ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
thecomeback.com

Russian diplomat makes surprising Brittney Griner admission

While WNBA star Brittney Griner toils in a Russian penal colony while serving a nine-year sentence over possession of cannabis oil residue, the United States and Russia remain locked in private and public negotiations over her potential release as part of a prisoner swap. After Russian authorities denied Griner’s appeal...
Daily Mail

'Devastated' widow of Russian crypto tycoon killed in helicopter crash reveals he was involved in charity helping Ukrainians flee the war and dismisses 'lies' that he had any ties to Moscow intelligence

The heartbroken widow of a Russian cryptocurrency tycoon who was killed in a helicopter crash near Monaco has today revealed he was involved in charities helping Ukrainians fleeing the war before he died. Olga Taran said she was 'devastated' after her husband Vyacheslav Taran, 53, died in the tragic accident...
Newsweek

Russia Finally Slips Up

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov made a surprise admission at his annual news conference in Moscow on Thursday.
kitco.com

Egypt to auction $990 mln in one-year dollar T-bills on Thursday- central bank

CAIRO, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Egypt will auction $990 million in one-year dollar T-bills on December 5, the Egyptian central bank said on Thursday. The auction will be settled on December 6, the bank added. Reporting by Alaa Swilam; writing by Yomna Ehab;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle.
kitco.com

Solid Price gains for gold, silver following Dovish Powell

(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are sharply higher in early U.S. trading Thursday, with silver scoring a six-month high. A dovish lean by the U.S. central bank is fueling the metals markets bulls today. February gold was last up $37.80 at $1,797.80 and March silver was up $0.614 at $22.395.
kitco.com

Spanish banks and unions agree on 4.5% wage raise in 2023

MADRID, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Spanish banks and the country's two biggest unions on Tuesday reached an agreement to raise wages of employees in the sector by 4.5% in 2023 compared to 2022, the banking association AEB and the union CCOO said in a statement. Banks and unions were trying...
kitco.com

UBS not seeking to benefit from crisis at Credit Suisse- chair

ZURICH, Nov 30 (Reuters) - UBS (UBSG.S) is not actively benefiting from the crisis at rival Credit Suisse (CSGN.S), UBS Chairman Colm Kelleher told a Financial Times banking conference on Wednesday. Credit Suisse has reported sharp outflows as wealthy clients turn their back on the embattled Swiss bank. "We are...
kitco.com

BlockFi tells U.S. bankruptcy court it is 'the antithesis of FTX'

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Lawyers for BlockFi, the first direct casualty of crypto exchange FTX's collapse, made their initial appearance in U.S. bankruptcy court on Tuesday, emphasizing that the U.S. cryptocurrency lender was "the antithesis of FTX." BlockFi attorney Joshua Sussberg told the court in Trenton, New Jersey, that the...
kitco.com

Gold soars 2% as Fed rate hike slowdown prospects hurt dollar

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Gold prices jumped 2% on Thursday to climb above the key $1,800 per ounce pivot, as the dollar weakened on prospects of slower rate hikes from the Federal Reserve and signs of cooling U.S. inflation. Spot gold rose 1.6% to $1,797.35 per ounce by 10:25 a.m....
kitco.com

Yellen says appropriate for U.S. firms to assess China geopolitical risks

NEW YORK, Nov 30 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Wednesday that businesses reviewing their supply chains should be mindful of the geopolitical risks surrounding China's threats to Taiwan as well as other Chinese practices that have raised U.S. national security concerns. Yellen told the New York...
kitco.com

FTX collapse shows urgent need to finalise EU crypto rules, says European Commission

LONDON, Nov 30 (Reuters) - The "questionable practices" at now collapsed crypto exchange FTX would not have been allowed to happen under European Union rules that need to be finalised urgently, a senior European Commission official said on Wednesday. The crash in bitcoin led to a "crypto winter", which saw...
kitco.com

A severe lack of oversight led to the downfall of FTX - Sam Bankman-Fried

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The reactions to the interview have been varied, with the majority of commenters on crypto Twitter scratching their...
kitco.com

CPM Trade Signal - December 1, 2022

Prices as of 12:30 p.m. EST 1 December 2022 $1,815.85 (Basis the February 2023 Comex contract). Initial Timeframe: 1 December 2022 to 16 December 2022. Gold prices rose strongly over the course of November following hints by the Fed at its last Federal Open Market Committee meeting that it plans to slow the pace of its interest rate hikes. Jerome Powell’s speech on 30 November gave the market further confirmation about the Fed’s intent to slow the pace of interest rate hikes going forward. There have been some signs of softening inflation, with the most recent CPI, PPI, and PCE data coming in softer than expected. U.S. November employment data to be released on 2 December, also is projected to show some signs of softening. All of these factors seem already baked into gold prices, however, which increases the potential for gold prices to soften in the near term.
kitco.com

Zambia on track for debt restructuring next quarter -finance minister

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Zambia is pushing hard to complete the restructuring of nearly $15 billion of external debt in the first quarter of 2023 and is "in active engagement" with its largest bilateral creditor China, Zambia's finance minister said in an interview at the Reuters NEXT conference. Zambia...
kitco.com

As the Fed plans to 'raise and hold,' new projections may show the cost

WASHINGTON, Dec 2 (Reuters) - New U.S. Federal Reserve projections, issued later this month alongside an expected half-point interest rate increase, could show the central bank's target rate headed toward levels last seen on the eve of the 2007 financial crisis, and will also reveal policymakers' best guess of the fallout that will have for a so-far resilient job market.
WASHINGTON STATE
kitco.com

C$ dips against greenback; falls harder vs other G10 currencies

TORONTO, Dec 1 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday as investors reduced bets on another oversized interest rate hike by the Bank of Canada next week and despite the greenback losing ground against some major peers. The loonie was trading 0.2% lower at 1.3430...

Comments / 0

Community Policy