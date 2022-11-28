ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

atlantanewsfirst.com

Interstate shooting on I-20 East in Conyers under investigation

CONYERS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two lanes of I-20 East are back open at Salem Road in Conyers following a shooting investigation. The Conyers Police Department confirms this was an interstate shooting that happened around 9:45 a.m. Thursday. No injuries have been reported at this time and no officers were involved.
CONYERS, GA
accesswdun.com

Principal: Gwinnett County student to face charges for assaulting teacher

A high school student in Gwinnett County will face criminal charges and disciplinary action after allegedly assaulting a teacher on Tuesday. According to a report from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the alleged assault happened just before 11 a.m. Tuesday at Discovery High School in Lawrenceville. That information came from a letter sent to the school community by Discovery Principal Marci Sledge. The name of the teacher has not been released.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
WGAU

NE Ga police blotter includes fatal fire in Athens

The body of a 56 year-old man was found in a home that burned on Springtree Road in Athens. That’s off Lexington Road on Athens east side. There is no word yet on cause of death for Alvin Beckom Jr., nor has the cause of the fire been determined. Athens-Clarke County Police and Athens-Clarke County firefighters are investigating.
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

Athens-Clarke Co Police arrest a homicide suspect

Athens-Clarke County Police make an arrest stemming from an October shooting death: 18 year-old Daviea Oliver is facing a murder charge after the October 28 shooting on Rolling Ridge Drive in Athens. 20 year-old Nyda Hill was killed and a 17 year-old boy was wounded. From the ACCPD…. Press Release-UPDATE...
ATHENS, GA
accesswdun.com

Hall County’s Marine Rescue Team to use remote underwater vehicle for search and rescue

The Hall County Marine Rescue Team will be taking a step into the future by utilizing an underwater remotely operated vehicle (ROV) for search and rescue missions. The ROV will be put to use on Lake Lanier at the start of summer 2023. The ROV hosts many capabilities, including features such as buoyant robotic arms, sonar, navigation and other search and recovery tools. Underwater ROVs are well suited for search and rescue operations, as well as salvage missions. According to a press release by the Hall County Fire Rescue Department, the vehicles have the ability to be quickly deployed and carry heavier payloads than human divers.
HALL COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Gainesville man arrested for alleged child molestation

A Gainesville man was arrested Wednesday for the alleged molestation of a child early in November. According to a press release from the Hall County Sheriff's Office, Michael Dennis Hill, 33, was charged with one felony count of child molestation. The alleged act occurred at some point during the first...
GAINESVILLE, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Gwinnett County teacher left bloodied after being attacked by student, cellphone footage shows

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Cellphone video shared with Channel 2 Action News shows a teacher being repeatedly punched inside a Gwinnett County classroom Tuesday afternoon. The incident happened just before noon at Discovery High School in Lawrenceville, according to the wife of the teacher attacked. It left him with a bloodied mouth and head injuries along with a feeling of dizziness, she said.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Memorial Drive closed to through traffic for construction

Beginning Thursday, Memorial Drive between Glenwood Drive and Cherokee Road will be closed to through traffic through Thursday, Dec. 8. The city of Gainesville asks residents to use caution and to watch out for construction workers and equipment in the area during this time.
GAINESVILLE, GA
accesswdun.com

Passenger killed in Hall County accident

A person was killed Wednesday morning after a single vehicle accident on Tanners Mill Road in Gainesville. Jose Luis Estala, 67, of Gainesville was reportedly driving a Dodge Caravan south on Tanners Mill Road and approximently 2:30 a.m. according to Georgia State Patrol. Estala attempted to negotiate a right-hand curve...
GAINESVILLE, GA
Justine Lookenott

Mass transit, air taxis could be in Forsyth County’s future

Forsyth County is looking for feedback from the public concerning plans to create a mobility hub in the McFarland areaPhoto byForsyth County Government. (Forsyth County, GA) Could the future of Forsyth County include mass public transportation, bike trails and air taxis? That’s what the Forsyth County Public Transportation Department is trying to figure out through the McFarland Mobility Hub Feasibility Study.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA

