ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

BSEE Extends Comment Period for Analysis of Decommissioning Oil and Gas Infrastructure off California Coast

By The Bureau of Safety, Environmental Enforcement
Santa Barbara Independent
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
goldrushcam.com

Governor Newsom Administration Sued Over New Oil and Gas Wells Near Los Angeles and Kern Counties Homes, Recent Spills, Center for Biological Diversity Reports

December 2, 2022 - SACRAMENTO, Calif.— The Center for Biological Diversity sued California oil regulators yesterday for approving more than a dozen new oil and gas wells in Los Angeles and Kern counties, some near homes and schools, without conducting a required review intended to protect public health and the environment.
KERN COUNTY, CA
NBC San Diego

California Proposes New Plan to Change Rooftop Solar Incentives

The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) is proposing a new plan that will change the payments to homes and businesses that install solar panels. The CPUC is proposing to change the financial incentives for certain times of the day. Right now - some homeowners with solar receive up to 30 cents per kilowatt of extra energy. Under the new plan, that would go up to 40 cents per kilowatt of extra energy during night hours, and as low as 5 cents per kilowatt, during the day.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KCET

Inside the Fight for a Disappearing Fish in California's Most Polluted Lake

Ed: In response to impassioned tribal testimony at recent California Fish and Game Commission meetings, next month the California Fish and Wildlife Department will be convening an interagency summit to determine emergency measures to help conserve the hitch. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is also considering an emergency listing for the hitch under the Endangered Species Act.
CALIFORNIA STATE
ksro.com

California Water Report: Potential Shortages for the Bay Area

Some California water agencies are expecting drought shortages in the near future. The California Department of Water Resources just released a water supply and demand assessment survey and reported that nearly 20-percent of the state’s water agencies are facing shortages. Nearly all of the agencies that are looking at potential shortages are in the San Francisco Bay Area, Los Angeles, Orange County and San Diego. Most agencies, about 82-percent, feel confident that if conservation efforts continue they won’t have to worry about shortages. Another dry winter is being predicted possibly sending the state into another year of drought.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KGET

U.S. warns California about water storage conditions as drought continues

Federal water officials are warning Californians about the ongoing water conditions heading into the new year. The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, a federal agency overseeing water resource management in 17 states, announced that California cities and industrial contractors who get water from Central Valley Project should prepare for “extremely limited water supply conditions in 2023.” […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
theregistrysocal.com

Broadstone Pays $34MM for Five Industrial Buildings in San Jacinto

Broadstone is growing its holdings in Southern California, recently acquiring several industrial buildings in San Jacinto. According to public documents, an entity linked to the New York-based real estate investment trust purchased the five-building property for $34 million, or approximately $176 per square foot, in a sale that closed in late November. The seller in the transaction was an entity affiliated with Industrial Opportunity Partners.
SAN JACINTO, CA
Fontana Herald News

Inland Empire job market fully recovered from pandemic as supply chain employment continues to grow

The Inland Empire job market recovered faster than anywhere in Southern California, with payrolls and a labor force climbing above pre-pandemic levels, according to a new economic report. The report, released Dec. 1 by the Southern California Association of Governments (SCAG) as part of its 13th Annual Southern California Economic...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
WGAU

Drying California lake to get $250M in US drought funding

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — (AP) — The federal government said Monday it will spend $250 million over four years on environmental cleanup and restoration work around a drying Southern California lake that's fed by the depleted Colorado River. The future of the Salton Sea, and who is financially responsible...
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

Gov. Newsom convenes special session to address high gas prices

(KTXL) — Governor Gavin Newsom officially convened a special session of the state legislature in the hopes of passing a price gouging penalty against oil companies. The session will begin on Monday when new members are sworn in at the State Capitol. Governor Newsom points to high profits by oil companies between July and September […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
sjvsun.com

Kings Co. wants to block selling groundwater to Southern California. Will a new measure solve the problem?

Kings County Supervisors took a crack at a long-promised push to restrict the ability of swashbuckling Kings County farming giants to sell their groundwater to far-flung southern California locales. Tuesday, the Kings County Board of Supervisors approved the Groundwater Export Ordinance, which was initially conceived to reign-in major water players...
KINGS COUNTY, CA
californiaglobe.com

Gov. Newsom Shirks Blame for Increasing Homelessness in Golden State

Last week, California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced he was convening “local leaders to discuss their plans to tackle the homelessness crisis and identify new strategies and opportunities to more ambitiously address street encampments across the state.”. What this means is he is preparing to shift the blame of the...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy