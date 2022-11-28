Read full article on original website
Related
Ben Affleck Calls Netflix An “Assembly Line”, Says His And Matt Damon’s New Production Company To Blend “Quality” & “Commercial” Fare
Ben Affleck says his newly minted studio Artists Equity, in partnership with Matt Damon, is going for films that are commercial but smart, that acknowledge popular tastes, but that “people remember 20 years later.” He thinks/hopes his latest project due out next year fits the bill. Affleck directs, Damon stars in the true story behind the creation of the iconic Air Jordan brand slated for release in 2023 in partnership with Amazon Studios, Skydance Sports and Mandalay Pictures. Artists Equity anticipates releasing three projects next year, with plans to scale up to a minimum of five per year in the future. “I...
South Asian Cast and Crew Spice up ‘Four Samosas’
Writer-director Ravi Kapoor continues his stories about South Asians in the United States with his latest, “The Four Samosas,” described as a Wes Anderson-like homage to Artesia in Southern California. After playing at the Tribeca film festival “Four Samosas” was picked up by IFC Films and opens in theaters and on-demand Dec. 2. Kapoor drew a number of desis to work before and behind the camera. His wife, Meera Simhan, and daughter Maya were cast in the film and his son contributed music; plus Venk Potula (“Veep”), Sonal Shah (“The High Note”), Sunita Dey (“Definition Please”), among others worked on the film....
Luke Evans Read Your Thirst Tweets, And I Fear He May Be Scarred For Life
The man was too stunned to speak.
Comments / 0