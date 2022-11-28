Read full article on original website
fox5atlanta.com
Gwinnett County superintendent says violence 'will not be tolerated' at schools
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A student is facing criminal charges and school disciplinary action for allegedly assaulting a teacher at Discovery High School in Lawrenceville, according to Gwinnett County Public Schools Superintendent Calvin Watts. Watts said in a message to parents and guardians of Gwinnett County students that the incident...
Monroe Local News
MPD Reports: Complaint of someone on Ring video turns out to be complainant; woman arrested after many attempts to get illegal ride
Dispute – E. Spring St; Sunshine Laundry. Female subject reported an unknown male pointed a pistol at her during an argument. Report taken, follow up needed to confirm identity of suspect. Other Law – Sorrells St in reference to the complainant’s believe their vehicle going to be damaged when...
Special needs bus crashes in Gwinnett County | What we know
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A school bus was involved in a crash in Gwinnett County, police said early Thursday morning. The Gwinnett County Police Department said it happened in the area of Nelson Brogdon Blvd. at Buford Hwy. in Sugar Hill. The department said there were no injuries reported....
atlantanewsfirst.com
Interstate shooting on I-20 East in Conyers under investigation
CONYERS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two lanes of I-20 East are back open at Salem Road in Conyers following a shooting investigation. The Conyers Police Department confirms this was an interstate shooting that happened around 9:45 a.m. Thursday. No injuries have been reported at this time and no officers were involved.
Traffic Watch Update: New ADA parking spots open at Forsyth County Courthouse
(Forsyth County, GA) The new ADA-accessible parking lot at the Forsyth County Courthouse is now open. The parking lot is located on the north side of the building on East Main Street in downtown Cumming.
Superintendent responds after Gwinnett County teacher left bloodied in classroom attack
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga — Gwinnett County School’s superintendent Dr. Calvin J. Watts has responded after a cellphone video shared with Channel 2 Action News earlier this week showed a teacher being repeatedly punched inside a Gwinnett County classroom. The attack happened just before 11a.m. Tuesday at Discovery High...
accesswdun.com
Principal: Gwinnett County student to face charges for assaulting teacher
A high school student in Gwinnett County will face criminal charges and disciplinary action after allegedly assaulting a teacher on Tuesday. According to a report from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the alleged assault happened just before 11 a.m. Tuesday at Discovery High School in Lawrenceville. That information came from a letter sent to the school community by Discovery Principal Marci Sledge. The name of the teacher has not been released.
NE Ga police blotter includes fatal fire in Athens
The body of a 56 year-old man was found in a home that burned on Springtree Road in Athens. That’s off Lexington Road on Athens east side. There is no word yet on cause of death for Alvin Beckom Jr., nor has the cause of the fire been determined. Athens-Clarke County Police and Athens-Clarke County firefighters are investigating.
‘How about me:’ Man gets himself arrested after asking why he was left off Rockdale most wanted list
ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia man is behind bars after questioning why he wasn’t among the most wanted people in his county. Earlier this week, the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office posted a list of their ten “most wanted” violent offenders on social media. Just...
Arrest made in shooting death of 17-year-old on basketball court in Gwinnett County
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett police have arrested an 18-year-old in connection with another teen’s death on a basketball court. Police said Timothy Buchanan, 17, was shot and killed while playing basketball in a Gwinnett County neighborhood in October. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news...
Monroe Local News
WCSO Alerts: Woman picked up on warrant after calling for a ride from the hospital; package stolen from porch
The Walton County Sheriff’s Office reported the following Crime Awareness Community Alerts for the period Monday, Nov. 21 – Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Monday, Nov. 21, 2022. ZONE 3. Arrest – 40-year-old Auburn man was arrested in...
Athens-Clarke Co Police arrest a homicide suspect
Athens-Clarke County Police make an arrest stemming from an October shooting death: 18 year-old Daviea Oliver is facing a murder charge after the October 28 shooting on Rolling Ridge Drive in Athens. 20 year-old Nyda Hill was killed and a 17 year-old boy was wounded. From the ACCPD…. Press Release-UPDATE...
Monroe Local News
MPD Reports: Potential live stream fight in Tanglewood; friend borrows car and doesn’t return it; slew of domestic disputes
The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Nov. 17 – 24, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the third part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Welfare Check –...
accesswdun.com
Hall County’s Marine Rescue Team to use remote underwater vehicle for search and rescue
The Hall County Marine Rescue Team will be taking a step into the future by utilizing an underwater remotely operated vehicle (ROV) for search and rescue missions. The ROV will be put to use on Lake Lanier at the start of summer 2023. The ROV hosts many capabilities, including features such as buoyant robotic arms, sonar, navigation and other search and recovery tools. Underwater ROVs are well suited for search and rescue operations, as well as salvage missions. According to a press release by the Hall County Fire Rescue Department, the vehicles have the ability to be quickly deployed and carry heavier payloads than human divers.
accesswdun.com
Gainesville man arrested for alleged child molestation
A Gainesville man was arrested Wednesday for the alleged molestation of a child early in November. According to a press release from the Hall County Sheriff's Office, Michael Dennis Hill, 33, was charged with one felony count of child molestation. The alleged act occurred at some point during the first...
Beloved DeKalb County cafeteria worker killed in crash just outside school
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A beloved DeKalb County cafeteria worker was killed in a crash on her way to work Monday morning. Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes was at Bethune Middle School, where Shirley Revere had worked for a decade. She’d worked with the DeKalb County School District for nearly 20 years.
Gwinnett County teacher left bloodied after being attacked by student, cellphone footage shows
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Cellphone video shared with Channel 2 Action News shows a teacher being repeatedly punched inside a Gwinnett County classroom Tuesday afternoon. The incident happened just before noon at Discovery High School in Lawrenceville, according to the wife of the teacher attacked. It left him with a bloodied mouth and head injuries along with a feeling of dizziness, she said.
accesswdun.com
Memorial Drive closed to through traffic for construction
Beginning Thursday, Memorial Drive between Glenwood Drive and Cherokee Road will be closed to through traffic through Thursday, Dec. 8. The city of Gainesville asks residents to use caution and to watch out for construction workers and equipment in the area during this time.
accesswdun.com
Passenger killed in Hall County accident
A person was killed Wednesday morning after a single vehicle accident on Tanners Mill Road in Gainesville. Jose Luis Estala, 67, of Gainesville was reportedly driving a Dodge Caravan south on Tanners Mill Road and approximently 2:30 a.m. according to Georgia State Patrol. Estala attempted to negotiate a right-hand curve...
Mass transit, air taxis could be in Forsyth County’s future
Forsyth County is looking for feedback from the public concerning plans to create a mobility hub in the McFarland areaPhoto byForsyth County Government. (Forsyth County, GA) Could the future of Forsyth County include mass public transportation, bike trails and air taxis? That’s what the Forsyth County Public Transportation Department is trying to figure out through the McFarland Mobility Hub Feasibility Study.
