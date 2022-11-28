Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kymkemp.com
Take a Tour with Friends of the Arcata Marsh on December 10
This is a press release from Friends of the Arcata Marsh:. Friends of the Arcata Marsh (FOAM) is sponsoring a free tour of the Arcata Marsh & Wildlife Sanctuary on Saturday, December 10. Meet leader Sharon Levy at 2 p.m. in the lobby of the Interpretive Center on South G Street for a 90-minute, rain-or-shine walk focusing on Marsh history, wastewater treatment, birds, and/or ecology. Masks are strongly recommended inside the building. For more information, call (707) 826-2359.
North Coast Journal
Humboldt County Correctional Facility’s Inmate Holiday Art Contest
2022 marks the fifth year for the Humboldt County Correctional Facility’s (HCCF) Inmate Holiday Art Contest. Inmates in HCCF dorms are given art materials and are asked to work together to paint a holiday scene. Inmates that create the winning painting receive a special Christmas movie and popcorn. The...
kymkemp.com
Last Call for the Free Holiday Decoration Exchange
Press release from Eureka Center for Spiritual Living:. The Eureka Center for Spiritual Living (ECSL) at 239 Buhne Street in Eureka will be be hosting its highly popular Free Holiday Decoration Exchange, this Saturday, December 3, 2022. ECSL is excited to announce that the Free Holiday Decoration Exchange will be...
kymkemp.com
Friends of the Arcata Marsh Hosting Seven Walks/Tours December 3-January 1
This is a press release from Friends of the Arcata Marsh:. Friends of the Arcata Marsh (FOAM) is sponsoring a free tour of the Arcata Marsh & Wildlife Sanctuary on Saturday, December 3. Meet leader Elliott Dabill at 2 p.m. in the lobby of the Interpretive Center on South G Street for a 90-minute, rain-or-shine walk focusing on Marsh ecology. Masks are strongly recommended inside the building. For more information, call (707) 826-2359.
kymkemp.com
Eureka Considering Renaming 20/30 Park to Da’ Yas “Where the Cypress Are” Park
20/30 Park located in the City of Eureka was established in 1952, and made possible with assistance by the 20/30 Club, a service club comprised of 20 to 39 year-old men, no longer active in our region. Since then, the City of Eureka was awarded a $6.3 million grant from California State Parks to completely renovate 20/30 Park. An RFPQ was issued and Melton Design Group (MDG) was the winning design firm. Community input, diversity, accessibility and inclusivity have been integral parts throughout the park improvement project. Eureka residents shared their vision and desired features for the park at outreach events, both in person and by Zoom, and online surveys. Radio ads, social media, City eNewsletters, posted flyers and direct mailers to the neighborhood were all used to solicit feedback.
kymkemp.com
Cal Poly Humboldt’s Dance, Music, and Theatre Presents a Night of Jazz
The Department of Dance, Music, and Theatre at Cal Poly Humboldt presents a night of Jazz Combos. Join the The 12:26 Combo, The HSU Jazzy Joosers, and Charlie’s Angels Sunday, December 4th at 8:00 p.m. at the Fulkerson Recital Hall. Concert tickets are $10 General, $5 Children, and FREE for Cal Poly Humboldt students with ID. Tickets may be purchased at the door or in advance at centerarts.humboldt.edu.
kymkemp.com
‘El Pulpo Magnifico’ Set to Heat Up Arts Alive in Eureka
El Pulpo Magnifico to Heat Up Eureka’s December Arts Alive!…if its not pouring rain. By all accounts, Humboldt’s kids were extra good this year. So, as a pre-Christmas reward, El Pulpo Magnifico, the giant, flaming metal octopus creation of longtime local artist Duane Flatmo, is scheduled to wiggle its way down to the December edition of Eureka Main Street’s Arts Alive to help keep Humboldt’s holiday shoppers warm and terrified.
North Coast Journal
What's Good: Patino's and Humboldt Bay Burgers
The quesabirria taco has Mexican food enthusiasts happily in its grip, all of us grinning orange oil-slicked smiles now that the Tijuana specialty has made it this far north. But while dunking your way through an order of the crispy, gooey, beef tacos with a side of deep red consommé goes by all too quickly, the journey from pot to plate is a long one.
kymkemp.com
A Look Back at Eureka, Circa 1890s
The town site of ‘Eureka’ was founded in the 1850’s as a supply post for the mining industry in the Trinity Mountains to the east. The City of Eureka is the oldest city in Humboldt County, and was incorporated on April 18, 1856. The City was established as a planned development by a land company that divided the land into lots, delineated streets and roads and managed the land for members and investors. Early settlers claimed large pieces of property, eventually selling off smaller portions to other buyers. Some families bought entire blocks, building on one portion and subdividing the rest into streets and lots.
lostcoastoutpost.com
As We Enter a Cold and Wet Winter, Local Nonprofits Are Seeking Warm Items to Donate to the Homeless
In case you somehow haven’t noticed, it’s been cold outside! And it is going to be that way for a bit. As we enter the darkest, coldest and wettest months of the year, now is a good time to think about donating warm items (you know that coat that you never wear that’s just taking up space in your closet?) to people who need it.
kymkemp.com
So Hum Concerns: The Purloined Papers (Firestarter?)
