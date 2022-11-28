BEAUMONT — The Morning Show's Tan Radford visited the Beaumont Civic Center's Christmas event, Main Street Market, to find out more about the gifts and toys available. The Main Street Market of Beaumont is a three-day, one-stop holiday shopping extravaganza featuring unique merchandise from more than 100 carefully selected vendors from Texas and across the country. Shop for clothing, gourmet foods, children’s items, jewelry and more during the market. Listen to live entertainment and expect a visit from someone special.

BEAUMONT, TX ・ 7 HOURS AGO