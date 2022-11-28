Read full article on original website
KWQC
Davenport awarded Destination Iowa grant
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The City of Davenport has received a $9.6 million Destination Iowa grant. Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Economic Development Authority announced the grant Friday. The grant will go toward three signature projects that combine art, architecture and play, according to a media release. The...
KWQC
Rejuvenate Housing unveils home in Midtown Davenport Thursday
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Rejuvenate Housing is helping build homes for first-time home buyers. On Thursday, the nonprofit unveiled its second home at 514 W. 17th St. in Davenport. The three-bedroom, one-bath home was remodeled by Werner Investments Properties and went on sale Nov. 30 through Ruhl & Ruhl, the...
KWQC
New Emergency Department to open Thursday at Bettendorf HealthPlex
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - A new Emergency Department at the Bettendorf HealthPlex will open at noon Thursday. The Emergency Department, 2140 53rd Ave., represents the first Genesis Emergency Department in the growing Bettendorf area and the first to be located away from a hospital campus, officials said. On Friday, members...
KWQC
New North Scott YMCA in Eldridge is ready to open
ELDRIDGE, Iowa (KWQC) - The seventh full-service facility under the YMCA of the Iowa Mississippi Valley is ready to open. The new North Scott Community YMCA will hold and open house and grand opening on Sat. Dec. 3, 2022. It comes after years of work including a bond referendum and...
KWQC
North Scott School District bus drivers deliver senior care baskets Thursday
ELDRIDGE, Iowa (KWQC) - Bus drivers for the North Scott School District on Thursday came together to deliver 100 gift baskets to seniors living in the community. The baskets contained fruit, baked goods, activity books and a number of other things. Organizers said it’s their way of giving back to...
iowapublicradio.org
Gannett sells Burlington Hawk Eye to Illinois-based company
The nation’s largest chain of newspapers has sold the Burlington Hawk Eye to an Illinois-based chain. Community Media Group adds the paper to its collection of 41 publications across the Midwest and eastern U.S. Chairman Larry Perrotto said the Hawk Eye is unlikely to return to a daily publication...
KWQC
Muscatine Community College closes main campus due to threat
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KCRG) - Muscatine Community College says it has closed its main campus immediately due to a threat. Staff with the college did not say what the threat was, but said the college received an email that was “threatening in nature.”. In a post on the college’s website,...
KWQC
Illinois Housing Resource Fair held in Rock Island Wednesday
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Economic Growth Corporation (GROWTH), Illinois Housing Development Authority (IHDA), and Project Now together held a housing resource fair Wednesday at the Martin Luther King Jr. Center in Rock Island. Almost a dozen agencies presented resources to Illinois residents, and organizers say the event allowed groups...
KWQC
Economist talks Quad Cities economy Thursday
The TaxSlayer Center announced its new name Thursday. Strike ends after union, Eaton Mission Systems agrees on new contract. The strike has ended at Eaton Mission Systems Division of Davenport after the company and Machinists Union Locals 388 and 1191 came to an agreement on a new five-year contract. Meijer...
KWQC
High School Sports: December 1st
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Watch highlights from Wednesday’s high school sports including a win for Moline wrestling over Rock Island. Girls basketball highlights include Rock Island’s win over Moline, Galesburg’s win over Geneseo, United’s win over Mercer County and Galesburg Christian’s win over Quad City Christian.
KWQC
Muscatine officers honored with lifesaving award Thursday
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - Three Muscatine Police officers were honored Thursday night with a Lifesaving Award during the Muscatine City Council Meeting. Officers Jacob Elliot and Kassy Middaugh and Cpl. Todd Koch received their awards from Mayor Brad Bark. In two separate incidents, the officers used their CPR training to...
voiceofmuscatine.com
Job openings available with Team Staffing Solutions
Black Friday may be over for the season, but job opportunities are still on the horizon with Team Staffing Solutions. That’s an even better deal!. With the holidays right around the corner, A large number of positions in varying departments are currently available in Muscatine, Wapello, Wilton, Moscow, and West Branch.
KWQC
Made Market QC Holiday is this weekend
EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -Made Market QC Holiday will be held Friday and Saturday, Dec. 2-3 at Bend XPO Center, 922 Mississippi Parkway, East Moline. The hours on Dec. 2 are 5-8 p.m. and Dec. 3 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is $5 in advance (buy online here)...
You've been there... you go to the grocery store to "grab a few things" and you get to the one aisle where two old friends that haven't talked in years seem to have found each other? They park their carts right there in the middle of the aisle and everyone else might as well cease their shopping for the day. Yeah, super annoying. That's not the only thing that is happening in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, or Wisconsin that is super annoying!
KWQC
United Auto Workers-Case New Holland strike surpasses 200 days
BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - About 1,100 United Auto Workers at Case New Holland plants in Burlington, Iowa, and Racine, Wisconsin are in one of the longest active strikes in the country,. While some members on the picket line Thursday said they were a bit scared the strike’s gone on for...
KWQC
Fundraising efforts complete for new Galesburg Public Library
GALESBURG, Ill (KWQC) - After 15 years of work from community support and generous donations, the Galesburg Public Library now has the funding needed to complete its new library. The Galesburg Public Library received a $15.3 million grant from State of Illinois which covered 75% of the total cost of...
KWQC
This Week in Weather History: December 1, 2018 tornado outbreak
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - December 1, 2018 marked on the of largest December tornado outbreak in weather history in Illinois. There were 30 tornadoes across the state, including two EF-0 tornadoes in McDonough County, with one near Industry and the other in Bardolph. The peak winds were 70 mph...
thefabricator.com
Leeco Steel expands processing capabilities in Ontario and Wisconsin
Steel plate supplier Leeco Steel has added a Messer MPC2000 MC combination machine for plasma cutting, oxyfuel cutting, beveling, and drilling at its Hamilton, Ont., distribution center. In addition to steel plate, the company now can supply Canadian customers with steel plate parts. Leeco also recently expanded processing capabilities at...
KWQC
Davenport police to host Cops and Cocoa Dec. 6
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport police are hosting Cops and Cocoa on Dec. 6 at Vander Veer Park. Davenport police said it’s an opportunity to connect with the local community and share some hot cocoa while looking at the holiday lights. The event runs from 5 to 7 p.m.
