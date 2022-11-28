Read full article on original website
Rexburg brothers selling ‘Cocoa for a Cause’ at Friday’s Art Stroll
REXBURG — Ben, Caleb and Desmond Mahelona have been selling hot chocolate and treats to benefit charities for the last eight years. This year, the brothers have chosen to donate their proceeds to the Family Crisis Center in Rexburg. “Cocoa for a Cause” will be set up outside the...
Buy an empty bowl for those in need at Pocatello event
POCATELLO — The Idaho Foodbank is inviting the community to support those in need by buying a handmade bowl. The Pocatello Arts Council is hosting the 4th Annual Empty Bowls event this Friday at the Westside Players Warehouse at 1009 South 2nd Avenue. Buying an empty bowl helps the...
Pebble Creek announces earliest opening date
With the recent onslaught of snow, Pebble Creek Ski Area announced its earliest opening date on record. The post Pebble Creek announces earliest opening date appeared first on Local News 8.
Biz Buzz: New downtown storefront offering trendy, everyday clothing for women
IDAHO FALLS – For years, Naylene Huneryager has done freelance graphic design work for big nationwide brands. Now she’ll be providing a unique brand of her own as the owner of a new clothing store in downtown Idaho Falls. The 27-year-old Tennessee native is celebrating the grand opening...
Some backcountry roads in Bonneville County closed for winter
This weather-related story is brought to you by East Idaho Credit Union. At East Idaho Credit Union, we believe in building a better life for our members, our communities and the great state of Idaho. Explore our solutions and start building your better life today at East Idaho Credit Union.
FAR OUT: Fudge shop opens its doors in downtown Pocatello
Far Out Fudge on North Main Street in Pocatello offers sweet treats with the perfect balance of richness and flavor in every square. Send your taste buds on a vacation with flavors like coconut cream pie, caramel peanut, chocolate raspberry, orange cream and many more fun creations. The atmosphere inside Jeremy Breen’s fudge shop lives up to its name with tie-dye tapestries hung on the walls, lava lamps and an overall groovy aesthetic that provides a fun sweet-treat stop for the family. Although running a...
School closures for Friday, Dec. 2
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The following school districts have canceled or delayed classes today due to weather conditions. Fremont School District 215 Teton School District 401 Ririe School District 252 The post School closures for Friday, Dec. 2 appeared first on Local News 8.
Adassa, star in Disney’s ‘Encanto,’ surprises local kids at school for Feel Good Friday
EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley in Idaho Falls and Pocatello are partnering to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition. Adassa, the voice of Dolores Madrigal in the smash Disney film ‘Encanto,’ was in eastern Idaho this week for a performance...
UPDATE: Most local highways reopen after closures
IDAHO FALLS — The following highways are closed Friday due to extreme winter weather conditions:. U.S. Highway 20, U.S. Highway 26, Idaho Highway 47, Idaho Highway 32 and Idaho Highway 87 have reopened after being closed on Thursday night or early Friday morning. Some school districts in eastern Idaho...
These school districts have canceled classes Friday due to weather
DRIGGS — The following school districts have canceled classes Friday due to extreme weather conditions:. Several highways in eastern Idaho have also closed because of dangerous conditions. The latest weather forecast can be found here and road condition reports from the Idaho Transportation Department are available here. EastIdahoNews.com will...
City of Idaho Falls pauses plowing pending upcoming snowstorm
Historic cold and wet start to the winter season
November has been much colder than normal and lots of snow showers have dumped tons of snowpack on our region. The post Historic cold and wet start to the winter season appeared first on Local News 8.
Check out the history at the Bannock County Veterans Museum
POCATELLO — It may not be as well known as other buildings in town, but Bannock County Veterans Memorial Building has been part of Pocatello’s history for almost 100 years. And now it has a museum. Next to the Portneuf River Concrete Channel, the Bannock County Veterans Memorial...
REO Speedwagon to perform at Mountain America Center
IDAHO FALLS — REO Speedwagon is coming to the Hero Arena inside Mountain America Center on Saturday, Aug. 5. Tickets start at $39.50 plus applicable fees and go on sale Friday, Dec. 9 at 10 a.m. Tickets are available at the Mountain America Center Box office and ticketmaster.com. Formed...
Rexburg hopes upcoming community Christmas concert will be the first of many
REXBURG — Traditions are important to a community, and the Rexburg Cultural Arts Department is hoping their inaugural community Christmas concert will be the start of what will, one day, be a cherished community tradition. “Joy to the World: A Community Christmas Concert” will be presented Monday, Dec. 5,...
Portion of U.S. Highway 20 closed due to extreme weather conditions
ASHTON — U.S. Highway 20 closed in both directions Thursday night between Ashton and the Montana State Line. The area is experiencing severe drifting snow and low visibility. Idaho Highway 87 is also closed from the US-20 junction to the Montana State Line due to winter weather conditions. Drivers...
Looking back: Man tragically dies on lava beds, lost coin purse found and man receives 100 stitches after ‘heated’ political argument
IDAHO FALLS — EastIdahoNews.com is looking back at what life was like during the week of Nov. 28 to Dec. 4 in east Idaho history. BLACKFOOT — A local man died on the lava beds north of Blackfoot, the Blackfoot Idaho Republican reported on Dec. 1, 1905. It’s...
Grocery Outlet, Maurices to set up shop in Pocatello
POCATELLO — A discount-heavy grocery retailer and a signature women’s clothing store will soon set up shop at two storefronts located inside the Pocatello Square shopping center on Hurley Drive in Pocatello. Grocery Outlet is returning to the Gate City after a 15-year hiatus, with plans to open inside the building that previously housed Bed Bath & Beyond, and Maurices is relocating from Chubbuck's Pine Ridge Mall to the building that Famous Footwear and Downeast Outfitters once called home, says Darren Puetz, a commercial real...
Winter Storm Warnings and snow today
Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St. Anthony, Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley, Fort Hall, Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, Oakley, Albion, Almo, Malta, Rockland, WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Idaho Falls, Rexburg, and St. Anthony. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Wind gusts as high as 45 mph will result in areas of blowing and drifting snow and dangerous conditions in the backcountry.
Southeast Idaho woman turns creative hobby into a successful side hustle
When you enter Kristyn’s Craft Room, it’s hard not to have your mood lightened at least a little bit. It’s full of bright colors, happy vibes and the feeling of being in a field of wildflowers on a warm spring day. Kristyn Lloyd, who lives in Grace with her husband and their toddler, started her small business in 2017. Back then, it was called Sunflowers and Stitches and she primarily specialized in custom watercolor paintings. ...
