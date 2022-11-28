Read full article on original website
Communities continue to rally around Helena 7-year-old battling tumor
Since then Danny and Mikaya have set their sights on finding treatment for Alayna, and trying to help her life to the fullest, and Lithia of Helena stepped in to help with one of those missions.
Iconic LaHood Park Steakhouse readies to reopen after devastating fire
CARDWELL — LaHood Park Steakhouse, an iconic restaurant in business here for decades, is making a comeback after a fire destroyed the building last year. “I took a couple of months to think about it, and I decided to rebuild it from the ground up because it is more than just a place to eat,” said owner, “swamper” and bartender Phil Lalich. “It’s a rural community, and this is a place for ranchers, farmers and friends to meet.”
Fairfield Sun Times
Butte-Silver Bow law enforcement looking for 64-year-old man
BUTTE, Mont. - The Butte-Silver Bow Police Department is looking for a 64-year-old man. Irl Tanner Lambertson is described as being five feet, ten inches tall, weighs 185 pounds and has balding brown hair. He was last seen wearing pajama pants and a blue winter jacket. According to the police...
NBCMontana
Butte man sentenced for trafficking meth
MISSOULA, Mont. — Gary David Conan, 42, from Butte, has been send to 66 months in prison for trafficking meth in Lake County. The following was sent out by U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Montana:. A Butte man who admitted to trafficking methamphetamine in the Lake County community was...
NBCMontana
Body of Butte man found in culvert, no signs of foul play
BUTTE, Mont. — Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement says the body of a 36-year-old Butte man was found in a culvert on Saturday morning. In a press release Monday, Sheriff Ed Lester said the man, who was homeless, had been living in the culvert near the intersection of Farrell Street and Texas Avenue, prior to his death.
mtpr.org
Visitation suspended at Montana State Prison due to staffing shortages
In-person visitation remains on pause at the Montana State Prison at Deer Lodge. Prison officials implemented the suspension late last month, with limited exceptions over the holidays. In making their announcement last month, Montana Corrections officials chalked up the suspension of in-person visitation at the state prison to higher-than-normal staffing...
montanarightnow.com
Lewis and Clark County sheriff searching for missing 14-year-old boy
LEWIS AND CLARK COUNTY, Mont. - A 14-year-old boy was reported missing after he ran away from his home, the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office said on social media Tuesday. LCSO said Kyle Leonard-Province was last seen wearing blue sweater, black and grey baseball hat, cowboy boots and an...
NBCMontana
Suspect in Deer Lodge fatal hit-and-run to appear in court
BUTTE, Mont. — The suspect in last week’s fatal hit-and-run in Deer Lodge is set to appear in court on Tuesday. Lane Austin Fortner, 26, of Deer Lodge has an initial appearance and arraignment Tuesday at 10 a.m. in Powell County District Court before Judge Ray J. Dayton.
Two Butte Traditions Underway in Early December
There are numerous traditional events that proudly take place in Butte and the surrounding area, and to the delight of many, two of them are about to happen early next month! First up, it's Butte Central's Christmas Party on December 3rd. This event gets underway at the Maroon Activity Center at 7 p.m. (doors open at 6 p.m.) and has notoriously brought family, alums, benefactors, and friends together during a season of giving and when joining as a community is of the utmost importance. The night will be filled with fun, plenty of appetizers, beverages, a raffle, and LIVE entertainment by High Ore Road. The guitarist/vocalist for High Ore Road is the multi-faceted Tom O'Neill, who is not only Butte Central Alum but also known to be in two places at the same time diligently, either broadcasting, sports announcing, or playing a gig...such as Butte's Central's shindig this Saturday. Please get in touch with the school to learn more about Butte Central's Christmas Party at the MAC (550 East Mercury).
NBCMontana
Butte arson suspect appears in court
BUTTE, Mont. — A suspect in the Oct. 18 fire that heavily damaged a Butte business made her initial appearance in court. Tangee Lynn Jessen, 51, of Butte, pleaded not guilty last week to a felony charge of negligent arson. Jessen is accused of starting a fire outside of...
