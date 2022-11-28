Effective: 2022-12-02 09:38:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-02 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Sierra Madre Range WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Total accumulations of 6 to 12 inches. Winds gusting as high as 60 MPH. * WHERE...Sierra Madre Range. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Widespread falling and blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Hikers and snowmobilers may easily become disoriented. The cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.

CARBON COUNTY, WY ・ 3 HOURS AGO