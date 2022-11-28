BSEE Extends Comment Period for Analysis of Decommissioning Oil and Gas Infrastructure off California Coast

The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) is proposing a new plan that will change the payments to homes and businesses that install solar panels. The CPUC is proposing to change the financial incentives for certain times of the day. Right now - some homeowners with solar receive up to 30 cents per kilowatt of extra energy. Under the new plan, that would go up to 40 cents per kilowatt of extra energy during night hours, and as low as 5 cents per kilowatt, during the day.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO