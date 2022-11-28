Read full article on original website
Hochul Signs Historic Anti-Hate Crime LegislationJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Linguine’s, A Paradise of PastaJ.M. LesinskiBowmansville, NY
Visit the Magical Christmas Tree Forest in Upstate New YorkTravel MavenHamburg, NY
Western New York received nearly 6 feet of snow the weekend before Thanksgiving, causing road closuresZoran BogdanovicBuffalo, NY
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in New York StateKristen WaltersBuffalo, NY
Flyers beat Isles to snap 10-game losing skid
Kevin Hayes scored twice for the host Philadelphia Flyers, who snapped a 10-game losing streak by beating the New York Islanders 3-1 on Tuesday. Hayes scored the go-ahead goal shortly before the midway point of the first period before icing the victory with an empty-netter in the final minute of the game for the Flyers, who went 0-7-3 in their third losing streak of at least 10 games in the last 12 months.
Sabres survive in Detroit
Despite holding a 4-1 edge with 13:09 to play, it took a shootout for the Buffalo Sabres to defeat the Red Wings 5-4 on Wednesday night inside Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.
Sharpen Up: November 28, 2022 | Sabres in action against Tampa tonight
The Buffalo Sabres host the Tampa Bay Lightning tonight as they open up a four-game week. Faceoff is set for 7 p.m. on MSG and WGR 550 with pregame coverage on MSG kicking things off at 6:30. Tickets are on sale now. Here's what you need to know. Last week's...
Philadelphia plays Tampa Bay after Hayes' 2-goal showing
Tampa Bay Lightning (9-6-1, third in the Atlantic Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (7-6-3, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Flyers host the Tampa Bay Lightning after Kevin Hayes scored two goals in the Flyers' 3-1 win against the New York Islanders. Philadelphia has gone 5-5-1 in home...
Sabres withstand Red Wings' rally, win 5-4 in shootout
DETROIT (AP) — Jack Quinn scored the only goal in a shootout, Dylan Cozens had the second two-goal game of his career and the Buffalo Sabres held off the Detroit Red Wings 5-4 on Wednesday night. Mattias Samuelsson got his first career goal for the Sabres, who squandered a...
Mattias Samuelsson’s Value Shown in Return to Sabres Lineup
While he has only been with the Buffalo Sabres for a short period of time, Mattias Samuelssons ’ impact on the team cannot be questioned. The former second-round pick has become one of the more impressive and important players throughout the organization. His on-ice chemistry with Rasmus Dahlin and overall strong defensive play makes him one of the most crucial pieces of the team currently, and he will be moving forward too. His role will continue to grow, and having him locked into the lineup for the next seven years will be crucial to the Sabres’ future success.
Sabres’ “Kid Line” is Ready to Break Out
The Buffalo Sabres have had a turbulent November, but the one thing that has been going well is the offensive production. They have scored 81 goals this season, which is good for fifth in the league, but the bulk of that offense has come from a select few players. They need to find a balance to spread out the scoring, and recently, they have been getting exactly that from their “kid line” of Dylan Cozens, Jack Quinn, and JJ Peterka.
Buffalo Sabres vs. Detroit Red Wings prediction, pick, odds: Struggling Sabres aim to bounce back
The losses have piled up for the Buffalo Sabres, but the most recent defeat was particularly galling. Buffalo squandered a two-goal lead in the final six minutes of regulation, then lost in overtime to Tampa Bay 6-5 on Monday. The Sabres will try to end the month on a winning...
