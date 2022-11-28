ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
westernmassnews.com

Power outage impacting Elmwood section of Holyoke

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Some residents in Holyoke are without power Thursday morning due to an outage. According to Holyoke Gas and Electric, the outage is in the Elmwood section of the city and approximately 126 customers are impacted. It’s anticipated that customers will have their power back by late...
HOLYOKE, MA
MassLive.com

Popeyes proposed for Lincoln Plaza in Worcester

Lincoln Plaza could be getting a new addition in the form of a Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, further expanding Worcester residents’ fried chicken options. The Parikh Network, a New Jersey-based company, has submitted an application with Worcester’s Zoning Board of Appeals to tear down the vacant 5 & Diner restaurant at 525 Lincoln Street and construct a new one-story building to house the chain.
WORCESTER, MA
Eyewitness News

Residents protest outside City Hall over rising rent

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - It’s the first of the month, which means December rent is due for many people in Connecticut. Rent is becoming more of a struggle for some as landlords continue to increase their rent. Today, some of these frustrated tenants protested outside of City Hall. They...
HARTFORD, CT
thereminder.com

Center Fresh Chicopee returns with indoor holiday marketplace

CHICOPEE – The equity-based food market Center Fresh Chicopee returns for its indoor marketplace on Dec. 1 at Ames Privilege at 1 Springfield St. The indoor marketplace created by the Chicopee Chamber of Commerce will also take place on Dec. 8 and 15, with each market running from 4 to 7 p.m.
CHICOPEE, MA
MassLive.com

Off the Menu: Get ready for ‘dynamic pricing’ based on timing and demand coming to restaurants

Dynamic pricing, the idea of pricing goods or services on the basis of demand at specific times, may soon be coming to the restaurant industry. Changing prices to reflect (or manage) demand isn’t an entirely new idea. The airline industry, for example, has been using the idea for decades, setting and changing fares on a sometimes day-to-day basis as the pattern of passenger bookings shifts.
ENFIELD, CT
MassLive.com

Massachusetts man charged with driving 116 mph while intoxicated, NH police say

For the third time since Sunday, New Hampshire State Police have arrested a Massachusetts driver they said was driving more than 100 miles per hour while intoxicated. Around 11 p.m. Tuesday night, a New Hampshire state trooper clocked a Milford, Massachusetts man driving 116 miles per hour on Interstate 93 through the town of Tilton, about 20 miles north of the state capital of Concord.
TILTON, NH
westernmassnews.com

1 hospitalized after crashing into a tree on Cooley St.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Wednesday, 1 person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after crashing into a tree on Cooley St. Springfield Fire Department shared photos on Facebook of the Xfinity van. According to officials the driver had to be removed from the badly damaged vehicle. No...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
89K+
Followers
70K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy