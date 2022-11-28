Read full article on original website
COVID Cases Climbing in Hudson Valley After Thanksgiving
You may want to take some extra precautions in the Hudson Valley, as COVID appears to be ramping up throughout Dutchess, Orange and Ulster Counties. Most of the Hudson Valley has moved on from the pandemic, and for good reason. Effective vaccines and medications have lessened the impact of the virus, allowing those who are protected to quickly recover. Unfortunately, many residents have not received their boosters and that has contributed to an uptick in cases that continues to climb in the wrong direction.
More Pain At The Pumps: Gas Tax Cap Expires in Hudson Valley Counties
We can all agree that our wallets have been feeling the impact of the cost of just about everything increasing lately. From utilities to grocery bills, and especially at the gas pumps, just about everyone has been talking about finances and spending these days. Unfortunately, a program that went into effect over the summer that had been saving New Yorkers some cash at the pumps has expired.
hudsonvalleyone.com
Private company steps in to chip Saugerties brush after county equipment breaks down
Saugerties Village Board member Donald Hackett said he was surprised to find an employee of John Mullen grinding up tree branches and debris in the village. The job has been done by village employees using a grinder loaned from Ulster County. Ulster County’s machine needs repairs, so Mullen has stepped...
Hudson Valley’s Newest McDonald’s Being Built at Lightning Pace
It's highly likely you haven't even noticed the Hudson Valley's newest McDonald's being built right under your nose. At the end of September, we told you that there would soon be a groundbreaking for a new, modern McDonald's restaurant. We all know just how slow many constructions in the Hudson Valley seem to take, so imagine our surprise when we drove by just a couple of months later to find that construction on the exterior of the building is now almost complete.
Hudson Valley Man Who Drove Into New York Schools Speaks Out
A Hudson Valley man is asking for forgiveness admitting he drove high and drunk when he crashed his car into a school building. On Nov. 20 around 1:15 a.m., deputies from the Ulster County Sheriff's Office spotted a vehicle strike the Wallkill Central School District Administration building on State Route 208 in the hamlet of Wallkill and then attempt to leave the area, officials say.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Serino encouraged to run for Dutchess County Executive
POUGHKEEPSIE – After losing a re-election bid for a state senate seat in November, State Senator Sue Serino (R-Hyde Park), is being encouraged to run for the office of Dutchess County Executive in November of 2023. The county executive seat is being vacated a year early after current Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro was elected to Congress in November.
Dutchess Ambulatory Surgical Center To Relocate To Thriving Eastdale Village
Over the past several years the Hudson Valley has watched the Eastdale Village Town Center evolve into a city within itself in Poughkeepsie. The 'live, work, play' environment that we have watched transform from a few retail locations with housing construction into the Hudson Valley hotspot that it has become today will soon welcome another major addition to the site. Dutchess Ambulatory Surgical Center has broken ground and will relocate to Eastdale Village summer of 2023.
Hudson Valley’s Only Remaining 7-Eleven Makes Jarring Change in Hours
It was a disappointment showing up at a closed 7-Eleven recently in the wee hours of the morning. 7-Eleven operates, franchises, and licenses over 78,029 in 19 countries and territories. Founded in 1927 and headquartered in Dallas, Texas, the retail convenience store chain operates under its namesake brand globally. Within the United States it operates under 7-Eleven nationally. It also operates as Speedway nationally, but mostly in the Midwest and East Coast. It operates as Stripes Convenience Stores within the South Central United States. Both Speedway and Stripes operate alongside 7-Eleven's namesake stores in several markets.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Poughkeepsie continues park improvements
POUGHKEEPSIE – The demolition of the Pulaski Park Bathhouse is nearly completed and plans for the replacement are being developed by Poughkeepsie City officials. The new bathhouse will be constructed in the spring of 2023. Improvements have been taking place throughout the city’s 18 parks for more than a...
Former New Paltz Apple Orchard to Become State-of-the-Art Operations Center
There is one piece of land in the New Paltz area that over the years has been rumored to be, the new home of a Walmart, a resort, and a waterpark but it looks like the county has other plans. The Ulster County Legislature has officially approved the purchase of...
