Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Detroit Police Commissioners Blame Each Other Over Failure to Legally Fill Two Key PositionsNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Detroit, MI
This Huge Flea Market in Michigan is a Must-VisitJoe MertensRomulus, MI
MI Hindus give back to the CommunityRajender SandadiDetroit, MI
4 Great Seafood Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Related
Only Footage of Detroit Legend Milky The Clown Surfaces
Those who grew up in the 50s in Michigan may remember a prolific figure named Milky The Clown who may evoke memories of joy (or nightmare-fueled trauma, if you're afraid of clowns). Milky The Clown was a short-lived character that Troy Historic Village highlighted the life of, describing why many...
Detroit was the First City in the World to Get Phone Numbers
The city of Detroit had many firsts, but this one changed the world fast. The history of the telephone is surprisingly complicated. We know for sure that in 1876 Alexander Graham Bell got the first U.S. patent for the telephone. However, it appears that the first phone was actually created by Italian inventor Antonio Meucci in 1849.
Easy to Spot, Detroit Area Music Venue’s Theme is Bright Pink
A new music venue recently opened in the Detroit area. But, don't look for a sign pointing you in the right direction. The venue, Big Pink, has no signage. Instead, you'll need to look for the distinctive pink lights shining from the exterior of the building. I learned about this...
5 Years Ago: Attempts to Implode the Pontiac Silverdome Fail
On December 3, 2017, crews were set to demolish the former home of the Detroit Lions after high maintenance costs forced the stadium to fall into disrepair and it was eventually abandoned. However, the dramatic explosion did not go according to plan!. In 2017, the Detroit Free Press reported that...
Watch: 11 Year Old Marching Band Super Fan Gets Thrill of A Lifetime in Ann Arbor, MI
This 11-year-old boy from Howell, MI has got to be one of the biggest Wolverine fans I've ever heard of!. Despite their recent exciting win over rival Ohio State, Henry Boyer isn't impressed much by the winningest program in college football history. In fact, Henry goes crazy for what happens on the field during halftime.
Detroit Pistons 2022 City Edition Uniforms Look Great, But Are They Right for the Team?
The Detroit Pistons will be donning very sharp-looking City Edition uniforms six times during the remainder of the 2022-23 NBA season. Bloggers online have raised questions if the look is right for the team. The question raised is the color scheme. The Pistons' standard colors are basic All-American red, white...
Lamar Jackson Rides Scooters In Detroit, Is He Going To Be A Lion?
A TikTok video of Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson riding a pay-and-ride electric scooter in downtown Detroit has been circulating the internet and sparking tons of trade conversation on whether or not Jackson will be wearing Honolulu Blue and Silver soon. The talented QB has been in contract negotiations with...
Woman Goes Viral After Falling Off A ‘Horse’ At Little Caesars Arena
There's nothing more fun than getting out and supporting your favorite team at a home game. The electric feeling you get while in the stands, cheering them on is so addicting that people buy season tickets to make sure they don't miss a moment. Going to see your team can...
Report: U-M Football Defensive Star Mazi Smith Facing Felony Charge
Both the Detroit Free Press and Detroit News are reporting that University of Michigan senior defensive lineman Mazi Smith (pictured above, #58) is facing a felony concealed weapons charge, stemming from an early October incident in Ann Arbor. If convicted, Smith faces up to five years in jail or a...
Flint Michigan Band Has Name Flown Over Egyptian Pyramids
Approaching Autumn, a metal band from Flint, Michigan, has allegedly become the first band to have their name flown over the pyramids of Egypt. They are etching their names in the history books after getting some help from a few special skydiving friends. Ehrin Huhn and Mike Heil are the...
Canton House Hosting Live Santa/ Christmas House For Child Cancer Fund
In the blink of an eye, the Halloween displays are flipping right over to Christmas decorations. One local family in the Canton area is hosting a special feature to help raise money for a child fighting cancer. The child, Grayson, is set to have surgery, as their GoFund Me elaborates on the situation:
Inside the Abandoned Ford Plant and the Search for Henry Ford’s Old Office: Highland Park, Michigan
This is where the moving automobile assembly line was created. On January 1, 1910, the Ford Highland Park Plant was open for business, located at the corner of Woodward and Manchester. The land previously was home to the Highland Park Hotel and a racetrack. The factory came to be known...
Buckeye Talk Can’t Get Over Getting Wrecked By The Michigan Wolverines
Last weekend The Michigan Wolverines cemented that they're clearly the Big Ten champs after achieving what would be back-to-back wins over their neighbors and rivals, the Ohio State Buckeyes with a dominating second half that showed Michigan outscoring the Buckeyes 28-3 en route to a 45-23 victory, getting their first win in Columbus since 2000.
Michigan Football Team Gets Bad News Before Big Ten Title Tilt
The University of Michigan football team will have its ability to overcome distractions tested leading up to Saturday's Big Ten Championship game in Indianapolis. Running Back Blake Corum Is Out, Lineman Mazi Smith Facing Charges. The University of Michigan football team got some bad news just one day before their...
A Note Of Gratitude To Departing UM QB Cade McNamara
Cade McNamara entered the transfer protocol this week, making it clear he's moving on from Michigan, so here's a toast to you, Cade!. McNamara Led The Wolverines To The 2021 College Football Playoffs. Former Michigan starting quarterback Cade McNamara announced his intentions to enter college football's transfer portal this week....
Fallen Traffic Signal Surprises Flint Residents
There was a fallen traffic signal at the North Saginaw and Pasadena intersection in Flint, Michigan and as expected, residents took advantage of this rare photo and video opportunity. Well, from what I heard this is a more common occurrence in Flint than I thought, but still rare enough to surprise some folk.
103.3 WKFR
Kalamazoo, MI
15K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
103.3 WKFR plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Kalamazoo, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0