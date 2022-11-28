ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Will Smith says he "completely understands" if people are not ready to see him in his first film since the Oscars slap

By Gina Martinez, Christopher Brito
CBS News
CBS News
 3 days ago
BeautifulDisaster83
3d ago

Everyone who is in these comments saying "he defended his wife" or "he honored his wife" must have missed where she openly admitted that she repeatedly cheated on him repeatedly until he basically gave into an open marriage... that's the kind of love she has for him.. so I don't think him basically flushing his career down the toilet was worth her "honor"

Reply(5)
10
Jon Garner
3d ago

have not been ready to see him since he talked all that crap a few years ago got on that band wagon. his wife has ruined him her beliefs was not his till recently.

Reply(2)
13
debbie chamberlain
3d ago

well I really don't care what these actors do they are a bunch of babies anyway plus he had every right to defend his wife but should have come up with a different way to settle it

Reply(2)
10
