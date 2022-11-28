ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Wave 3

Bardstown Road Aglow back for 37th year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Bardstown Road is ready for an even bigger holiday celebration this year. The annual Bardstown Road Aglow will go even later this time around, running from noon to 10:00 p.m. Stores, bars, and restaurants up and down the road will have special deals. You can even...
BARDSTOWN, KY
wdrb.com

New rickhouse added at Log Still Distillery in Nelson County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — There's now a new place for bourbon barrels in Nelson County. Consulting firm Brindiamo Group said Thursday that a new rickhouse at Log Still Disitillery, at Dant Crossing in Gethsmane, will house barrels the company owns, as well as Log Still and third-party barrels. In...
NELSON COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

Worker dies after trench collapse in Clarksville, Indiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities are investigating after a construction worker died after an incident in southern Indiana Monday morning. The worker from Dan Cristiani Excavating — identified Wednesday by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office as 22-year-old Emmanuel Martinez Moran — was trapped when a trench collapsed around 9:20 a.m.
CLARKSVILLE, IN
Wave 3

Worker with Indiana contracting company killed after trench collapses

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Work on a Clarksville sewer project was postponed Tuesday following a trench collapse that killed a worker Monday morning. The work had just begun when, around 9:20 a.m, 911 calls came flooding in saying a worker was trapped in a six to seven-foot hole after the trench had collapsed up to the man’s chest.
CLARKSVILLE, IN
Wave 3

Louisville Metro PAL program returning

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Activities League is returning in 2023. According to a Facebook post, season one was a huge success that it will be returning in January. The leagues will be for elementary school and middle school kids. Middle school boys will play on Saturdays...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

PriceWeber asking community to help name 40-foot-tall nutcracker

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After six years of transforming PriceWeber’s belltower into a 40-foot-tall nutcracker, the company is now asking you to help choose its name. According to the release, nominations are now open and the winning nominator will receive the ultimate holiday gift package from a few of PriceWeber’s clients.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Blasting still on hold at site of new VA hospital in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Blasting remains on hold at the construction site for the new VA hospital in Louisville. According to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the contractor must demonstrate appropriate safety measures are in place before it can resume. Last month, a blasting incident sent huge rocks and...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Oldham County wine bar, La Vigne, set to open in La Grange on Saturday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new wine bar in Oldham County is planning to open just in time for an annual holiday celebration. La Vigne Wine Bar is set to open on Saturday, coinciding with Light Up La Grange, a holiday event that hosts thousands of people around the city's Main Street. The wine bar will open its doors from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday with a "Flight Up La Grange" menu.
OLDHAM COUNTY, KY
WLKY.com

wdrb.com

Weeklong fall break included in JCPS 2023-24 calendar

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For the first time, Jefferson County Public Schools will have a weeklong fall break next year. The district's board on Tuesday approved the calendar for the 2023-24 school year. The calendar features a weeklong fall break, with days off for students from Oct. 2-6. Before, JCPS...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

WISH-TV

4-year-old faces life-threatening injures after southern Indiana crash

NEW PEKIN, Ind. (WISH) — A 4-year-old was hospitalized in Louisville, Kentucky, with life-threatening injuries after a Wednesday morning crash on the hillcrest of a rural Washington County road, Indiana State Police said Wednesday night. State police did not identify the child or its gender in a news release.
NEW PEKIN, IN
Wave 3

TARC workers vote to ratify new contract

SUV runs into two houses in southern Jefferson County; homeowners left on edge. Two homeowners were left wondering if they'd be able to stay in their homes during the holidays after a car crashed into their homes. Norton Healthcare says positive flu tests 4 times higher than normal. Updated: 6...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY

