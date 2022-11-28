ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
103.3 WKFR

Only Footage of Detroit Legend Milky The Clown Surfaces

Those who grew up in the 50s in Michigan may remember a prolific figure named Milky The Clown who may evoke memories of joy (or nightmare-fueled trauma, if you're afraid of clowns). Milky The Clown was a short-lived character that Troy Historic Village highlighted the life of, describing why many...
DETROIT, MI
103.3 WKFR

Detroit was the First City in the World to Get Phone Numbers

The city of Detroit had many firsts, but this one changed the world fast. The history of the telephone is surprisingly complicated. We know for sure that in 1876 Alexander Graham Bell got the first U.S. patent for the telephone. However, it appears that the first phone was actually created by Italian inventor Antonio Meucci in 1849.
DETROIT, MI
103.3 WKFR

5 Years Ago: Attempts to Implode the Pontiac Silverdome Fail

On December 3, 2017, crews were set to demolish the former home of the Detroit Lions after high maintenance costs forced the stadium to fall into disrepair and it was eventually abandoned. However, the dramatic explosion did not go according to plan!. In 2017, the Detroit Free Press reported that...
PONTIAC, MI
103.3 WKFR

Lamar Jackson Rides Scooters In Detroit, Is He Going To Be A Lion?

A TikTok video of Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson riding a pay-and-ride electric scooter in downtown Detroit has been circulating the internet and sparking tons of trade conversation on whether or not Jackson will be wearing Honolulu Blue and Silver soon. The talented QB has been in contract negotiations with...
DETROIT, MI
103.3 WKFR

Flint Michigan Band Has Name Flown Over Egyptian Pyramids

Approaching Autumn, a metal band from Flint, Michigan, has allegedly become the first band to have their name flown over the pyramids of Egypt. They are etching their names in the history books after getting some help from a few special skydiving friends. Ehrin Huhn and Mike Heil are the...
FLINT, MI
103.3 WKFR

Michigan Football Team Gets Bad News Before Big Ten Title Tilt

The University of Michigan football team will have its ability to overcome distractions tested leading up to Saturday's Big Ten Championship game in Indianapolis. Running Back Blake Corum Is Out, Lineman Mazi Smith Facing Charges. The University of Michigan football team got some bad news just one day before their...
ANN ARBOR, MI
103.3 WKFR

A Note Of Gratitude To Departing UM QB Cade McNamara

Cade McNamara entered the transfer protocol this week, making it clear he's moving on from Michigan, so here's a toast to you, Cade!. McNamara Led The Wolverines To The 2021 College Football Playoffs. Former Michigan starting quarterback Cade McNamara announced his intentions to enter college football's transfer portal this week....
ANN ARBOR, MI
103.3 WKFR

Fallen Traffic Signal Surprises Flint Residents

There was a fallen traffic signal at the North Saginaw and Pasadena intersection in Flint, Michigan and as expected, residents took advantage of this rare photo and video opportunity. Well, from what I heard this is a more common occurrence in Flint than I thought, but still rare enough to surprise some folk.
FLINT, MI
103.3 WKFR

103.3 WKFR

Kalamazoo, MI
15K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

103.3 WKFR plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Kalamazoo, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy