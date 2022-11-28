Read full article on original website
Related
judoinside.com
Grand Slam Tokyo back in post pandemic period
This weekend the Tokyo Grand Slam, 2022 edition, will open its doors of the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium. It looks that the udo world is normalizing from a period after the pandemic. Still, the Grand Slam may have great athletes from Japan, but many skip Tokyo and line up for the IJF Masters in Jerusalem.
judoinside.com
Conduct of exciting match between Riner and Tushishvili questioned
At the Champions League, the European Championships for Clubs, ten time World Champion Teddy Riner was defeated by 2018 World Champion Guram Tushishvili. However many fans are questioning the situation on social media. The home crowd though was extremely satisfied with the sensation by the smaller heavyweight Tushishvili and also Riner congratulated Tushishvili.
judoinside.com
Linz in Austria will organise a Grand Prix for the next four years
Upper Austria and the state capital Linz have announced a four-year contract with IJF World Tour to hold the Upper Austrian Judo Grand Prix until 2026. It’s been quite a while: For a total of 27 years (1980 – 2006) Linz-Leonding used to be a hotspot in the Judo World Cup. Next year the IJF World Tour is eventually coming back to Linz. The first Upper Austrian Grand Prix will be held from 25 to 27 May 2023, just two-weeks-time after the World Championships in Doha (QAT).
judoinside.com
Injured Clarisse Agbegnenou makes unfortunate comeback
Clarisse Agbegnenou will be out for six weeks due to an injury in her right knee. At the Champions League match during the fight against Margaux Pinot last Saturday, Clarisse Agbegnenou got injured and announced that she would be unavailable for six weeks. More fear than harm for the double Olympic champion of Tokyo.
Comments / 0