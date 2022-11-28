ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas County, NE

WOWT

Nationwide Tamiflu shortage hits Omaha pharmacies hard

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Finding a remedy this season will be hard if you’re suffering from the flu. Pharmacies all across the nation are dealing with a shortage of Tamiflu. “We get lots of calls from patients who already called ten to fifteen other pharmacies saying that all of them are out of stock,” Schleisman said.
OMAHA, NE
Panhandle Post

NEBRASKA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

ER physician, accused of using drugs while on duty, loses his license

The state of Iowa has suspended the license of an emergency room physician who appeared to be under the influence of narcotics while treating patients in an Iowa hospital and an Omaha clinic. The same doctor now stands accused of continuing to practice medicine in Nebraska while his license there is under suspension. The Iowa […] The post ER physician, accused of using drugs while on duty, loses his license appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Prosecutor: Parsons planned to kill Plattsmouth woman

PLATTSMOUTH – Prosecutors gave details in their first degree murder case against 18-year-old Jabari Parsons. At a preliminary hearing Nov. 29, prosecutors said Parsons stabbed 55-year-old Mary Blackwell about 15 times before setting her home in rural Plattsmouth on fire. Prior to Blackwell’s death, Parsons had filed a complaint...
PLATTSMOUTH, NE
WOWT

Former Nebraska assistant warden sentenced

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A former assistant warden at a state correctional facility in Lincoln will be spending time behind bars — as an inmate. Sarah Nelson Torsiello was led away in handcuffs in January. Court records showed she had allegedly purchased a “burner” phone so she could communicate with an inmate who had a contraband cellphone.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

As viral infections and clinic wait times increase, Omaha parents seeking alternatives

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - For weeks, viral infections in the metro have been steadily climbing, and hospitals, clinics, and urgent care facilities have been overrun with sick kids. “We’ve seen a lot of hospitalizations we’ve seen quite a few emergency department visits and very busy outpatient clinics and urgent cares,” says pediatric infectious disease expert and Children’s Hospital and Medical Center hospitalist Dr. Russell McCulloh.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha homicide accessory suspect arrested

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 24-year-old is behind bars in connection with a shooting that left an Omaha woman dead earlier this month. Austin Hudson, 24, appeared in front of a Douglas County Court judge on Wednesday. He is currently lodged in a Washington County jail. He was formally charged...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Doctors brace for peak of flu season

OMAHA, Neb. — Doctors warn that the flu is here, and it may not be going away until the spring. They encourage families to get the flu shot now, so it can start taking effect before holiday gatherings. "Because everyone was really hunkered down and paying lots of attention...
OMAHA, NE
thebestmix1055.com

Authorities investigate possible child enticement incidents

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of possible child enticement at about 6:05 p.m. Nov. 28 at the Green Acres Trailer Park in Nickerson. It was reported that an older white male driving a black van had asked a boy to get into his van and offered to take him home. The boy ran off and alerted a neighbor. The van was not located.
DODGE COUNTY, NE
KETV.com

Scooters Coffee responds to resurfaced social media allegations

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha-based coffee chain Scooters is responding to a social media post that's resurfaced from nearly two years ago, yet getting sudden attention online. You may have come across the post that claimed a franchise owner didn't allow drive-thru workers to wear coats. Scooters said it was...
OMAHA, NE

