7 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max, and more this weekend (December 2)
Given that we’re now officially into December, we’re pleasantly surprised by the relative lack of festive features forcing their way onto streaming services this weekend. Save for Scrooge: A Christmas Carol on Netflix – there’s always one! – this month’s first flurry of on-demand content is a real mixed bag, genre-wise. That’s not to say there’s nothing to watch over the next few days, mind. In fact, the opposite is true, with six different streamers represented in this week’s crop of top-tier recommendations.
How to watch Willow: stream the new adventure today
Thirty-four years after he first appeared on the big screen, Willow Ufgood is back for another dangerous quest as Willow returns for an all-new, eight-part series on Disney Plus. Serving as a sequel to the 1988 fantasy movie of the same name directed by Ron Howard and written and produced by George Lucas, the show sees Warwick Davis return in the lead role as the brave sorcerer. Here's how to watch Willow online, while saving a little money too...
Willow actor Ellie Bamber on the “pressure” of keeping the Disney Plus series’ big secret
Major spoilers follow for Willow’s Disney Plus series. Willow actor Ellie Bamber has spoken of the “pressure” of being cast as a vitally important character with a big secret in the Disney Plus fantasy series. Bamber – who starts the series playing Dove the kitchen maid –...
Want a Steam Deck? Valve might give you one for free if you watch The Game Awards
Valve is giving away one Steam Deck every minute during The Game Awards 2022. To win one you just have to register for its competition and watch along. And we’re not just talking about the base model. People who tune into the show on 4.30pm PT / 7:30pm ET on December 8 / 12:30am GMT on December 9 have a chance to win the top-end Steam Deck model, which normally costs $649 / £569 and comes with 512GB of SSD storage.
How to watch Irreverent online: stream the new series from anywhere
When a shady deal takes a messy turn, criminal mediator Paulo needs to flee Chicago as quickly as possible, and what better place to lay low than a sleepy beach town in remote Queensland? But in order to cover his tracks, the fugitive needs an iron-clad new identity, and a chance encounter with a crisis-stricken reverend proves that God really does work in mysterious ways. Read on as we explain how to watch Irreverent online from anywhere.
Nintendo Switch Pro Controller vs 8BitDo Ultimate: which pad should you buy?
The Nintendo Switch Pro Controller and the 8BitDo Ultimate are the two best controllers available for the Nintendo Switch console. One is Nintendo’s official option, while the other is a high-quality third-party pad from a manufacturer with a proven track record. The Nintendo Switch Pro Controller could easily be...
Forget cameras, I just want a cheaper Samsung Galaxy S23
Recent news suggests that Samsung will launch its next flagship Galaxy S23 in February, just like last year. In keeping with history, I expect more of everything. Samsung equates increases with improvements, so expect every spec to get a bump, and with that an extremely high price. Instead, here’s a drastic suggestion. Just give me a Galaxy S23 that gets back to basics, is good and cheap and reminds us of what makes the best Samsung phones.
Hitman 3's infinite murder box mode finally has a release date
The worst thing about the excellent Hitman 3 was that it had to end. Developer IO Interactive could only make so many levels, the slackers. Now, though, the developer has announced a release date for a new, endless assassination campaign: Freelancer mode. The unique Freelancer Mode will come as part...
'It was just obscene': Chris Hemsworth's training regime for Extraction 2 sounds utterly ridiculous
Chris Hemsworth is no stranger to the challenges of getting into god-like shape, but the Thor star’s training regime for his upcoming Netflix movie sounds even more ludicrous than usual. While promoting Hemsworth’s new Disney Plus series, Limitless with Chris Hemsworth, in a recent interview with TechRadar, sports scientist...
Get a Three SIM only plan, with unlimited mins & texts + 100GB data for £10/month
Are you looking for a new SIM only mobile phone plan? Or do you want to switch to a more affordable tariff? Then this deal from Three is definitely worth checking out. At the moment you can get Three's SIM only plan which includes unlimited minutes and texts and 100GB of data for £10 a month (opens in new tab). It's a 12-month contract and it comes 5G-ready at no extra cost to you. If you buy this deal now you can also enjoy free first class delivery by Royal Mail.
