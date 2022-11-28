Read full article on original website
Related
Biden heads to Massachusetts to aid Warnock from afar
WASHINGTON (AP) — To help Democrats win their 51st Senate seat in a Georgia runoff election, President Joe Biden is headed to … Massachusetts?. Days before polls close on Tuesday, Biden still has no plans to visit Georgia. Instead he’ll aim to help Sen. Raphael Warnock’s reelection campaign from afar with appearances Friday at a Boston phone bank and fundraiser.
Report: Biden wants South Carolina as 1st primary vote in 2024
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has declared that Democrats should give up “restrictive” caucuses and prioritize diversity at the start of their presidential primary calendar — dealing a major blow to Iowa’s decadeslong status as the state that leads off the process. In a...
Arizona judge orders Cochise County officials to certify election results by end of day
PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona judge on Thursday ordered Cochise County officials to certify the midterm election results by the end of the day, saying Republican supervisors broke the law when they refused to sign off on the vote count by this week’s deadline. Two Republicans on the...
Indiana AG seeks punishment for doctor who provided abortion to 10-year-old rape survivor
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s Republican attorney general on Wednesday asked the state medical licensing board to discipline an Indianapolis doctor who has spoken publicly about providing an abortion to a 10-year-old rape victim who traveled from Ohio after its more-restrictive abortion law took effect. The complaint alleges Dr....
WATCH LIVE: Biden discusses jobs and manufacturing at Michigan computer chip plant
President Joe Biden will visit a Michigan computer chip plant Tuesday and give remarks on jobs and manufacturing. President Biden is expected to speak at 3:30 p.m. ET. Watch the event in the player above. Biden is expected to highlight a $300 million expansion of a semiconductor manufacturing plant. The...
Federal appeals court halts special master review of Trump’s Mar-a-lago documents
WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal appeals court on Thursday ended an independent review of documents seized from former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate, removing a hurdle the Justice Department said had delayed its criminal investigation into the retention of top-secret government information. The decision by the three-judge panel...
Republican-controlled Arizona county refuses to certify 2022 election
PHOENIX (AP) — Republican officials in a rural Arizona county refused Monday to certify the 2022 election ahead of the deadline amid pressure from prominent Republicans to reject a vote count that had Democrats winning for U.S. Senate, governor and other statewide races. State election officials have vowed to...
Owing nearly $1.5B to Sandy Hook families, Infowars host Alex Jones files for personal bankruptcy
Infowars host Alex Jones filed for personal bankruptcy protection in Texas on Friday as he faces nearly $1.5 billion in court judgments over conspiracy theories he spread about the Sandy Hook school massacre. Jones filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in bankruptcy court in Houston. His filing lists $1 billion...
Oxford school shooting trial delayed by appeal ahead of 1 year anniversary
DETROIT (AP) — The Michigan Supreme Court on Tuesday postponed the January trial for the parents of the teenager who killed four students at his high school, a victory for defense lawyers who argue that involuntary manslaughter charges don’t fit. The court ordered the state appeals court to...
How can Hawaii stop lava flow from reaching human infrastructure?
HONOLULU (AP) — Prayer. Bombs. Walls. Over the decades, people have tried all of them to stanch the flow of lava from Hawaii’s volcanoes as it lumbered toward roads, homes and infrastructure. Now Mauna Loa — the world’s largest active volcano — is erupting again, and lava is...
Visitors treated to a ‘spectacular’ show during first Mauna Loa eruption in nearly 4 decades
HILO, Hawaii (AP) — The first eruption in 38 years of Mauna Loa, the world’s largest active volcano, is drawing visitors to Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, which is open 24 hours a day.””. “The viewing has been spectacular,” especially at night and before sunrise, park spokesperson Jessica...
PBS NewsHour
Arlington, VA
30K+
Followers
17K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
For more than 40 years, millions of Americans and citizens of the world have turned to the PBS NewsHour for the solid, reliable reporting that has made it one of the most trusted news programs on television.https://www.pbs.org/newshour/
Comments / 0