List of Beaumont pavement and street repair projects
BEAUMONT — The City of Beaumont is using a street preservation program to help repair roads without having to start from the ground up. KFDM/Fox 3's Mya Caleb reports.
West Brook student posts bond on robbery charge linked to restroom attack
BEAUMONT — KFDM News has learned a 16-year-old is free after posting bond on a robbery charge linked to the West Brook High School restroom attack. Jordon Jermaine Savoy was released Thursday from the Minnie Rogers Juvenile Justice Center on $50,000 bond. Judge Randy Shelton set the bond earlier...
Goose Creek CISD teacher made district aware of student abuse investigation before 1st day on job
When ABC13 first reported on the case, parents wondered how Goose Creek Consolidated ISD hired someone who was eventually put in handcuffs for previous deplorable allegations.
Customers looking for answers after Jefferson County storage unit fire
Jefferson County — Southeast Texans who used Purely Storage near Nederland are waiting to see what's salvageable after Saturday's fire. Some just want to take pictures, but they're locked out from accessing their units. Water District 10 Fire Chief Lance Wood says the fire started about 9 p.m. Saturday...
Citizens demand road repairs while commissioner responds to complaints
JEFFERSON COUNTY — Residents living on a stretch of Clubb Road in Fannett say they've had enough. They claim Jefferson County has neglected major road damage for nearly three years. Rodney Sowell reached out to KFDM/Fox 4 with his concerns. Sowell says he and his neighbors have been asking...
Second Man Admits To A June 2019 Armed Robbery Inside A College Station Apartment
The second of four men indicted on charges of an armed robbery in a College Station apartment three and a half years ago has admitted to his participation. 21 year old Matthew Simon of Beaumont was sentenced to five years as part of a plea agreement that was filed this week in Brazos County district court.
Two Vidorians among early morning arrestees in Beaumont
On Saturday, November 26, 2022 at 1:11 a.m., Beaumont Police Department officers responded to the area of 1655 Louisiana (Dragon Industries) in Beaumont, in reference to a suspicious vehicle near the business. When officers arrived on scene, three white males ran from the area. Officers apprehended two of the three males and then set up a perimeter for a K-9 search. The K-9 Officer and his…
BREAKING: Woman injured in reported accidental shooting at West End Lodge Apartments
BEAUMONT — A woman sustained non-life threatening injuries in a reported accidental shooting at the West End Lodge Apartments in the 4200 block of North Major Drive. Police responded to the call at about 4:30 p.m. District Chief Scott Wheat with the Beaumont Fire Department tells KFDM/Fox 4 News...
Teenage girl missing in Orange County
The Vidor Police Department reports that a teenage girl is missing. Police Chief Rod Carroll says 14-year-old Chelsey Stewart is considered a runaway, and she was last seen on Monday, November 21st at her home. Chelsey Stewart is a white female with brown hair, and was last seen riding a...
Cardinal Lights, KCS Holiday Express, Main Street Market draw large crowds
SOUTHEAST TEXAS — Three events combined Thursday to draw large crowds and get them in the holiday spirit across Southeast Texas. The Main Street Market at the Beaumont Civic Center kicked off Thursday and continues Friday and Saturday. The Cardinal Lights shine brightly throughout December at Lamar University. The...
On the Run seeks your help in finding a woman wanted on a number of charges
JEFFERSON COUNTY — It's time for you to help law enforcement officers catch a fugitive. Each week, we team up with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office to let you know about someone who is on the run from justice. Sheriff Zena Stephens says the fugitive profiled this week is...
Ongoing sewage and drainage concerns in Beaumont
BEAUMONT — A major sewage problem we reported on back in April is an issue once again for the Amelia neighborhood in Beaumont. Those who live there now say the problem became embarrassing over the Thanksgiving holiday. It was hours before some residents could flush their toilets. KFDM/Fox 4'S...
Attorney takes issue with judge's certification ruling in West Brook bathroom attack case
BEAUMONT — A judge has certified a juvenile to stand trial as an adult on a robbery charge in the West Brook bathroom attack case with video that went viral. Judge Randy Shelton made the decision in the case of 16-year-old Jordon Savoy following a 1 1/2 hour certification hearing Monday at the Minnie Rogers Juvenile Justice Center. KFDM/Fox 4 is using the teen's name now that's he's certified to stand trial as an adult.
You can be a Holiday Hero and help Beaumont Animal Care increase pet adoptions
BEAUMONT — Beaumont Animal Care wants to make you one of its Holiday Heroes. The annual program begins Friday, December 2. The goal is to get the public spread the word about the importance of cat and dog adoptions during the holiday season. "The holidays can be a busy,...
Holiday season brings increase in Beaumont car burglaries
BEAUMONT — Neighborhoods near Parkdale Mall in Beaumont have seen a major uptick in car burglaries during the past month. That's a troubling trend, according to the Beaumont Police Department. Beaumont PD says it's the time of year when criminals are looking for opportunities to take something you leave...
The Morning Show | Main Street Market at the Beaumont Civic Center
BEAUMONT — The Morning Show's Tan Radford visited the Beaumont Civic Center's Christmas event, Main Street Market, to find out more about the gifts and toys available. The Main Street Market of Beaumont is a three-day, one-stop holiday shopping extravaganza featuring unique merchandise from more than 100 carefully selected vendors from Texas and across the country. Shop for clothing, gourmet foods, children’s items, jewelry and more during the market. Listen to live entertainment and expect a visit from someone special.
The city of Groves considering updating current game room ordinances
GROVES, Texas — Grove’s city leaders are taking a closer look at the city’s rules, as talks of more gaming rooms is on the menu. As of right now, there is only one game room in Groves along the Twin City Highway, but that could change in the future.
New apartments underway in downtown Port Arthur
Port Arthur — A major development is underway in Port Arthur with the goal of creating a renaissance in the downtown area. Legacy Community Development Corporation is partnering with another group to build the Renaissance Lakeshore Apartments on Lakeshore Drive. The complex will include 108 units and provide affordable...
UPDATE: Lumberton Middle School is clear
LUMBERTON — UPDATE: Students are returning to campus at this time. The leak was located in a rooftop AC unit and has been repaired. Lumberton Middle School students are being transported to Lumberton high school out of precaution following a gas leak. Lumberton ISD released the following statement on...
UPDATE: All lanes open on I-10 East
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - All lanes on I-10 East have reopened after the roadway was closed following a three-vehicle accident. Traffic on I-10 East between Sulphur and Lake Charles is being diverted to I-210. Officials are diverting traffic and closing I-10 due to a three-vehicle accident involving two 18-wheelers...
