Candace Cameron Bure Escalates 'Full House' Feud With Former Co-Star Jodie Sweetin Over 'Traditional Marriage' Drama

Is there anything pettier in 2022 than an Instagram unfollow? Well, that’s exactly what Candace Cameron Bure did to Full House co-star and friend Jodie Sweetin amid their feud over marriage equality . (And if you are wondering, Sweetin still follows Bure.) The women have taken different sides to the argument, but the former Hallmark star seems to be the one who is more upset than Sweetin.

The entire debacle began when Bure defended her move to the Great American Family network which is leaning into the idea of “ traditional marriage ,” meaning a union between a man and woman. After Jojo Siwa spoke up condemning Bure’s lack of support for the LGBTQIA+ community (and after a rift with her earlier this year ), and that’s when Sweetin jumped into the Instagram conversation by posting , “You know I love you” in the Siwa’s comments.

Sweetin, who is a social justice warrior having been involved in the Roe v. Wade protests last June , is a marriage equality ally and doesn’t seem to share the same views as Bure. The Christmas Town star is a conservative Christian, who openly discusses her faith and beliefs with her fans, despite the ongoing controversy behind her not-very-inclusive ideas. This has likely drawn a line in the sand between the women, who have stayed close over the years.

Bure doubled down on her interview with The Wall Street Journal and believes that the media is misconstruing her words. She defended herself on Instagram, “I have a simple message: I love you anyway. To everyone reading this, of any race, creed, sexuality, or political party, including those who have tried to bully me with name-calling, I love you.” As for Sweetin and Bure, it looks like their friendship is on hiatus — for now.

Before you go, click here to see the times Candace Cameron Bure’s religious beliefs sparked controversy: