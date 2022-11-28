Upper Austria and the state capital Linz have announced a four-year contract with IJF World Tour to hold the Upper Austrian Judo Grand Prix until 2026. It’s been quite a while: For a total of 27 years (1980 – 2006) Linz-Leonding used to be a hotspot in the Judo World Cup. Next year the IJF World Tour is eventually coming back to Linz. The first Upper Austrian Grand Prix will be held from 25 to 27 May 2023, just two-weeks-time after the World Championships in Doha (QAT).

