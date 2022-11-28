ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City, NJ

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxsportsradionewjersey.com

Former Jersey Shore Bank To Possibly Turn Into Luxury Hotel

A former bank located in a Jersey Shore town might be the site of a new luxury hotel. Per NJ Advance Media, Icona, a high-end resort developer, has its eyes set on a former historic bank located in Ocean County. The luxury hotel chain is reportedly looking to develop a boutique hotel pending a $6.5 million deal.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
phillyvoice.com

Atlantic City chocolate shop is giving away Taylor Swift concert tickets in a Wonka-esque contest

Thousands of people had their dreams of attending Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' dashed when Ticketmaster's disastrous presale crashed so hard that the regular sale was canceled. But there's still one way to see her May 13 show in Philadelphia next spring, and no, it doesn't involve paying $5,000 to a scalper. You just have to buy a $10 chocolate bar.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
SoJO 104.9

Dancing Santas Popping Up at Casino in Atlantic City, NJ

Someone warn Mariah Carey. A troop of dancing Santas have begun popping up at an Atlantic City casino spreading their own Christmas cheer. 'Tis the season for festive surprises, and if you happen to find yourself in A.C. on a Saturday night you might run into these men in red decking the halls of Resorts Casino Hotel.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
shorelocalnews.com

Renault Winery Annual Festival of Trees Returns

Renault Winery’s (72 North Bremen Avenue, Egg Harbor City) Festival of Trees is where you want to be on December 8th. The annual charity tree auction is comprised of a silent one-hour auction of some of the most beautifully decorated trees which you can use to transform your home for the holiday season. Each year, Renault selects one worthy charity to whom all proceeds go, and this year, the charity is Faces 4 Autism.
EGG HARBOR CITY, NJ
shorelocalnews.com

South Jersey losing another pizzeriaas Linwood Exchange closes

South Jersey should be in mourning. Bakeria 1010, arguably the best pizzeria in South Jersey, will close its doors by the end of the year as its owner Mike Fitzick will take his mind-blowing pizza skills and head to Philadelphia, where he will take over – and rename – Spuntino, a highly regarded pizzeria in the Northern Liberties section of the city currently owned by fourth-generation pizzeria owner Salvatore Carollo.
LINWOOD, NJ
seaislenews.com

Duplex to Replace Old Home Owned by Longtime Sea Isle Family

Since 1945, a classic Cape Cod-style house has occupied the corner of 53rd Street and Landis Avenue in Sea Isle City. The name of the well-known family that has owned the white house for decades is written in black letters on the garage. “The Guarini’s,” it says. The...
SEA ISLE CITY, NJ
Daily Voice

Portnoy Solves Pizza Rivalry At Burlington County Flea Market

A pizza rivalry at either end of a flea market was uncovered by Dave Portnoy's One Bite reviews in Burlington County. First, the reviewer from Barstool Sports tried a bite of Kate & Al's Pizza Pies. It was a cold slice of tomato pizza which he tried while marveling at their 65-year-old storefront sign. "That sign is awesome," he said, before rating the slice as 7.4. If it was hot, it'd get a 7.7, Portnoy said.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
CBS Philly

Mother Nature shows strength as whipping winds slam Jersey Shore

VENTNOR CITY, N.J. (CBS) - It's been a wet and windy Wednesday down the shore. Response crews are gearing up for whipping winds that are expected to blow through the night. Along the boardwalk, it stings every time a gust comes through.You can see how powerful Mother Nature is by looking at the whitecaps in the ocean which looked very choppy in the afternoon. The American flag outside Ventnor City Hall whips in the wind, as two one-way metal street signs clank together again and again. Mother Nature shows her strength."On days like this really it is better for people to...
VENTNOR CITY, NJ
94.5 PST

A sweet treat hidden gem in South NJ

If you head way down Route 206 a couple of miles before it turns into Route 54, you'll pass The Red Barn. Evelyn Penza has been in business here for about 50 years. I went there as a teen, took my kids there when they were young and still go for unbelievable pies and cookies.
HAMMONTON, NJ
PhillyBite

Best Places to Eat in Collingswood NJ

is located in Camden County and is approximately Five miles east of Center City Philadelphia. Its main thoroughfare, Haddon Avenue, is lined with local shops. Some of the shops here are Philadelphia extensions. Listed below are our "Top 10 Best of Collingswood, NJ" Best Restaurants in Collingswood. Eating in...
COLLINGSWOOD, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy