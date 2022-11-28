Read full article on original website
wtvy.com
Goree family sell over 1,100 pieces of meat in two days
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Goree family, who have hosted a Boston Butt and Rib sale for the last 13 years in memory of their daughter Sarah, sold over 1,100 pieces of meat in just two days as part of this year’s sale. The announcement was made as part...
wtvy.com
Man admits he kidnapped Slocomb teen
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Geneva County man pleaded guilty on Wednesday to federal kidnapping and carjacking charges involving the abduction of a 16-year-old Slocomb girl. Iziquel Vang admitted to a federal judge that in May 2021 he abducted his one-time girlfriend Jada Varner, stole her car, then forced her to drive him to other states.
wtvy.com
Fire damages Dothan home as storms strike
The Charles Henderson football team is just over a day away from playing to win their first State Championship in 42 years. Dothan Prep hosts first "Wellness Wednesday" Information regarding bullying, conflict resolution, and building coping skills were shared with several parents who attended. Dunbarton Corporation celebrates 50 years in...
wdhn.com
Flu death toll on the rise in Alabama, 3 children dead
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A third child has now died from the flu in Alabama. New numbers just released that more than a dozen people overall have now died from the flu here in the state. In addition, the most recent influenza weekly report shows flu activity back on...
Tornado damages Alabama animal rescue, killing one dog, injuring others
Troy Animal Rescue Project near Spring Hill was damaged in the early morning hours Wednesday by severe winds that accompanied the storms that crossed the area. Two dogs were injured as a result of their cages being knocked over by the strong winds. Robby Riness, center manager, said “shy, sweet...
wtvy.com
Attorney: Dothan peanut parade shooter fired in self-defense
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - National Peanut Festival parade shooter Mekhi Lawton will be found not guilty, his attorney predicted on Tuesday. “Stand your ground,” said Adam Parker, who believes Lawton fired in self-defense. The 18-year-old is charged with fatally shooting one man and wounding another during the November 13...
wtvy.com
Enterprise, Headland among schools across Alabama facing hoax shooting calls
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Multiple school systems across the state of Alabama have received active shooter calls at local high schools, according to state superintendent Eric Mackey. Mackey in a message to all superintendents on Tuesday says the apparent “robocalls” have all so far been proven as hoaxes, but that...
wtvy.com
WATCH: City of Dothan Christmas Tree Lighting
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The City of Dothan is hosting its annual Christmas tree lighting on Thursday, December 1. The event will take place at the Dothan Civic Center and will begin at 5:30 p.m. Children will have the opportunity to visit Santa in the Dothan Opera House following the...
wtvy.com
Surprise filing stuns Pastor Glasgow’s guilty plea plans
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan pastor Kenneth Glasgow planned to plead guilty to drug and other charges on Thursday, but his hearing was scrubbed after two women intervened in his case, apparently without his knowledge. In their federal court filing, former Dothan residents Ruth Page-Nelson and Andrea Eggleston Mayo listed...
wdhn.com
Dothan Police investigating threats made towards city school
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)– Dothan Police Department and Dothan City Schools are working together to investigate threats made regarding Dothan Preparatory Academy. On December 1, Dothan Preparatory Academy’s resource officer was notified of the threat, and the District Safety and Security Coordinator began an investigation. Dothan Prepatory Academy said...
wdhn.com
Health care scam in Coffee and Houston counties
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — Wiregrass authorities say a new scam is targeting healthcare authorities in Coffee and surrounding counties. On Tuesday, a person or persons is calling nurse practitioners in walk-in clinics in Enterprise and Dothan. They specifically ask for a nurse practitioner by name working at a clinic....
wtvy.com
Trial delay sought in case of murdered Enterprise teacher
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The trial of a Texas man who investigators claim took payments to murder an Enterprise school teacher could be postponed past the current January date. Darin Starr’s new attorney asks for the delay, telling a federal judge that more time is needed to prepare. Aimee...
Search for Alabama woman begins after she missed her last two court appearances
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The search for a Dothan woman charged with elderly neglect continues as she did not show up to her past two court appearances. Ida Newby was arrested in January 2020. Newby and her sister, Annie are accused of keeping their mother from receiving medical treatment. Police say an ambulance service showed […]
wdhn.com
Saffold arrested again in courthouse, bond now revoked
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Kevin Saffold, a well-known figure in Dothan, had his bond revoked this morning after becoming disorderly at the Houston County Courthouse. According to court documents, Saffold broke the condition of his bond to maintain lawful behavior after being arrested for disorderly conduct. At 10:45 a.m....
wtvy.com
Alabama rescue facility housing 600 animals suffers storm damage
PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - An animal rescue organization that houses more than 600 animals was damaged during overnight storms that crossed Alabama. Troy Animal Rescue Project, located in Brundidge, is closed in the aftermath of Tuesday’s storms. According to Director Tiffany Howington, two dogs were injured during the...
wtvy.com
Deal struck in Dothan park shooting murder case
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - As jurors prepared to deliberate a murder suspect’s fate, a deal was struck and Ashanti Williams pleaded guilty to manslaughter, a less serious offense. He received 11 years in prison, and a judge credited the time he spent in jail awaiting trial. Williams drove others...
WALB 10
Bainbridge mother devastated after losing teen son to gun violence while another recovers from it in ICU
BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - There are no words to describe the devastation a mother is going through. Nekeisha Flagler’s 16-year-old son was shot and killed on Sunday in Bainbridge. On Monday, she went to an intensive care unit in Tallahassee where her other son is still recovering from a...
Lightning strike causes house fire in southeast Alabama
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)– The Dothan Fire Department confirmed that a lightning strike was the cause of an early morning house fire in the city’s Garden District. A fire occurred in the 400 block of Gardinia Street, off Main Street. The extent of the damage is currently unknown. No injuries have been reported at this time. […]
wdhn.com
Truck hydroplanes into ditch on Highway 52
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Around 7:30 authorities responded to a single-vehicle crash on Highway 52 East, near Cedar Springs Road. According to troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, a pickup truck hydroplaned and spun around on the roadway. The truck crashed rear-first into a ditch and hit a tree.
jacksoncountytimes.net
JAIL Report for November 30, 2022
Fatimah Borders, 42, Dothan, Alabama: Violation of state probation: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Michael Poulson, 39, Springfield, Florida: Failure to appear: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Teddi Claybaugh, 40, Marianna, Florida: Petit theft: Marianna Police Department. Treivarius Johnson, 20, Marianna, Florida: Burglary to structure/conveyance while armed, grand theft of...
