About 200 people rescued after being stranded on ice chunk in Minnesota

BELTRAMI COUNTY, Minn. — About 200 people were rescued Monday after being stranded on a large chunk of ice that broke free on Upper Red Lake.

Update 6:12 p.m. EST Nov. 28: The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that about 200 people were rescued from the ice just after 2:30 p.m. Monday and no one was left on the ice.

People fishing Upper Red Lake in north Beltrami County began calling deputies around 11:30 a.m. One caller said a large piece of ice broke free from the shore and they estimated the number of people trapped at 100, according to BCSO.

According to KSTP, BCSO said a temporary ice bridge was placed over the open water at JR’s Corner access point to assist people off the ice.

According to KSTP, the Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office a day before, on Sunday, issued an ice safety warning following multiple calls of people falling through the ice on the lakes.

“The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office reminds those who are thinking of heading on the ice that early season ice is very unpredictable. Extreme caution should be used when heading on the ice and to check the thickness frequently to ensure an adequate amount of ice,” said BCSO in the news release.

Original Story: BCSO said in a Facebook post that it was working to evacuate more than 100 people who were fishing when the ice broke free. Deputies have directed anyone on the ice to evacuate via a temporary ice bridge.

JR’s Corner Access, an ice fishing and rental business, posted a photo on its Facebook page showing its ice bridge in place working to help evacuate people.

In a video posted to Northwoods Fish Houses LLC’s Facebook page, a man named Shane filmed the area, and said he estimated 60 feet of water opened between the shore and the ice. He described the crack as opening up from east to west from the Red Lake Indian Reservation line to Rogers, Valley News Live reported.

