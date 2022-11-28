ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Leandro Trossard Has Been Offered To Chelsea

By Dylan McBennett
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14WheL_0jQFdVXL00

Leandro Trossard from Brighton has been offered to Chelsea.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Chelsea are rumoured to be signing a winger in January, and Leandro Trossard could be the one they move for. The player has been offered to Chelsea by the agent of the player, and there is interest from the club.

Graham Potter is a massive fan of his former player, and he will be a pushing force behind the signing happening if it does. Brighton may be resigned to losing the player, who has suggested he is interested in leaving the club.

Chelsea are not the only club Leandro Trossard has been offered to by his agent.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pHPFs_0jQFdVXL00
Leandro Trossard has been offered to Chelsea.

IMAGO / PA Images

According to Ben Jacobs of CBS Sports, Leandro Trossard has been offered to Chelsea by the agent of the player, but they are not the only club he's been offered to.

Trossard has also been offered to Manchester United, who are also looking to sign a forward player in January, but their target may end up being more of a striker.

Liverpool have also been offered the player, but have said they are not interested in signing him, even after he scored a hat-trick against them this season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q0ztr_0jQFdVXL00
Chelsea may move for Leandro Trossard in January

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Chelsea may move for Trossard in January, and if he is to leave Brighton the Blue's are expected to be the one club he will move to.

It will be a move to keep an eye on, with Trossard having a possibility to join Chelsea in January.

