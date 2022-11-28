Prices as of 12:30 p.m. EST 1 December 2022 $1,815.85 (Basis the February 2023 Comex contract). Initial Timeframe: 1 December 2022 to 16 December 2022. Gold prices rose strongly over the course of November following hints by the Fed at its last Federal Open Market Committee meeting that it plans to slow the pace of its interest rate hikes. Jerome Powell’s speech on 30 November gave the market further confirmation about the Fed’s intent to slow the pace of interest rate hikes going forward. There have been some signs of softening inflation, with the most recent CPI, PPI, and PCE data coming in softer than expected. U.S. November employment data to be released on 2 December, also is projected to show some signs of softening. All of these factors seem already baked into gold prices, however, which increases the potential for gold prices to soften in the near term.

