Man shot by Springfield police during alleged carjacking found not dangerous
A man who stands accused of stealing a car and attempting to ram into three Springfield police officers during a November arrest attempt — which in turn led to one officer shooting the man in his elbow — was deemed not dangerous in Springfield District Court Thursday. The...
Man guilty of ‘senseless and violent’ armed robberies in Mass. to be sentenced
A man who pleaded guilty to robbing three convenience stores in Lowell and Tewksbury at gunpoint in the early morning hours of Christmas Eve two years ago is scheduled to be sentenced Thursday morning in a federal courtroom in Boston. Michael Vangpa, 33, hit three stores within an hour of...
Leverett woman, 81, convicted of vehicle homicide in death of Belchertown motorcyclist
ORANGE — An 81-year-old woman will serve two years of probation and lose her license probably for the rest of her life after being convicted of motor vehicle homicide in the 2020 death of a motorcyclist. A jury convicted Mary C. Nelson, of Leverett, of motor vehicle homicide by...
Carlos Normand arrested after police say he tried to send explicit photos to minors
A Louisiana man who was a suspect in a month-long Somerset police investigation was arrested after state investigators said he used social media to entice minors. Carlos Normand, 33, of Louisiana was arrested on an outstanding warrant from Somerset police on the charges of enticing a child under the age of 16, distributing obscene matter to a minor and accosting/annoying another person, police said.
NECN
Motorcyclist Dead in Apparent Suicide After Fleeing Police Stop, DA Says
A motorcyclist was found fatally shot, apparently by suicide, after running from a police stop in Haverhill, Massachusetts Tuesday, authorities said. A detective with the Haverhill Police Department noticed the motorcyclist, a 24-year-old man from Haverhill, was not wearing a helmet when he pulled into a 7-Eleven gas station on River Street just after noon, according to the Essex County District Attorney's Office.
Christopher Keeley lived with Mattson couple in Marshfield double homicide, report says
The 27-year-old suspect in the double homicide investigation of a couple in their 70s in Marshfield allegedly lived with the victims, according to court documents obtained by CBS News. Authorities continue to search on Thursday for Christopher Keeley, of Weymouth, who is the suspect in the alleged double homicide of...
Victim from second Chicopee pedestrian crash in 3 days has died, DA says
The victim from a second pedestrian crash in three days on Chicopee Street in Chicopee has died, according to Jim Leydon, spokesperson for Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni. This is the third person to have died from a pedestrian crash in Chicopee on or near Chicopee Street in just a...
Police: Repeat firearms offender caught speeding on the Mass. Pike with loaded gun
Troopers found a loaded .22-caliber Taurus pistol in his car, police said. A Webster man with a history of firearm violations was arrested Monday after police allegedly caught him speeding on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Framingham with a loaded pistol in his car. Massachusetts State Police Trooper Jeffrey Lang said...
Police investigating after a weapon was discovered in students bag at elementary school in Barre, MA
BARRE, Mass. — Authorities are investigating an incident at the Ruggles Lane School in Barre, Mass. after a weapon was discovered in a student’s backpack on Thursday. Following the start of the school day, a weapon was found in the personal possessions of a K-5 student. Upon discovery of that weapon by school personnel, the student’s classroom was immediately cleared, the weapon was personally secured by the building Principal, and the Barre Police Department was immediately notified and dispatched to Ruggles Lane to take possession of the weapon, according to police.
Chicopee man charged with vehicle homicide after striking and killing a pedestrian in Willimansett
CHICOPEE – A 42-year-old man accused of hitting and killing a man while driving drunk on a busy city street has been charged with vehicular homicide. William Matteson, 68, received “grave injuries” after being hit by the vehicle on Monday evening. He was pronounced dead at the scene, said James Leydon, spokesman for Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni.
Fall River police arrest man wanted in connection with early November shooting
Authorities arrested a fugitive wanted in connection with an early November shooting incident on America Street that left one victim with gunshot wounds in his stomach and arm, police said. On Tuesday, Fall River police apprehended Nestly Lewis in connection with the November shooting. The 27-year-old man was arrested on...
Xfinity van involved in serious crash in Springfield
The driver of an Xfinity van was seriously injured but expected to survive after crashing off a Springfield road and into a tree Wednesday afternoon, authorities said. Springfield first responders were called to the area of 51 Cooley St. around 1 p.m., where the Xfinity van had crossed over the center line of the street, left the roadway and hit a tree head-on, according to Springfield Police and Fire department officials.
Police searching for Christopher Keeley, suspect in Marshfield double homicide
UPDATE: Jeep that suspect fled in found empty in Marshfield homicide investigation, police say. Authorities named Christopher Keeley, 27, as a suspect on Wednesday morning in the double homicide investigation in Marshfield. Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz said Keeley is the main suspect in what police are describing as...
State police searching for infant and mother believed to be kidnapped by Fall River man Jeremias Cabral
UPDATE: Jeremias R. Cabral has been located and placed under arrest. Massachusetts State Police issued an Amber Alert Thursday afternoon after a male infant and mother police say were kidnapped in Dartmouth by the mother’s ex-boyfriend who is armed with a knife, officials said. The suspect is Jeremias R....
Zontre Mack, charged in shooting death of Dorchester teen Curtis Ashford, pleads not guilty
A 19-year-old Canton man pled not guilty in a Suffolk County courtroom Wednesday morning to murder charges he faces in connection to the July shooting death of Curtis Ashford, a 15-year-old from Dorchester. Boston police arrested Zontre Mack last month, who is charged with first-degree murder, carrying a firearm without...
FBI announces arrest of ‘Route 91 Bandit,’ accused of multiple bank robberies across New England
CHICOPEE, Mass. — Authorities announced Thursday afternoon they’ve arrested the “Route 91 Bandit,” who is allegedly responsible for several bank robberies around New England. Taylor Dziczek, 30, of Chicopee, Massachusetts was taken into custody at his home without incident, charged with robbing a bank in Connecticut...
Man struck by car in Chicopee dies from injuries in 2nd fatal crash in 3 days
CHICOPEE — A pedestrian hit by a car on Chicopee Street Wednesday night has died, and police continue to search for the driver who killed him. The 62-year-old victim was struck at about 4:55 p.m. near 950 Chicopee St. He was taken to the hospital by ambulance and died later, said Travis Odiorne, police public information officer.
Investigation of double homicide underway at Marshfield home, Plymouth DA says
UPDATE: Police searching for Christopher Keeley, suspect in Marshfield double homicide. 2ND UPDATE: Jeep that suspect fled in found empty in Marshfield homicide investigation, police say. After hours of heavy police presence at a Marshfield home Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, the Plymouth District Attorney’s office confirmed a double homicide...
Chicopee person injured after being struck by car in 2nd pedestrian crash in 3 days on Chicopee Street
CHICOPEE — One person was taken to the hospital after being struck by a car in the second pedestrian crash on Chicopee Street in three days. The condition of the victim was not immediately known. Investigators remain on the scene of the crash, which took place at about 4:55 p.m., Wednesday, near 950 Chicopee St., said Travis Odiorne, police public information officer.
newstalknewengland.com
Massachusetts State Police Arrest Webster Man With Loaded Firearm
At approximately 1030 a.m. Monday, Massachusetts State Police arrested Robert Cephas, 30, of Webster, Massachusetts. Cephas is charged with Illegal Possession of a Firearm, Second Offense; Possession of a Firearm with Prior Violent/Drug Crime; Carrying a Loaded Firearm; Possession of Firearm Silencer; Possession of Ammunition without FID Card; Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Suspended License, Subsequent Offense; and Following Too Close to Motor Vehicle.
