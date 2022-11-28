ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Man walking from Old Town Trolley stabbed twice

By Amber Coakley
FOX 5 San Diego
 3 days ago

SAN DIEGO — A 30-year-old man was stabbed two times while walking from the Old Town Trolley on Monday, said San Diego Police Department Watch Commander, Officer Sarah Foster.

The victim was at the corner of Taylor Street and Pacific Highway shortly before 7:30 a.m. when he was approached by an unknown male. Police said a fight ensued and the victim was stabbed twice in the chest.

The suspect reportedly fled the scene and is still at large as of Monday afternoon.

The victim was transported to a local hospital, where he underwent surgery. Police say the victim is expected to survive.

The suspect is described as a black male in his 30s or 40s with a thin build and a beard.

Foster said SDPD’s Western Investigations team will be looking into the incident.

Anyone with information related to the stabbing was encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

