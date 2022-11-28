Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Spike Strips Deployed During High-Speed Chase
(KWNO)-Yesterday, at approximately 7:18 p.m., the Wisconsin State Patrol notified the Trempealeau County Dispatch Center of a high-speed pursuit on Interstate 94 headed towards Trempealeau County. A gray Chevy Camaro traveling westbound on Interstate 94 was driving at speeds in excess of 120 mph. Jackson County deputies were forced to...
Winona Fire Department Issues Lithium-Ion Battery Safety Notice as the Holidays Approach
(KWNO)-As we head into the gift-giving season, where many battery-powered gifts will be received, the Winona Fire Department is issuing some basic tips on how to stay safe. A big offender this season are lithium-ion batteries, which supply power to smart phones, laptops, scooters, e-cigarettes, smoke alarms, toys, and in some cases, even cars. While lithium-ion batteries are generally safe to use, extra caution and awareness are advised because they can explode and even cause fires in rare cases.
Winona Area Non-profit to Receive Free Radio Advertising: Nominations Open
(KWNO)-Leighton Broadcasting has been passionate about its commitment to serving, connecting with, and celebrating its communities since it began in 1975. With more than four decades of commitment as its foundation, Leighton Broadcasting decided to seek a new way to show its passion for the communities its listeners call home. So in 2017, the “Gratitude on Repeat” campaign was born.
Affinity Plus to Collect Coins for a Cause
(KWNO)-Due to inflation and other economic pressures, food banks are experiencing increased demand across Minnesota this year. For this reason, Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union is once again inviting Winonans to donate their loose change to support hunger relief efforts throughout the state. This year, every donation made in Winona...
Winona Area Public Schools’ Proud Tradition of Musical Brilliance Continues
(KWNO)-You can continue Winona Area Public Schools’ proud tradition of musical brilliance by attending one of three concerts this month featuring the talented musicians from the Winona Senior High School and the Winona Middle School. The Winona Senior High School bands, choirs, and orchestra will be holding a combined...
Winona Arts Center Hosts Chris Peterson Exhibit
(KWNO)-The Winona Arts Center will play host to an exhibit of Chris Petereson’s paintings from December 1, 2022, through January 22, 2023. Peterson has studied many artistic techniques for painting in watercolors, acrylics, and encaustic for the past 15 years and has most recently focused her attention on oils.
Merchants Bank’s 10 Days of Giving Fast Facts
(KWNO)-Merchants Bank’s 10 Days of Giving Fast Facts:. The 2021 campaign raised 272,162 pounds of food for Winona Volunteer Services. That’s a total of more than four million pounds of food donated since the drive began in 1989, resulting in thousands of people being helped. In 2021, an...
Susan “Susie” Block
(KWNO)-Susan Block, 74, of Winona, passed away Friday, November 25, 2022, at her home, surrounded by her family. Susie was born on December 15, 1947, in Winona, Minnesota, to Donald and Margaret (Jasnoch) Larson. She graduated from Winona Senior High School and attended Winona State University. On December 30, 1967, she married Robert Block, and together they raised two sons: Christopher and Robbie.
“10 Days of Giving” Special Events Begin Today
(KWNO)-In support of the “10 Days of Giving,” Merchants Bank asks you to join them for these special events:. When: Thursday, December 1 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Join us for a taco salad or a pulled pork sandwich meal. Cash, debit, or credit are accepted. The cost is $8.00.
Winona State University Hosting “WinterFest”
(KWNO)-Winona State University will once again host WinterFest in the Kryzsko Commons. The free, family-friendly event happening on Friday, December 2nd, from 5 to 8 p.m. is open to the public. A variety of entertaining seasonal activities for all ages, including cookie decorating and hot chocolate, card making for senior...
Winona State University Announces Fall 2022 Commencement Schedule
(KWNO)-Winona State University is hosting its annual fall commencement ceremonies on Friday, December 9th, on the Winona campus in McCown Gym at Memorial Hall. Ceremony times vary by college, so make sure to mark your calendars for the first ceremony, which will include the College of Business, the College of Liberal Arts, and the College of Science and Engineering and will begin at 9 a.m. The College of Education and the College of Nursing and Health Sciences will hold a second ceremony, which will begin at 11:30 a.m.
Warrior Women’s Basketball Off to their Best Start in Program History with #6 Mankato Up Next
(KWMN)- The Winona State Womens basketball team is off to their best start in program history after topping the Viterbo V-Hawks in McCown Gymnasium, 75-46 on Monday night. The transition from longtime head coach Scott Ballard to first time head coach Ana Wurtz has seemingly come with ease. Wurtz has the team playing with energy and confidence and the results have proved as such. Wurtz, who spoke with the Winona Sports Network, was asked if this is how she expected the start of the season to go,