Welcome to our letters to the editor/opinion section. To submit yours for consideration, please send to [email protected] Please consider including an image to be used–either a photograph of you or something applicable to the letter. However, an image is not necessary for publication. Remember opinions expressed do not...
kymkemp.com
Toys For Tots Looking for Volunteers and Donations
Our 2022 Toys for Tots Campaign has started. We will need volunteers for toy collection sites at Costco North, Costco South, and Target from 10-4pm. We need at least one adult and two additional adults/teens for each site every Saturday and Sunday ending Sunday December 18th. We will assess the weather and contact the volunteers the evening prior to canceling.
North Coast Journal
Eureka's Street Railways
The good old days in Eureka, I've heard, were the 1920s and 1930s, when a family could enjoy a Sunday excursion by streetcar from Old Town to Sequoia Park. There, they could enjoy a picnic next to the duck pond before riding home, rattling down the tracks on long summer evenings. Eureka's streetcars had been around long before the inter-war years, however, and their history can be conveniently divided into two periods: horse-powered and electric-powered, with a six-year hiatus between.
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: Donna Jean Mortimer
Donna Jean Mortimer, wife, mother and sister, passed away on November 3, 2022 at Providence St. Joseph Hospital in Eureka. She was 64. She is survived by her husband, Tim Mortimer, her brother Buzzy, sister Becky, brother Allen, her favorite niece Heather and many more nieces and nephews, and friends.
kymkemp.com
Catherine Ann Bryant: ‘She will be missed by many’
This section includes announcements of important events in our lives–births, graduations, engagements, marriages, and deaths. If you want to share an event with your community, please send a photo and a written piece to [email protected]. Catherine Ann Bryant, beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, & friend passed away...
kymkemp.com
Pickup Stolen in Eureka; Owner Seeks Help in Finding
Somewhere between 10:30 p.m. Saturday, November 26 and 7 a.m. Sunday, November 27, a thief stole a 2002 Toyota Tacoma extracab Prerunner from a Eureka home. “It’s believed the driverside extracab window(behind door) was broken to gain access to the vehicle,” the owner told us. The vehicle had...
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: Barbara A. Spellenberg, 1934-2022
Barbara was born in Eureka to Erwin and Anna Papke. She was the third of four siblings. She attended Saint Bernard’s Catholic Grammar school and Eureka High School, graduating in 1952. She married Gerald (Jerry) L. Spellenberg in June 1955. She met Jerry at a dance at the Loleta Firemen’s Hall in December of 1952. Her sister, Julia, introduced them after deciding he was not the one for her. Barbara was 18 at the time, having just had her birthday one week before the fateful dance. They celebrated 67 years of marriage in of June of this year.
kymkemp.com
Trinity County COVID Vaccination & Testing Clinics Cancelled Due to Weather
Due to weather conditions, the SNAP Nurse COVID-19 testing and vaccination clinics will be canceled over the next several days. The Weaverville SNAP Nurse site at the Veterans Hall on November 30, 2022 (today) will close at 12:30. The following upcoming SNAP Team COVID- 19 testing and vaccination clinics will...
kymkemp.com
2023-23 School Year Enrollment Now Open in Humboldt County
Press release from the Humboldt County Office of Education:. Enrollment for the 2023-24 school year has begun. For those interested in obtaining an interdistrict transfer, please contact your child’s district of residence to begin the process. This process is for both new and renewal requests. Check with the office of your district of residence for the deadline to submit forms.
lostcoastoutpost.com
North Coast Fisherman Fear for the Future of Commercial Fisheries as Offshore Wind Efforts Advance
As plans to bring offshore wind to the North Coast move steadily ahead, commercial fishermen are urging federal and state regulatory agencies to pump the brakes. “I want to make one thing clear: Fishermen are not opposing [renewable] projects up here, we’re opposing the loss of thousands of miles of fishing grounds,” Ken Bates, president of the California Fishermen’s Resiliency Association (CFRA), told the Outpost in a recent interview. “Fishermen understand what’s going on with the climate. They can see what’s going on with the ocean. They get it. … That being said, we need to exercise a little bit of caution before we just throw these projects to the wind, so to speak.”
Comments / 0