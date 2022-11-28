ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, TX

thevidorian.com

Two Vidorians among early morning arrestees in Beaumont

On Saturday, November 26, 2022 at 1:11 a.m., Beaumont Police Department officers responded to the area of 1655 Louisiana (Dragon Industries) in Beaumont, in reference to a suspicious vehicle near the business. When officers arrived on scene, three white males ran from the area. Officers apprehended two of the three males and then set up a perimeter for a K-9 search. The K-9 Officer and his…
BEAUMONT, TX
kjas.com

Teenage girl missing in Orange County

The Vidor Police Department reports that a teenage girl is missing. Police Chief Rod Carroll says 14-year-old Chelsey Stewart is considered a runaway, and she was last seen on Monday, November 21st at her home. Chelsey Stewart is a white female with brown hair, and was last seen riding a...
VIDOR, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Cardinal Lights, KCS Holiday Express, Main Street Market draw large crowds

SOUTHEAST TEXAS — Three events combined Thursday to draw large crowds and get them in the holiday spirit across Southeast Texas. The Main Street Market at the Beaumont Civic Center kicked off Thursday and continues Friday and Saturday. The Cardinal Lights shine brightly throughout December at Lamar University. The...
BEAUMONT, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Ongoing sewage and drainage concerns in Beaumont

BEAUMONT — A major sewage problem we reported on back in April is an issue once again for the Amelia neighborhood in Beaumont. Those who live there now say the problem became embarrassing over the Thanksgiving holiday. It was hours before some residents could flush their toilets. KFDM/Fox 4'S...
BEAUMONT, TX
KFDM-TV

Attorney takes issue with judge's certification ruling in West Brook bathroom attack case

BEAUMONT — A judge has certified a juvenile to stand trial as an adult on a robbery charge in the West Brook bathroom attack case with video that went viral. Judge Randy Shelton made the decision in the case of 16-year-old Jordon Savoy following a 1 1/2 hour certification hearing Monday at the Minnie Rogers Juvenile Justice Center. KFDM/Fox 4 is using the teen's name now that's he's certified to stand trial as an adult.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Holiday season brings increase in Beaumont car burglaries

BEAUMONT — Neighborhoods near Parkdale Mall in Beaumont have seen a major uptick in car burglaries during the past month. That's a troubling trend, according to the Beaumont Police Department. Beaumont PD says it's the time of year when criminals are looking for opportunities to take something you leave...
BEAUMONT, TX
fox4beaumont.com

The Morning Show | Main Street Market at the Beaumont Civic Center

BEAUMONT — The Morning Show's Tan Radford visited the Beaumont Civic Center's Christmas event, Main Street Market, to find out more about the gifts and toys available. The Main Street Market of Beaumont is a three-day, one-stop holiday shopping extravaganza featuring unique merchandise from more than 100 carefully selected vendors from Texas and across the country. Shop for clothing, gourmet foods, children’s items, jewelry and more during the market. Listen to live entertainment and expect a visit from someone special.
BEAUMONT, TX
fox4beaumont.com

New apartments underway in downtown Port Arthur

Port Arthur — A major development is underway in Port Arthur with the goal of creating a renaissance in the downtown area. Legacy Community Development Corporation is partnering with another group to build the Renaissance Lakeshore Apartments on Lakeshore Drive. The complex will include 108 units and provide affordable...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
fox4beaumont.com

UPDATE: Lumberton Middle School is clear

LUMBERTON — UPDATE: Students are returning to campus at this time. The leak was located in a rooftop AC unit and has been repaired. Lumberton Middle School students are being transported to Lumberton high school out of precaution following a gas leak. Lumberton ISD released the following statement on...
LUMBERTON, TX
KPLC TV

UPDATE: All lanes open on I-10 East

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - All lanes on I-10 East have reopened after the roadway was closed following a three-vehicle accident. Traffic on I-10 East between Sulphur and Lake Charles is being diverted to I-210. Officials are diverting traffic and closing I-10 due to a three-vehicle accident involving two 18-wheelers...
LAKE CHARLES, LA

