Shallowater’s Christmas On The Farm Is Now Open

Now, this is a perfect way to spend the day or night to get in the Christmas spirit. Hamilton Farms is based out in Shallowater and hosts a big Christmas on the Farms for the community to come out and enjoy. The farm actually dates back to the 1970s but it just opened to the public last year. I got a chance to meet Kyla and her family last year when they started all this up. They inherited it from their grandfather and took it from there.
31 Lubbock Christmas Events You Need To Go To

It's December which means Christmas is here. If you are looking for fun events in Lubbock and the surrounding area you came to the right place. From pictures with Santa, classes, shopping and so much more, Lubbock has an event for you. All events are listed in order by date.
An Ugly Christmas Sweater Get’s You Free Chips and Queso At This Lubbock Sports Bar

It's finally the season for ugly Christmas sweaters! Funny to think that we used to just drag an old turtleneck out of our mom's closet for those ugly sweater parties. I remember my mom getting offended when I asked to borrow an ugly sweater. She thought they were 'festive' not hideous. Flash forward to now, and you can find ugly Christmas sweaters at nearly every single clothing store in town. There are tons to choose from. I've had my eye on one covered in cats and jingle balls for a while now.
Lubbock’s Tamale Trail: A Quest for the Hub City’s Best Tamales

December is so close that I can just smell all the great food that comes with the holidays whether it be latkas, fried plantains, or tamales. Growing up I was very picky when it came to my tamales that I got to the point that I started saying I hated tamales. It wasn't until high school, and making tamales with my bestfriend Alex, that I discovered not all tamales are the same.
Video: Bobcat Spotted Hanging Out At Mae Simmons Park In Lubbock

Lubbock resident, Tyson Earl, was out enjoying Mae Simmons park with his dog when he noticed a fluffy gray bobcat in the distance. He grabbed his camera and took a quick video and wondered out loud whether or not he should take his dog any closer. They may be snuggly and adorable looking, but they are still a wild predator and should be treated as such.
Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 30 People Arrested During Thanksgiving Week

So unfortunately no one has come up with a way to make Thanksgiving last longer but we still have Hanukah, Kwanza, Winter Solstice, Posadas, Krampusnacht, Christmas, New Years, and Dia de los Tres Reyes to look forward to. We really should just take the whole month of December until January 6th off since we are such a melting pot of cultures and festivities. For now I suggest we just slowly eat the Thanksgiving leftovers that we all have in our fridge, I finished our lefts over faster than a prairie dog eating a pumpkin.
Lubbock Woman Stabbed and Set on Fire During Domestic Dispute

A Lubbock man has been arrested after it's alleged he stabbed and set fire to a woman during a domestic dispute. KAMC News reports that Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to a house near 106th Street and Elgin Avenue at around 1:40 p.m. on Monday, November 28th. Lubbock Police also responded to the scene for reports of a domestic dispute. At the scene, an unnamed woman with severe burns on both her face and body was located. It's said that these were permanently disfiguring burns.
Stunning Videos and Photos of the Double T Scoreboard Coming Down

On June 30, 1978, the Double T scoreboard was erected. On December 1, 2022, it said its final goodbye. After 44 years, we finally saw the iconic Double T scoreboard come down as a part of Texas Tech’s $200 million project to construct a new south end zone in the Jones AT&T Stadium and connect to the Dustin R. Womble Football Center.
A Lubbock man was Arrested on two Separate Theft Charges

A Lubbock man was arrested after being accused of stealing an expensive amount of livestock. KAMC news reported that Texas Rangers made an arrest, on November 23rd, on charges of theft but the only kind of theft that doesn't make a lot of sense during inflation. 37-year-old Gilbert Luna was charged with two misdemeanors, Driving While License Invalid and Failure to Control Speed, and two third degree felonies, Theft Between $30,000 to $150,000 and Theft of at Least 10 sheep/swine/goat under $150,000.
