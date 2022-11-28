Read full article on original website
Guest
3d ago
Thats a lie from the swamp Governer DEsantis has already said he is not running for president Florida needs him to stand up against these these democrats that have come here to turn Florida into cities like New York and Chicago and California washington DC would destroy him and his family like they have tried to destroy president trump God is going to bring judgment on these evil people
Reply(7)
18
Joan Doyle
3d ago
Quit the bull shut 🐂💩 give us real news , why is the border not closed . Why are we giving Ukrsine billions
Reply(12)
27
Charles Diehl
2d ago
No way I’m from Pa and everyone I talked to and all of my relatives are for Trump. He prove himself and did what he promised. The press and lying democrats are the worst and should be feared. They want your freedom
Reply
6
