New COVID-19 cases in Douglas County remain high; hospitalizations increase
The Douglas County Health Department on Thursday reported 462 new positive COVID-19 tests were received since its last release on Monday. There have been 173,587 positive cases since March 2020.
fox42kptm.com
Flu numbers continue to climb in the metro, highest hospitalization numbers in a decade
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) - Flu season has come around earlier than usual this year and has hit the metro hard, according to the Douglas County Health Department (DCHD). Health experts added that hospitalization numbers for people with the flu are also the highest they have seen in a decade. Right...
WOWT
Nationwide Tamiflu shortage hits Omaha pharmacies hard
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Finding a remedy this season will be hard if you’re suffering from the flu. Pharmacies all across the nation are dealing with a shortage of Tamiflu. “We get lots of calls from patients who already called ten to fifteen other pharmacies saying that all of them are out of stock,” Schleisman said.
Neb. doctor's license stripped after drug allegations
The state of Iowa has suspended the license of an emergency room physician who appeared to be under the influence of narcotics while treating patients in an Iowa hospital and an Omaha clinic. The same doctor now stands accused of continuing to practice medicine in Nebraska while his license there...
ER physician, accused of using drugs while on duty, loses his license
The state of Iowa has suspended the license of an emergency room physician who appeared to be under the influence of narcotics while treating patients in an Iowa hospital and an Omaha clinic. The same doctor now stands accused of continuing to practice medicine in Nebraska while his license there is under suspension. The Iowa […] The post ER physician, accused of using drugs while on duty, loses his license appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Council Bluffs Police locate missing elderly adults
Council Bluffs Police say both adults were found safe in Council Bluffs and returned home to family around 11 p.m. Thursday.
Douglas County Sheriff-elect Aaron Hanson names chief deputy
Douglas County Sheriff-elect Aaron Hanson has named Captain Will Niemack to serve as his Chief Deputy in the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday.
News Channel Nebraska
Prosecutor: Parsons planned to kill Plattsmouth woman
PLATTSMOUTH – Prosecutors gave details in their first degree murder case against 18-year-old Jabari Parsons. At a preliminary hearing Nov. 29, prosecutors said Parsons stabbed 55-year-old Mary Blackwell about 15 times before setting her home in rural Plattsmouth on fire. Prior to Blackwell’s death, Parsons had filed a complaint...
WOWT
Former Nebraska assistant warden sentenced
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A former assistant warden at a state correctional facility in Lincoln will be spending time behind bars — as an inmate. Sarah Nelson Torsiello was led away in handcuffs in January. Court records showed she had allegedly purchased a “burner” phone so she could communicate with an inmate who had a contraband cellphone.
WOWT
As viral infections and clinic wait times increase, Omaha parents seeking alternatives
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - For weeks, viral infections in the metro have been steadily climbing, and hospitals, clinics, and urgent care facilities have been overrun with sick kids. “We’ve seen a lot of hospitalizations we’ve seen quite a few emergency department visits and very busy outpatient clinics and urgent cares,” says pediatric infectious disease expert and Children’s Hospital and Medical Center hospitalist Dr. Russell McCulloh.
Omaha construction worker dies after work accident Wednesday
3 News Now confirmed with OPD that on Wednesday, Nov. 22 Omaha Police Department responded to a workplace accident near 150th and Wycliff Dr. around 11:34 a.m.
KETV.com
Outage impacting emergency services in 3 Nebraska counties, according to officials
SAUNDERS COUNTY, Neb. — An outage is impacting 911 service for three Nebraska counties, according to officials. Officials said the 911 system is down for Butler, Platte and Saunders counties. In Saunders County, residents can call 402-443-1000 for emergencies. There is no indication at this time to the cause...
KETV.com
Attorney for Omaha man accused of killing two women files motion to determine competency
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. — The attorney for the Omaha man accused of killing his grandma and great-grandma wants the Douglas County court to determine if he's competent to stand trial. Gage Walter, 27, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, attempted murder and three counts of use of...
KETV.com
Former Nebraska assistant prison warden is sentenced for unauthorized communications with inmate
LANCASTER COUNTY, Neb. — She was the assistant warden at one of the biggest prisons in Nebraska one year ago. Now, she'll spend a year behind bars at the Lancaster County Jail for having unlawful contact with an inmate and providing him with a cellphone. Sarah Torsiello, 46, publicly...
WOWT
Omaha homicide accessory suspect arrested
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 24-year-old is behind bars in connection with a shooting that left an Omaha woman dead earlier this month. Austin Hudson, 24, appeared in front of a Douglas County Court judge on Wednesday. He is currently lodged in a Washington County jail. He was formally charged...
UPDATE: Police locate missing man with developmental disabilities
The Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office says that they have located the missing 46-year-old man in Gretna.
KETV.com
Doctors brace for peak of flu season
OMAHA, Neb. — Doctors warn that the flu is here, and it may not be going away until the spring. They encourage families to get the flu shot now, so it can start taking effect before holiday gatherings. "Because everyone was really hunkered down and paying lots of attention...
KETV.com
'We need to hit the panic button," Metro law enforcement agencies report low staffing levels
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. — Law enforcement agencies sound the alarm on what they describe as critically low staffing. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office said it negotiated a new contract to try and combat losses to other agencies. Meantime, the Omaha police union said it's expecting a record number of...
thebestmix1055.com
Authorities investigate possible child enticement incidents
The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of possible child enticement at about 6:05 p.m. Nov. 28 at the Green Acres Trailer Park in Nickerson. It was reported that an older white male driving a black van had asked a boy to get into his van and offered to take him home. The boy ran off and alerted a neighbor. The van was not located.
KETV.com
Scooters Coffee responds to resurfaced social media allegations
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha-based coffee chain Scooters is responding to a social media post that's resurfaced from nearly two years ago, yet getting sudden attention online. You may have come across the post that claimed a franchise owner didn't allow drive-thru workers to wear coats. Scooters said it was...
