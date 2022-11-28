Read full article on original website
Related
13abc.com
Groups to defend citizens’ power to amend Ohio constitution
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Foes of a proposal that would make it harder for citizens to amend Ohio’s constitution vowed Tuesday to unleash the same broad activist coalition against it that delivered a scorching rebuke to a Republican-backed anti-union law last decade. Opponents including the union-backed group We...
13abc.com
Ohio Democrats propose bureau to investigate hate crimes
Findlay, Bowling Green collecting toys for Hope for the Holidays Drive-Thru Bash. Here's some good, clean fun at Imagination Station, as Dan and Carl use shampoo to discover the hops and skips behind the "Kaye Effect". The lead Republican sponsor of a proposal that would make it harder to amend...
13abc.com
Imagine It! - The Kaye Effect - Dec. 3rd, 2022
The lead Republican sponsor of a proposal that would make it harder to amend Ohio's constitution defended his proposal in its first committee hearing Thursday. The Irish's 28-21 win over Akron Archbishop Hoban is the school's first state title since 2014, but its third in the past decade. Updated: 11...
13abc.com
Ohio House passes bill to stiffen swatting penalties
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio House of Representative passed a bill on Wednesday that aims to stiffen the penalties for swatting. According to the Ohio House, “Swatting” refers to intentionally making a false 911 call to get police or SWAT officers to respond to a location or incident when there is no emergency. The purpose of House Bill 462 is to prohibit the offense of swatting.
13abc.com
13abc Big Story: The debate over legalizing cannabis
Here's some good, clean fun at Imagination Station, as Dan and Carl use shampoo to discover the hops and skips behind the "Kaye Effect". The lead Republican sponsor of a proposal that would make it harder to amend Ohio's constitution defended his proposal in its first committee hearing Thursday. Central...
13abc.com
12/1/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
From a child in need to an officer giving back: Salvation Army major shares her story. The proposal comes after a recent increase in hate crimes reported across Ohio. Two local shop owners we spoke with say they are expecting strong sales this holiday season.
13abc.com
TPD seeks suspects in fatal hit-and-run
Ohio Democrats propose bureau to investigate hate crimes. The proposal comes after a recent increase in hate crimes reported across Ohio. Two local shop owners we spoke with say they are expecting strong sales this holiday season.
Comments / 0