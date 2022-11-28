Read full article on original website
abovethelaw.com
Kari Lake's Lawyers Lose Election Suit, Win Sanctions. Well Played, Dersh!
This afternoon a federal judge sanctioned lawyers for failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, who sued to force the state to use paper ballots in the November election. In point of fact, the state does use paper ballots, something which could have been determined by the plaintiff and her lawyers had they bothered to conduct “the factual and legal pre-filing inquiry that the circumstances of this case reasonably permitted and required.”
Kamala Harris Is Regal In Black Gown For President Biden’s 1st State Dinner: Photos
Vice President Kamala Harris dressed to impress at the first state dinner held by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden since his inauguration. The Vice President arrived at the White House on December 1 for the star-studded dinner wearing a one-shouldered black dress. The top portion of the gown featured sparkles that twinkled in the light.
Alabama 'execution survivor' reaches settlement with state
Alabama won't seek another lethal injection date for an inmate whose September execution had been halted because of problems establishing an intravenous line, according to the terms of a settlement agreement approved on Monday.The state agreed to never use lethal injection again as an execution method to put Alan Eugene Miller to death. Any future effort to execute him will be done by nitrogen hypoxia, an execution method authorized in Alabama but that has never been used to carry out a death sentence in the US. There is currently no protocol in place for using nitrogen hypoxia.On Tuesday, U.S....
Obama mocks Herschel Walker for claiming that he let the former president win at basketball before admitting that the 2 men have never met: 'This would be funny if he were not running for US Senate'
On at least three occasions between 2017 and 2020, Walker claimed to have played basketball with Obama, HuffPost reported.
French president visits Louisiana to boost cultural ties
French President Emmanuel Macron is in Louisiana on the last day of his visit to the U.S. Macron's office says the visit is being held to celebrate longstanding cultural ties and to discuss energy policy in the state named for France's famous Sun King Louis XIV
Operation Court Broom rocked Miami’s judicial system. Here’s what happened to key players
Operation Court Broom was a landmark corruption investigation into Miami’s criminal justice system that led to a slew of indictments in the early 1990s. In all, five judges were charged, alongside a slew of attorneys.
Teenage canvasser for Warnock shot in Georgia
A canvasser for Sen. Raphael Warnock has been injured after being shot in Savannah, Georgia on Thursday evening. The canvasser, a 15-year-old male, was campaigning for Warnock’s upcoming runoff election when shots were fired from behind a closed door of one of the residences in the 500 block of Hartridge Street. The shooting took place…
Man pleads guilty to federal hate crime for cross burning
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi man who burned a cross in his front yard to intimidate his Black neighbors pleaded guilty to a hate crime in federal court, the Justice Department announced Friday. Axel Cox, 24, of Gulfport, was charged with violating the Fair Housing Act over the...