See Road Closures Due To Events In Dutchess County
This weekend will be the beginning of the many holiday celebration around the Hudson Valley. We have so many communities in the Hudson Valley that deck the halls in order to bring holiday joy to all of us, and most of the celebration kick-off this weekend. Various parades and light...
Mid-Hudson News Network
New recycling director named in Sullivan County
MONTICELLO – Sullivan County native Kassie Thelman has been named the county’s recycling coordinator. The Monticello resident left a nearly seven-year inspection and operations job is thrilled to be back working in her home County. “It felt right,” says Thelman, who left a nearly seven-year inspection and operations...
hudsonvalleyone.com
Saugerties to study allowing more parking space for some apartments
The Saugerties Village Board voted at its regular meeting on Monday, November 21 to act as lead agency in the study of a proposed change in the zoning code that would allow one-and one-half parking spaces for each two apartments in the central business district. The present law specifies one space for every two apartments.
hudsonvalleyone.com
Rewind Kingston sells thrifted fashion, supports youth mental health
On the same block in Midtown Kingston as the Ulster Performing Arts Center, on Broadway between Cornell and O’Neil Street, there’s an unassuming storefront that’s easy to pass by without realizing what treasures lie inside. A new LED-lit sign is currently being created to alert the neighborhood that what used to be called Ye Olde Book Shoppe has reopened as Rewind Kingston, with a new focus meant to appeal to a younger clientele: trendy thrift-shop fashion and upcycled clothing and gifts.
Road closed in New Paltz
The New Paltz fire department updates the community on a road closed and wires down in the road. Springtown Road is closed from Mountain Rest Road to Kleinkill Road.
hudsonvalleyone.com
Saugerties to clean sludge from sewage digester to ameliorate stench
Following complaints about bad smells from the Saugerties sewer plant, the operators removed the cover of a digester and found it was not working properly and needed to be pumped out. Village of Saugerties trustee Donald Hackett said at the Village Board meeting on Monday, November 21 that the digester is being pumped out at a cost of 25 cents per gallon. During the past several years, the village has collected 30,000 to 40,000 gallons of heavy sludge in the 105,000-gallon tank that has not been working properly.
Hudson Valley Drivers Go Crazy Over ‘Saved’ Parking Spot
Finding a parking spot close to any store this time of year can be a challenge so what do you do when someone does the unthinkable and blocks you from pulling into one?. This was the situation that was witnessed this weekend at a busy Hudson Valley parking lot. On Saturday afternoon cars were circling the lot desperately trying to find a parking spot as shoppers descended upon a popular Dutchess County shopping destination. It's good to know that retail shopping is back, as Hudson Valley bargain hunters stepped away from their computer screens to spend money locally. But with more local commerce comes more headaches for shoppers.
hudsonvalleyone.com
Marc Delgado lands in Woodstock
Singer-songwriter Marc Delgado has lived in the Woodstock area about eight years now, but the land of California remains deeply ingrained in both the man and his music. If California conjures images of Hollywood and Silicon Valley, think again. Delgado hails from the other California, Steinbeck territory. Back in the...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Hospital workers say Nuvance refuses to recognize federal holiday ending slavery
POUGHKEEPSIE – Hospital workers from three area hospitals held an informational picket and march on Thursday afternoon near Vassar Brothers Medical Center (VBMC). Members of 1199 SEIU United Healthcare Workers, numbering nearly 1,000 at the Poughkeepsie hospital, have been negotiating with Nuvance Health, the VBMC parent company since their contract expired at the end of September.
followsouthjersey.com
Travel: Gone “Wyld(er)”: An Older Resort Is Reborn In Upstate NY, Providing The Ideal “Jumping Off” Spot For Culinary And Other Adventures
Our excitement was genuine as we drove the 3.5 hours from South Jersey to the Northern Catskills of New York State. The main reason was that our visit was coinciding with the peak of fall foliage — and the fact that a hotel we’d stayed at several years ago had been brought back to life as an “adventure resort,” just minutes away from the popular ski resort, Windham Mountain.
