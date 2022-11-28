The Hall County Marine Rescue Team will be taking a step into the future by utilizing an underwater remotely operated vehicle (ROV) for search and rescue missions. The ROV will be put to use on Lake Lanier at the start of summer 2023. The ROV hosts many capabilities, including features such as buoyant robotic arms, sonar, navigation and other search and recovery tools. Underwater ROVs are well suited for search and rescue operations, as well as salvage missions. According to a press release by the Hall County Fire Rescue Department, the vehicles have the ability to be quickly deployed and carry heavier payloads than human divers.

HALL COUNTY, GA ・ 21 HOURS AGO