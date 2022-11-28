Effective: 2022-12-02 09:38:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-02 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: North Snowy Range Foothills WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 60 MPH. * WHERE...North Snowy Range Foothills. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility.

ALBANY COUNTY, WY ・ 3 HOURS AGO