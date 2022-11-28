BSEE Extends Comment Period for Analysis of Decommissioning Oil and Gas Infrastructure off California Coast

Read full article on original website
Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Central Valley group wants to save oil jobs as California plans to move away from fossil fuels
As California pushes to phase out fossil fuel reliance, a Central Valley business group has launched a campaign to save oil jobs — a move critics called an oil industry publicity stunt. On Thursday, the Central Valley Business Federation launched its “My Job Depends On Oil” public awareness campaign...
Courthouse News Service
State oil regulators sued for approving new oil well drilling projects in Southern California
OAKLAND, Calif. (CN) — California oil regulators face litigation for approving new oil and gas wells in Los Angeles and Kern counties, allegedly without conducting analyses to protect public health and the environment. The Center for Biological Diversity sued the California Geologic Energy Management Division, or CalGEM, Thursday for...
goldrushcam.com
Governor Newsom Administration Sued Over New Oil and Gas Wells Near Los Angeles and Kern Counties Homes, Recent Spills, Center for Biological Diversity Reports
December 2, 2022 - SACRAMENTO, Calif.— The Center for Biological Diversity sued California oil regulators yesterday for approving more than a dozen new oil and gas wells in Los Angeles and Kern counties, some near homes and schools, without conducting a required review intended to protect public health and the environment.
NBC San Diego
California Proposes New Plan to Change Rooftop Solar Incentives
The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) is proposing a new plan that will change the payments to homes and businesses that install solar panels. The CPUC is proposing to change the financial incentives for certain times of the day. Right now - some homeowners with solar receive up to 30 cents per kilowatt of extra energy. Under the new plan, that would go up to 40 cents per kilowatt of extra energy during night hours, and as low as 5 cents per kilowatt, during the day.
Opinion: With Gas Prices Falling, Is Gavin Newsom’s Excess-Profits Tax Doomed?
For several months, Gov. Gavin Newsom has waged a war of words on California’s petroleum industry, accusing it of price-gouging and asking the Legislature to impose a tax on its soaring profits. “Big oil is ripping people off at the pump, and they’re making more in profits off of...
foxla.com
California oil refiners posting record profits during gas price spikes: Report
LOS ANGELES - California biggest oil refiners more than doubled their profits during recent gas price spikes, Consumer Watchdog testified before the state's Energy Commission Tuesday. Those refiners also saw 30% greater profits from California during 2022 than from anywhere else in the nation or world, according to the testimony.
KCET
Inside the Fight for a Disappearing Fish in California's Most Polluted Lake
Ed: In response to impassioned tribal testimony at recent California Fish and Game Commission meetings, next month the California Fish and Wildlife Department will be convening an interagency summit to determine emergency measures to help conserve the hitch. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is also considering an emergency listing for the hitch under the Endangered Species Act.
ksro.com
California Water Report: Potential Shortages for the Bay Area
Some California water agencies are expecting drought shortages in the near future. The California Department of Water Resources just released a water supply and demand assessment survey and reported that nearly 20-percent of the state’s water agencies are facing shortages. Nearly all of the agencies that are looking at potential shortages are in the San Francisco Bay Area, Los Angeles, Orange County and San Diego. Most agencies, about 82-percent, feel confident that if conservation efforts continue they won’t have to worry about shortages. Another dry winter is being predicted possibly sending the state into another year of drought.
U.S. warns California about water storage conditions as drought continues
Federal water officials are warning Californians about the ongoing water conditions heading into the new year. The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, a federal agency overseeing water resource management in 17 states, announced that California cities and industrial contractors who get water from Central Valley Project should prepare for “extremely limited water supply conditions in 2023.” […]
What now for Newsom’s oil profits tax?
California Gov. Gavin Newsom is railing against high gasoline prices, accusing the oil industry of price-gouging and wants to tax their profits. But will it happen?
theregistrysocal.com
Broadstone Pays $34MM for Five Industrial Buildings in San Jacinto
Broadstone is growing its holdings in Southern California, recently acquiring several industrial buildings in San Jacinto. According to public documents, an entity linked to the New York-based real estate investment trust purchased the five-building property for $34 million, or approximately $176 per square foot, in a sale that closed in late November. The seller in the transaction was an entity affiliated with Industrial Opportunity Partners.
Fontana Herald News
Inland Empire job market fully recovered from pandemic as supply chain employment continues to grow
The Inland Empire job market recovered faster than anywhere in Southern California, with payrolls and a labor force climbing above pre-pandemic levels, according to a new economic report. The report, released Dec. 1 by the Southern California Association of Governments (SCAG) as part of its 13th Annual Southern California Economic...
Drying California lake to get $250M in US drought funding
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — (AP) — The federal government said Monday it will spend $250 million over four years on environmental cleanup and restoration work around a drying Southern California lake that's fed by the depleted Colorado River. The future of the Salton Sea, and who is financially responsible...
californiaglobe.com
Department of Interior To Give $250 Million In Funding For Salton Sea Restoration Efforts
The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation announced on Monday that they will provide $250 million in funding to help reduce health risks and increase aquatic restoration efforts at the Salton Sea in Southern California. Since being formed over 100 years ago, the inland Salton Sea, located in Riverside County and Imperial...
KCRA.com
Major oil companies won't participate in California gas price spike hearing
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The California Energy Commission will hold a hearing on Tuesday on gas price spikes, but the state's major oil refiners have rejected invitations to participate, according to documents provided by the commission. "It's s a big deal and it deserves all our attention, and they should...
Gov. Newsom convenes special session to address high gas prices
(KTXL) — Governor Gavin Newsom officially convened a special session of the state legislature in the hopes of passing a price gouging penalty against oil companies. The session will begin on Monday when new members are sworn in at the State Capitol. Governor Newsom points to high profits by oil companies between July and September […]
University of California strike is massive example of how Golden State problems are warning to rest of nation
University of California strike is example of how out-of-control spending adds to state’s looming $25 billion deficit. Problems are warning to nation.
sjvsun.com
Kings Co. wants to block selling groundwater to Southern California. Will a new measure solve the problem?
Kings County Supervisors took a crack at a long-promised push to restrict the ability of swashbuckling Kings County farming giants to sell their groundwater to far-flung southern California locales. Tuesday, the Kings County Board of Supervisors approved the Groundwater Export Ordinance, which was initially conceived to reign-in major water players...
California's most recent volcanic eruption rained ash for 300 miles
"No one can say when or where the next eruption will occur. We can only say that it will."
californiaglobe.com
Gov. Newsom Shirks Blame for Increasing Homelessness in Golden State
Last week, California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced he was convening “local leaders to discuss their plans to tackle the homelessness crisis and identify new strategies and opportunities to more ambitiously address street encampments across the state.”. What this means is he is preparing to shift the blame of the...
Comments / 0