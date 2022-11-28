ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carlos Normand arrested after police say he tried to send explicit photos to minors

A Louisiana man who was a suspect in a month-long Somerset police investigation was arrested after state investigators said he used social media to entice minors. Carlos Normand, 33, of Louisiana was arrested on an outstanding warrant from Somerset police on the charges of enticing a child under the age of 16, distributing obscene matter to a minor and accosting/annoying another person, police said.
SOMERSET, MA
NECN

Motorcyclist Dead in Apparent Suicide After Fleeing Police Stop, DA Says

A motorcyclist was found fatally shot, apparently by suicide, after running from a police stop in Haverhill, Massachusetts Tuesday, authorities said. A detective with the Haverhill Police Department noticed the motorcyclist, a 24-year-old man from Haverhill, was not wearing a helmet when he pulled into a 7-Eleven gas station on River Street just after noon, according to the Essex County District Attorney's Office.
HAVERHILL, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police investigating after a weapon was discovered in students bag at elementary school in Barre, MA

BARRE, Mass. — Authorities are investigating an incident at the Ruggles Lane School in Barre, Mass. after a weapon was discovered in a student’s backpack on Thursday. Following the start of the school day, a weapon was found in the personal possessions of a K-5 student. Upon discovery of that weapon by school personnel, the student’s classroom was immediately cleared, the weapon was personally secured by the building Principal, and the Barre Police Department was immediately notified and dispatched to Ruggles Lane to take possession of the weapon, according to police.
BARRE, MA
MassLive.com

Chicopee man charged with vehicle homicide after striking and killing a pedestrian in Willimansett

CHICOPEE – A 42-year-old man accused of hitting and killing a man while driving drunk on a busy city street has been charged with vehicular homicide. William Matteson, 68, received “grave injuries” after being hit by the vehicle on Monday evening. He was pronounced dead at the scene, said James Leydon, spokesman for Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni.
CHICOPEE, MA
MassLive.com

Xfinity van involved in serious crash in Springfield

The driver of an Xfinity van was seriously injured but expected to survive after crashing off a Springfield road and into a tree Wednesday afternoon, authorities said. Springfield first responders were called to the area of 51 Cooley St. around 1 p.m., where the Xfinity van had crossed over the center line of the street, left the roadway and hit a tree head-on, according to Springfield Police and Fire department officials.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Chicopee person injured after being struck by car in 2nd pedestrian crash in 3 days on Chicopee Street

CHICOPEE — One person was taken to the hospital after being struck by a car in the second pedestrian crash on Chicopee Street in three days. The condition of the victim was not immediately known. Investigators remain on the scene of the crash, which took place at about 4:55 p.m., Wednesday, near 950 Chicopee St., said Travis Odiorne, police public information officer.
CHICOPEE, MA
newstalknewengland.com

Massachusetts State Police Arrest Webster Man With Loaded Firearm

At approximately 1030 a.m. Monday, Massachusetts State Police arrested Robert Cephas, 30, of Webster, Massachusetts. Cephas is charged with Illegal Possession of a Firearm, Second Offense; Possession of a Firearm with Prior Violent/Drug Crime; Carrying a Loaded Firearm; Possession of Firearm Silencer; Possession of Ammunition without FID Card; Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Suspended License, Subsequent Offense; and Following Too Close to Motor Vehicle.
WEBSTER, MA
