Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Sandwiches in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
3 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Men’s Basketball: Key scored 19, Ohio State cruises past Cincinnati 81-53 in Maui InvitationalThe LanternColumbus, OH
5 Great Pizza Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Plans For Costco Closings in 2023Joel EisenbergSpringdale, OH
Related
Dallas Cowboys Are Waiving Defensive End This Tuesday
On the Tuesday following their 28-20 Week 12 win over the New York Giants, the Dallas Cowboys have made a somewhat surprising roster decision. According to senior NFL reporter Jori Epstein, the Cowboys have waived defensive end Tarell Basham after the lineman appeared in just two games this ...
Legendary actor Henry Winkler explains why he calls Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes a hero
Patrick Mahomes invited Henry Winkler to SoFi Stadium for Sunday’s Chiefs-Chargers game. The acting legend is very excited about possibly meeting the Kansas City quarterback.
Patrick Mahomes Greeted By Daughter Sterling, 19 Months, on Field Ahead of Sunday Game
Brittany and Patrick Mahomes will add a baby boy to the family in early 2023, joining daughter Sterling Skye Brittany Mahomes continues to crush maternity fashion, even as the temperatures drop. On Sunday, the pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner shared scenes from her day at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, where she was rooting on husband Patrick Mahomes with daughter Sterling Skye, 19 months, as his team took on the Jacksonville Jaguars. In an Instagram carousel, Sterling can be seen posing with her mom in the tunnel leading up...
Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Tom Brady Divorce
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month.
The 5 Ugliest Divorces in NFL History
Here's a look five notable contenders for the most publicized and ugliest divorces and settlements involving current or retired NFL stars.
Deion Sanders’ 2nd Divorce Continues to Haunt the Hall of Fame NFL Player Nearly a Decade Later
Deion Sanders and Pilar Biggers have been apart for over nearly a decade, but that hasn't stopped the divorce from haunting the Hall of Fame NFL player.
Bengals Players Respond To Justin Reid's Comments
Ja'Marr Chase is ready for 'tuna in a can' on Sunday.
Bengals Injury Roundup: Updates on Ja'Marr Chase, Joe Mixon and Others
Cincinnati's offense could get a boost this week
SB Nation
Our expert NFL picks for Week 13 of 2022
Welcome to our NFL Picks for Week 13. I hope you had a Happy Thanksgiving, and have now properly disposed of your leftovers — because eating week-old fridge turkey is gonna get you sick. Speaking of sick, this week I had the honor of writing a tweet for Michael...
National Analysts Praises Bengals, Believes They Are Biggest Threats To Chiefs In AFC
Cincinnati and Kansas City face off this Sunday
Bengals Add Two Players to Practice Squad, Including Speedy Wide Receiver
Cincinnati had two open spots on their practice squad before the additions
Buffalo Bills Announces Official Injury Decision On Von Miller
On a Tuesday night episode of his podcast titled "The VonCast," Bills' edge rusher Von Miller told listeners that he suffered knee damage in Buffalo's Thanksgiving Day victory against the Detroit Lions. Despite claiming that the injury "could have been better and could have been worse," ...
Bills-Patriots kick off week filled with playoff-type games
Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills head to New England looking for their first division win of the season. Week 13 is loaded with several playoff-type matchups, starting with the Bills (8-3) visiting the Patriots (6-5) on Thursday night. Five other games on Sunday also feature winning teams playing against each other. The Bills already lost to Miami and the New York Jets and will face all three of their division rivals over the next three weeks as the jumbled AFC East has a chance to send four teams to the playoffs. Buffalo has won two straight on the road against the Patriots. Extending that streak won’t be easy. The Bills are dealing with illness that has forced several players to miss practice and won’t have edge rusher Von Miller because of a knee injury.
thesource.com
Deshaun Watson Accusers To Attend QB’s First Game Back From 11 Game Suspension
Deshaun Watson is set to return to the field this coming Sunday against the Houston Texans following an 11-game suspension for sexual misconduct. Watson has settled with more than two dozen accusers, and in a new report from ESPN, about 10 of the women who accused him of sexual assault and harassment during the massages are set to attend his first game back from his suspension.
Henry Has a New Challenger in NFL Rushing Race
Josh Jacobs of the Las Vegas Raiders knocked the Tennessee Titans running back from the top spot and became the fourth different player to lead the league this season.
Breaking Down Ja'Marr Chase's Injury, Recovery and Probability of Return Against Chiefs
The star wide-out is expected to return to the field this week after missing four games with a hip injury
Report: UC One Of Deion Sanders' Final School Choices
Primetime is eyeing the Bearcats.
NFL Week 13 Picks From the MMQB Staff
Our writers and editors pick a winner in all 15 games.
Report: Odell Beckham Jr. Schedules Visits With Giants, Bills, Cowboys
The wide receiver hasn’t played since February’s Super Bowl LVI.
FOX Sports
NFL Week 13: Predictions, analysis, key matchups and stats for every game
FOX Sports' staff of NFL reporters gives you everything you need to know going into Week 13. We'll tell you about all the games, players and matchups you should be watching out for, as well as give a prediction for each game on this week's slate. Thursday, Dec. 1. Buffalo...
Comments / 1