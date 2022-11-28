Here’s how YOU can help the White Center Food Bank on #GivingTuesday

This Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, the White Center Food Bank (WCFB) joins #GivingTuesday, a one-day global giving event dedicated to assisting non-profit organizations.

Here’s how YOU can help this helpful, local nonprofit:

With the support of our generous donors, volunteers, and individuals of the community, WCFB provides healthy, culturally familiar food for our neighbors.

Many of those within the White Center community face difficult economic conditions, leaving families and individuals in need of food resources.

With the start of this holiday season, White Center Food Bank wants to extend a hand and inspire others to do the same.

WCFB provides food security for our customers and their loved ones during these warm, festive times.

By collaborating in this movement, you can support the WCFB and give back to your community.

Let’s all participate in #GivingTuesday and continue to #KeeptheCommunityFed.

Link and QR code to donate: