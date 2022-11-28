(KWNO)-Winona State University is hosting its annual fall commencement ceremonies on Friday, December 9th, on the Winona campus in McCown Gym at Memorial Hall. Ceremony times vary by college, so make sure to mark your calendars for the first ceremony, which will include the College of Business, the College of Liberal Arts, and the College of Science and Engineering and will begin at 9 a.m. The College of Education and the College of Nursing and Health Sciences will hold a second ceremony, which will begin at 11:30 a.m.

WINONA, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO