ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Helena, MT

Comments / 0

Related
Montana Free Press

Iconic LaHood Park Steakhouse readies to reopen after devastating fire

CARDWELL — LaHood Park Steakhouse, an iconic restaurant in business here for decades, is making a comeback after a fire destroyed the building last year. “I took a couple of months to think about it, and I decided to rebuild it from the ground up because it is more than just a place to eat,” said owner, “swamper” and bartender Phil Lalich. “It’s a rural community, and this is a place for ranchers, farmers and friends to meet.”
CARDWELL, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

Butte-Silver Bow law enforcement looking for 64-year-old man

BUTTE, Mont. - The Butte-Silver Bow Police Department is looking for a 64-year-old man. Irl Tanner Lambertson is described as being five feet, ten inches tall, weighs 185 pounds and has balding brown hair. He was last seen wearing pajama pants and a blue winter jacket. According to the police...
BUTTE, MT
NBCMontana

Butte man sentenced for trafficking meth

MISSOULA, Mont. — Gary David Conan, 42, from Butte, has been send to 66 months in prison for trafficking meth in Lake County. The following was sent out by U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Montana:. A Butte man who admitted to trafficking methamphetamine in the Lake County community was...
BUTTE, MT
NBCMontana

Body of Butte man found in culvert, no signs of foul play

BUTTE, Mont. — Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement says the body of a 36-year-old Butte man was found in a culvert on Saturday morning. In a press release Monday, Sheriff Ed Lester said the man, who was homeless, had been living in the culvert near the intersection of Farrell Street and Texas Avenue, prior to his death.
BUTTE, MT
mtpr.org

Visitation suspended at Montana State Prison due to staffing shortages

In-person visitation remains on pause at the Montana State Prison at Deer Lodge. Prison officials implemented the suspension late last month, with limited exceptions over the holidays. In making their announcement last month, Montana Corrections officials chalked up the suspension of in-person visitation at the state prison to higher-than-normal staffing...
DEER LODGE, MT
NBCMontana

Suspect in Deer Lodge fatal hit-and-run to appear in court

BUTTE, Mont. — The suspect in last week’s fatal hit-and-run in Deer Lodge is set to appear in court on Tuesday. Lane Austin Fortner, 26, of Deer Lodge has an initial appearance and arraignment Tuesday at 10 a.m. in Powell County District Court before Judge Ray J. Dayton.
DEER LODGE, MT
Montana Talks

Two Butte Traditions Underway in Early December

There are numerous traditional events that proudly take place in Butte and the surrounding area, and to the delight of many, two of them are about to happen early next month! First up, it's Butte Central's Christmas Party on December 3rd. This event gets underway at the Maroon Activity Center at 7 p.m. (doors open at 6 p.m.) and has notoriously brought family, alums, benefactors, and friends together during a season of giving and when joining as a community is of the utmost importance. The night will be filled with fun, plenty of appetizers, beverages, a raffle, and LIVE entertainment by High Ore Road. The guitarist/vocalist for High Ore Road is the multi-faceted Tom O'Neill, who is not only Butte Central Alum but also known to be in two places at the same time diligently, either broadcasting, sports announcing, or playing a gig...such as Butte's Central's shindig this Saturday. Please get in touch with the school to learn more about Butte Central's Christmas Party at the MAC (550 East Mercury).
BUTTE, MT
NBCMontana

Butte arson suspect appears in court

BUTTE, Mont. — A suspect in the Oct. 18 fire that heavily damaged a Butte business made her initial appearance in court. Tangee Lynn Jessen, 51, of Butte, pleaded not guilty last week to a felony charge of negligent arson. Jessen is accused of starting a fire outside of...
BUTTE, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy