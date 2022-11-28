Read full article on original website
Shallowater’s Christmas On The Farm Is Now Open
Now, this is a perfect way to spend the day or night to get in the Christmas spirit. Hamilton Farms is based out in Shallowater and hosts a big Christmas on the Farms for the community to come out and enjoy. The farm actually dates back to the 1970s but it just opened to the public last year. I got a chance to meet Kyla and her family last year when they started all this up. They inherited it from their grandfather and took it from there.
ERCOT Or Not: Inexpensive Lubbock Homes for Sale With a Fireplace
It has been so incredibly chilly lately, and there's nothing like a fireplace to make you feel warm and cozy. There's also something to be said about having a backup should we lose our heat ala the 2021 ERCOT grid failure. So ERCOT or not, these are the least expensive...
31 Lubbock Christmas Events You Need To Go To
It's December which means Christmas is here. If you are looking for fun events in Lubbock and the surrounding area you came to the right place. From pictures with Santa, classes, shopping and so much more, Lubbock has an event for you. All events are listed in order by date.
New Made From Scratch Lubbock Restaurant is Getting Rave Reviews
Your next new restaurant spot is here and it is something unique and special. When I saw that The Co-Op Public House was opening in Lubbock I got really excited. They said it is known for craft bites and signature cocktails. Well, I have now tried it out and can tell you guys about it.
An Ugly Christmas Sweater Get’s You Free Chips and Queso At This Lubbock Sports Bar
It's finally the season for ugly Christmas sweaters! Funny to think that we used to just drag an old turtleneck out of our mom's closet for those ugly sweater parties. I remember my mom getting offended when I asked to borrow an ugly sweater. She thought they were 'festive' not hideous. Flash forward to now, and you can find ugly Christmas sweaters at nearly every single clothing store in town. There are tons to choose from. I've had my eye on one covered in cats and jingle balls for a while now.
Lubbock’s Tamale Trail: A Quest for the Hub City’s Best Tamales
December is so close that I can just smell all the great food that comes with the holidays whether it be latkas, fried plantains, or tamales. Growing up I was very picky when it came to my tamales that I got to the point that I started saying I hated tamales. It wasn't until high school, and making tamales with my bestfriend Alex, that I discovered not all tamales are the same.
Support A Lubbock Nonprofit & Check Out These Amazing Christmas Lights
For almost a decade, Chis Evans decorates his Lubbock home for Christmas while also raising funds for a local nonprofit group. For the past five years, Evans has partnered with Lubbock Impact to collect canned foods to help those in need. This year, he's continuing that thoughtful tradition. Last year,...
Adorable Puppy Heartlessly Dumped Overnight At Lubbock Apartment Complex
I can't imagine what goes through someone's head when they decide to ditch a defenseless animal in a random place in town and then just drive away. It happens way too often, and there is ALWAYS a better solution than to leave an animal alone somewhere to fend for itself.
Video: Bobcat Spotted Hanging Out At Mae Simmons Park In Lubbock
Lubbock resident, Tyson Earl, was out enjoying Mae Simmons park with his dog when he noticed a fluffy gray bobcat in the distance. He grabbed his camera and took a quick video and wondered out loud whether or not he should take his dog any closer. They may be snuggly and adorable looking, but they are still a wild predator and should be treated as such.
New Sensory Gym for All Ability Children Sets Lubbock Grand Opening
Do you wish there is more things for your kiddos to do in Lubbock? Well, you're in luck. There's a unique new gym coming soon to the Hub City. Have you ever heard of We Rock The Spectrum? It's a kid's gym that has a bunch of locations across the country and they're adding one here in Lubbock.
Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 30 People Arrested During Thanksgiving Week
So unfortunately no one has come up with a way to make Thanksgiving last longer but we still have Hanukah, Kwanza, Winter Solstice, Posadas, Krampusnacht, Christmas, New Years, and Dia de los Tres Reyes to look forward to. We really should just take the whole month of December until January 6th off since we are such a melting pot of cultures and festivities. For now I suggest we just slowly eat the Thanksgiving leftovers that we all have in our fridge, I finished our lefts over faster than a prairie dog eating a pumpkin.
27 Children Went Missing in Texas in November, One from Lubbock
The holidays are a time to spend with family whether its the family you are born into or with the family that you make but it's hard when someone you love isn't there. Many children in Texas have gone missing in the month of November making celebrating the holidays hard on their families.
I’m One Step Closer To Solving A Riveting Lubbock Mystery
Alright, I don't know about 'riveting'...but it's definitely a mystery. I published an article in early October detailing a bizarre weekly occurrence on 82nd and Quaker across from the radio station. If you didn't get a chance to read it, you can find it here. So basically... Someone has been...
Multiple Different Ways to Ruin Your Thanksgiving Feast This Year
Thanksgiving is very close that I can just taste it. No really I went out and bought the best tamales in Lubbock and shared them with my co-workers and they agreed. I will make all of you wait though before revealing that information. Now I have heard horror stories of...
Top Texas Fugitive Transferred to Lubbock for a 2020 Murder Trial
A top Texas fugitive serving a sentence in a different county has been transferred to Lubbock to face manslaughter charges. KAMC news reported that 21-year-old Tanner Cole Lermon was transferred to the Lubbock County Detention Center, November 30th, for a murder trial. Lermon had an active warrant and was wanted...
Pedro’s Tamales Opens New Location In Lubbock, More Expansion To Come
What the perfect time for the holidays, a new Pedro's Tamales is now open in the Lubbock area. Back in July, Chad told us about a new location coming to the area and their expansion plans, well one step has now been completed in Southwest Lubbock. This restaurant has a...
Lubbock Woman Stabbed and Set on Fire During Domestic Dispute
A Lubbock man has been arrested after it's alleged he stabbed and set fire to a woman during a domestic dispute. KAMC News reports that Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to a house near 106th Street and Elgin Avenue at around 1:40 p.m. on Monday, November 28th. Lubbock Police also responded to the scene for reports of a domestic dispute. At the scene, an unnamed woman with severe burns on both her face and body was located. It's said that these were permanently disfiguring burns.
Thank Goodness We Don’t Have THIS Problem In West Texas!
Well, the weather outside is turning frightful, and we could see a slight chance of some light snow for Thanksgiving night, but, even though it does get cold here, we could have bigger issues to deal with. Take our sunshine-ravaged friends to the southeast in Florida, who on top of...
Stunning Videos and Photos of the Double T Scoreboard Coming Down
On June 30, 1978, the Double T scoreboard was erected. On December 1, 2022, it said its final goodbye. After 44 years, we finally saw the iconic Double T scoreboard come down as a part of Texas Tech’s $200 million project to construct a new south end zone in the Jones AT&T Stadium and connect to the Dustin R. Womble Football Center.
A Lubbock man was Arrested on two Separate Theft Charges
A Lubbock man was arrested after being accused of stealing an expensive amount of livestock. KAMC news reported that Texas Rangers made an arrest, on November 23rd, on charges of theft but the only kind of theft that doesn't make a lot of sense during inflation. 37-year-old Gilbert Luna was charged with two misdemeanors, Driving While License Invalid and Failure to Control Speed, and two third degree felonies, Theft Between $30,000 to $150,000 and Theft of at Least 10 sheep/swine/goat under $150,000.
