleek Cans - Ball - 10 Pallets, Approx. 80,000 Cans ( $0.14 ) I have 10 pallets of brand new 12oz sleek cans, made by Ball. They are brights. Each pallet consists of about 8,096 cans. They are the 10ft tall pallets. I also have 1 pallet of lids, approximately 180,000 lids. Minimum purchase is 1 pallet. Can be picked up from Hialeah FL. Asking .14 for cans and .035 for lids. call 3059293355 for info.
Blichmann 1 BBL brew system 3 vessel
Blichmann 1 BBL brew system 3 vessel ( $3,900 ) Used Product Ad posted 20 hours ago in Brewhouse or Brewing Systems by. Blichmann 1 BBL brew system with three vessel, all tubing and fittings, 2 control boxes, hermes coil and fittings, 2 pumps, 1 eight foot stainless table on casters and many extra fittings. I have several more pictures if you want them.
Mori “Hobby” Filter 20×20 Sheet filter
Https://www.tcwequipment.com/products/mori-20×20-hobby-sheet-filter. Please Login or register to contact the poster of this classified ad. This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
12 oz std Brite epoxy cans for sale
12 oz std Brite epoxy cans for sale. Pick up only please. 16 layers per pallet. 7 pallets available. (6224 cans per pallet) $.14/can.
Nuova Rubbermac Pompa Mini PH 30 Pump
Barely used Nuova Rubbermac Pompa Mini PH 30 Pump $1000. Local pickup preferred. Will ship at buyers expense.
Alpha Brewing Ops BC36 40 can per minute Canning Line
Alpha Brewing Ops BC36 40 can per minute Canning Line ( $120,000 ) Alpha Brewing Ops BC36 4 head 40 can per minute canner (upgradable to 80 cpm) Everything you need to start canning. Buyer to arrange freight.
PONYfant- Mobile conveyor for wet spent grain
PONYfant- Mobile conveyor for wet spent grain ( $20,000 ) This unit has never been used. We purchased it new and never ended up needing it. It comes with spare parts and 100′ of hosing. Here is the link to the product page on their website. https://ponndorf-gmbh.de/plants/conveyors-silos/ponyfant-mobile-small-conveying-system-for-wet-spent-grains/?lang=en. The unit...
Chart Nitrogen Doser (Ultradoser)
Chart Nitrogen Doser (Ultradoser) for sale. Currently hooked up to Twin Monkeys Animas Line, but has only been used TWICE. Purchased new for +17K. Does not come with Chart controller because Twin Monkeys uses it own controller. Willing to sell for 14K OBO. Manufacturer : Chart. Ships From : Bozeman,...
20bbl turnkey beer brewing system with FVs & BBTs
20BBL brewing system specification equipment list is as follows:. 20bbl 2vessels or 3vessels or 4vessels brewing system:. Mash tank – grist hydrator, agitator, frequency drive, bottom and side with steam jacket. Lauter tun – false bottom, rake system, sparging, rake speed adjustable. Brew kettle- steam jacket and calandria.
30 bbl GW Kent Fermenter 16K
30 BBL GW Kent 2014 FV 16K. PRV included. Still in use. Buyer responsible for rigging and shipping. We can recommend a local rigger. We can also assist loading onto a truck with our forklift. We have a GW Kent 30 bbl brite for sale for 16K. Will sell both together for 30K.
5HP ProChiller Glycol Chiller
ProChiller Glycol Chiller, 5HP, clean and in great shape, on wheels. New in 2011. 208/230/3PH, 30Amps, so can be run on standard 240/208V cellar receptacles if portability is desired. Very roomy inside and easy to service and keep clean (the same cannot be said about many other small chillers, with everything crammed into a small box!). A robust machine. Well maintained.
40bbl beer fermenters/beer fermentation tanks/beer fermentor/beer unitanks
New 40bbl beer unitanks, good quality and good price!. • Good quality, reasonable price and excellent quality.
Macro 44″ x 48″ x 34″ 34-S ProBin Food Processing Bulk Container
Macro 44" x 48" x 34" 34-S ProBin Food Processing Bulk Container ( $175 ) We have 23 of these containers for sale. We used them for spent grain. The price is for each one. Varying conditions but no leaks in any of them. Shipping is available at the buyer’s...