Samsung Galaxy and Apple iPhone must stop fighting the same boring battle
Phones aren’t boring, it’s the fight that’s boring. If I had to prewrite stories for the next major phone launches, I could get them more than half right. Samsung will make phones with more cameras and talking features that nobody wants. Apple will make thinner phones with improved cameras and not enough features everybody wants. The same boring battle, fought by the best phones every year.
Forget Cyber Monday - Amazon just slashed $40 off the all-new Apple Watch 8
While Cyber Monday might be over, the deals still roll on at Amazon, like this $40 discount on the all-new Apple Watch 8 with Cellular. Once you apply the $40 coupon at checkout, that brings the Series 8 smartwatch to $449, which is the best deal you can find right now.
OneDrive vs Sharepoint: Which is best?
Struggling to choose between Microsoft OneDrive and Sharepoint? We evaluate their strengths and weaknesses. The number of different cloud storage solutions on the market today can be overwhelming. And things aren’t made any clearer when two come from the same technology provider. But while Microsoft may have created both SharePoint and OneDrive, the two tools have a few differences (as well as a fair amount of overlap).
The Meta Quest Pro just got the audio update that I wish the Oculus Quest 2 had
The Meta Quest Pro’s latest update has delivered some major improvements that I wish the Oculus Quest 2 was getting, too. The first, and my favorite, is the introduction of background audio. Now when you’re sitting at your virtual desk in Horizon Worrkrooms, or if you’re playing a round of Walkabout Mini Golf, you can enjoy audio that’s playing from the Browser app in the background. Log into your music streaming service of choice, or stick on a podcast, and if the background audio feature is on, you should be able to hear the audio while using a different app.
4K vs 2K monitor: which monitor is right for your needs
As a rule of thumb, everyone needs a monitor. It’s the thing that you look at when you use your computer and choosing the right one is important — especially if you spend eight (or more) hours a day staring at it. But which one is best for you?
Hands on: Adobe Project Blink preview
Project Blink, from Adobe Labs, lets you edit videos like you're editing a word document. That makes it incredibly simple to use and accessible to just about everyone who's ever used Microsoft Word or similar. Its simplicity means you won't get the sort of total control over clips and audio as you would in video editing software like Adobe Premiere Pro, but if you want to turn things like webinars into useable video content, this is ideal.
Windows 11 gets a much-awaited fix for gaming bug
Windows 11 has been plagued by a bug in its 22H2 update that affects some users, causing stuttering in games, and leading Microsoft to block the upgrade for those people – but the good news is that a fix has now been implemented by the software giant. The solution...
Trend Micro's mega Black Friday antivirus deal is available until December 31
The use of security tools like the best antivirus software is becoming more and more of a necessity - whether you're using a laptop, PC or smartphone. Evidence suggests how cybercriminals are increasingly turning on mobile users as their main targets. The recent news that Bahamut group has been injecting spyware via fake Android VPN apps since January is just the latest instance showing how smartphone malware is on the rise.
Nvidia celebrates Portal With RTX release by giving away RTX 4090s
Valve’s iconic game Portal is getting reimagined this December courtesy of Nvidia, and we're absolutely buzzing. The original Portal is widely regarded as one of the most iconic puzzle games of all time, and Nvidia will be bringing it to users complete with advanced graphics features like full ray tracing and Nvidia DLSS 3 capabilities to give the game a fresh look and feel.
Amazon Prime members can get an FPS masterpiece for free in December
Amazon Prime members can pick up five free PC games in December, including a true first-person shooter masterpiece. As part of Prime Gaming's free game offering, Prime members can pick up Quake, Rose Riddle 2: Werewolf Shadow, The Amazing American Circus, Banners of Ruin, Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons, Spinch, Desert Child and Doors: Paradox in December 2022.
