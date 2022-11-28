Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fight breaks out at Louisville barAmarie M.Louisville, KY
The Mary M. Miller riverboat is hosting "Cookies with Captain Santa" Louisville waterfront cruise along the Ohio RiverAmarie M.Louisville, KY
The Louisville Bats to host "Breakfast with Santa" at Slugger Field presented by Outback SteakhouseAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Women’s Basketball: No. 4 Ohio State uses second-half surge to top No. 18 Louisville 96-77The LanternColumbus, OH
Oldham County History Center hosting "A Morning with the Grinch" charitable event to collect toys for community childrenAmarie M.La Grange, KY
Wave 3
SUV runs into two houses in southern Jefferson County; homeowners left on edge
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The worst kind of a holiday delivery happened Thursday morning in southern Jefferson County after an SUV nobody ordered smashes through the fence, hits a gas line and takes out two homes. Neighbors and Louisville Metro Police said two people left the car and took off...
Wave 3
Bardstown Road Aglow back for 37th year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Bardstown Road is ready for an even bigger holiday celebration this year. The annual Bardstown Road Aglow will go even later this time around, running from noon to 10:00 p.m. Stores, bars, and restaurants up and down the road will have special deals. You can even...
Proposed tunnel concept would connect expo center to downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky State Fair Board sent lawmakers a nearly $711 million plan for massive renovations at the Kentucky Exposition Center on Thursday. It includes plans to develop 12 full-size soccer fields, a new hotel and renovations for existing venues. The proposal, and cost analysis, was conducted...
wdrb.com
New rickhouse added at Log Still Distillery in Nelson County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — There's now a new place for bourbon barrels in Nelson County. Consulting firm Brindiamo Group said Thursday that a new rickhouse at Log Still Disitillery, at Dant Crossing in Gethsmane, will house barrels the company owns, as well as Log Still and third-party barrels. In...
wdrb.com
Worker dies after trench collapse in Clarksville, Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities are investigating after a construction worker died after an incident in southern Indiana Monday morning. The worker from Dan Cristiani Excavating — identified Wednesday by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office as 22-year-old Emmanuel Martinez Moran — was trapped when a trench collapsed around 9:20 a.m.
Wave 3
Worker with Indiana contracting company killed after trench collapses
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Work on a Clarksville sewer project was postponed Tuesday following a trench collapse that killed a worker Monday morning. The work had just begun when, around 9:20 a.m, 911 calls came flooding in saying a worker was trapped in a six to seven-foot hole after the trench had collapsed up to the man’s chest.
Wave 3
Louisville Metro PAL program returning
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Activities League is returning in 2023. According to a Facebook post, season one was a huge success that it will be returning in January. The leagues will be for elementary school and middle school kids. Middle school boys will play on Saturdays...
Wave 3
PriceWeber asking community to help name 40-foot-tall nutcracker
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After six years of transforming PriceWeber’s belltower into a 40-foot-tall nutcracker, the company is now asking you to help choose its name. According to the release, nominations are now open and the winning nominator will receive the ultimate holiday gift package from a few of PriceWeber’s clients.
wdrb.com
Blasting still on hold at site of new VA hospital in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Blasting remains on hold at the construction site for the new VA hospital in Louisville. According to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the contractor must demonstrate appropriate safety measures are in place before it can resume. Last month, a blasting incident sent huge rocks and...
wdrb.com
Oldham County wine bar, La Vigne, set to open in La Grange on Saturday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new wine bar in Oldham County is planning to open just in time for an annual holiday celebration. La Vigne Wine Bar is set to open on Saturday, coinciding with Light Up La Grange, a holiday event that hosts thousands of people around the city's Main Street. The wine bar will open its doors from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday with a "Flight Up La Grange" menu.
Wave 3
Westport Village offering holiday shopping at 'All is Bright' celebration
WLKY.com
Warehouse in Park Hill that caught fire ordered to be demolished months ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The warehouse that caught fire in Park Hall last week was ordered by the city to be demolished earlier this year. It failed a code inspection in March, so the city of Louisville ordered it to be demolished. There was a warning placed on the building...
wdrb.com
Popular barbecue restaurant in Oldham County planning to reopen Friday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A popular barbecue restaurant in Oldham County is planning to reopen Friday. Bully Barbeque is located on Highway 393 in La Grange, sitting across the street from Oldham County High School. It closed around three months ago but is now reopening. "We're dedicated to the community....
WLKY.com
22-year-old man dies in Clarksville 'workplace accident'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is dead after what a coroner called a "workplace accident" in southern Indiana. According to a coroner's report, Emmanuel Martinez Moran, 22, died Monday after an accident in the 700 block of McKinley Avenue in Clarksville, Indiana. Moran was reportedly in a trench when...
wdrb.com
Weeklong fall break included in JCPS 2023-24 calendar
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For the first time, Jefferson County Public Schools will have a weeklong fall break next year. The district's board on Tuesday approved the calendar for the 2023-24 school year. The calendar features a weeklong fall break, with days off for students from Oct. 2-6. Before, JCPS...
Wave 3
Victim of workplace accident identified
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The name of a man who died after a Southern Indiana workplace accident has been released. Emmanuel Martinez Moran, 22, was injured November 28 while working inside a trench in the 700 block of McKinley Ave. in Clarksville. The work was being done as part of a sewer project.
'I don't know where I'm going to go': Yorktown Apartments residents ordered to move
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Yorktown Apartments residents gathered at the Metro Development Center on Wednesday to voice their concerns - and fight to keep their homes. When Patrick McCarthy moved to Yorktown Apartments last year, he hoped it would be his long-term home. "I don't know where I'm going to...
WISH-TV
4-year-old faces life-threatening injures after southern Indiana crash
NEW PEKIN, Ind. (WISH) — A 4-year-old was hospitalized in Louisville, Kentucky, with life-threatening injuries after a Wednesday morning crash on the hillcrest of a rural Washington County road, Indiana State Police said Wednesday night. State police did not identify the child or its gender in a news release.
The search for Louisville's next police chief continues; Here's what to know
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Finding Louisville's next chief of police is top of mind as Mayor-elect Craig Greenberg's inauguration is less than a month away. After Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) Chief Erika Shields announced her plans to resign at the end of Mayor Greg Fischer's term, Greenberg said he plans to name an interim chief before he's sworn in.
Wave 3
TARC workers vote to ratify new contract
