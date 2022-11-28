Read full article on original website
Winter Storm Warning issued for Sierra Madre Range by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-02 09:38:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-02 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Sierra Madre Range WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Total accumulations of 6 to 12 inches. Winds gusting as high as 60 MPH. * WHERE...Sierra Madre Range. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Widespread falling and blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Hikers and snowmobilers may easily become disoriented. The cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Snowy Range by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-02 09:38:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-02 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Snowy Range WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. Winds gusting as high as 60 MPH. * WHERE...Snowy Range. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Areas of falling and blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Hikers and snowmobilers may easily become disoriented. The cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
