Washington Examiner
Canvasser shot in Georgia days before election: Report
A man was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after being shot in downtown Savannah, Georgia, Thursday evening. The shooting is still under investigation, but local television station WSAV reported the man who was shot was canvassing for the Senate runoff. In a statement to the station, Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) said...
WRDW-TV
Warnock, Walker in dead heat for Ga. Senate seat, new poll finds
ATLANTA (Atlanta News First) - A new poll ahead of next week’s nationally watched Senate runoff shows Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock is still locked in a virtual tie with Republican Herschel Walker. The Emerson College Polling/The Hill survey of Georgia voters ahead of the Dec. 6 runoff finds Warnock...
wfxg.com
Georgia voters showing up in record numbers for Senate runoff election
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - Lines have been longer than expected at both of Columbia County's advance voting sites, as the nation awaits Georgia's decision for a seat in the Senate. Still, voters are showing up and casting their ballots, and most who spoke to FOX54 said a few minutes...
Albany Herald
Georgia GOP chairman, Trump chief advisor dealt setbacks in Fulton election probe
ATLANTA -- The Georgia Republican Party chairman and a close advisor to former President Trump were dealt setbacks this week in a Fulton County investigation into potential illegal interference in the 2020 presidential election. Fulton County Judge Robert McBurney ruled on Wednesday that Georgia GOP Chairman David Shafer cannot be...
WJCL
'This is kind of ridiculous': Chatham County voters spend up to three hours in early voting lines
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Early voting is underway in Georgia, this time for the runoff election, but, just like the general election, voters aren't happy about the wait times. Elisa King showed up to the early voting site at Chatham County Mosquito Control, ready to cast her ballot Monday morning.
WRDW-TV
In Georgia Senate runoff, here’s what the numbers are telling us
AUGUSTA, Ga. - Early voting is now underway across Georgia in the U.S. Senate runoff between incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker. While Richmond County nearly broke a record with Sunday early voting, Rockdale is leading all of the state’s 159 counties with a 7% turnout; followed by Fulton at 5.7% and DeKalb at 5.6%, according to the latest data available Monday from the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office.
Georgia's Republican Dominated Counties May Be a Major Factor in Senate Runoff Election
Three Counties in Georgia may swing the 2022 US Senate Runoff Election between Raphael Warnock and Herchel WalkerPhoto byNew South Politics. The 2022 Georgia Senate Runoff Election between Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker could come down to three counties in Georgia known as the most reliable Republican strongholds. Georgia is a unique state for political party strength evaluation for Republicans and Democrats, because Georgia voters don’t declare a party when they register to vote. The only occasion when Georgia voters effectively “choose” a party is in a primary election, when they choose the primary to participate in. While these factors complicate analysis, there are demographics and other data points to find consistent patterns of the majority of voters supporting Republican candidates.
live5news.com
Governor’s office receives Berkeley County petition with more than 2,500 signatures
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley County community members created a petition to the governor asking him to appoint the inspector general to look into the legality of the school board’s actions at the Nov. 15 meeting. Pastor Tory Liferidge of Grace Church started the online petition just a...
WMAZ
Possible campaign worker shot in Downtown Savannah, Sen. Warnock responds
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A man believed to be a campaign worker for Sen. Raphael Warnock was been shot in Downtown Savannah Thursday night. WSAV, the NBC affiliate in Savannah, reported on the shooting Thursday night. They said witnesses told police the victim was going door-to-door campaigning for the senator...
MSNBC
Georgia voters react to Walker in new Warnock campaign ad
In a new campaign ad for Sen. Raphael Warnock ahead of the Senate runoff election in Georgia, voters react to recent campaign remarks from Republican challenger Herschel Walker.Nov. 28, 2022.
Lawyers told to choose between GOP chair and 10 other fake electors
Either state GOP chairman David Shafer or 10 other Republicans who falsely purported to be Georgia’s presidential electo...
Officials: Savannah High School gunman call a hoax
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Reports of a gunman prompted a massive police presence at Savannah High School and Savannah Early College on Wednesday morning. Students were evacuated as SWAT conducted a full sweep, checking the school room by room before giving the “all clear.” Disputing rumors, the Savannah Chatham County Public School System (SCCPSS) said […]
live5news.com
Lawsuit targets ‘expansive surveillance network’ law enforcement can access to track SC drivers
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Where you drive every day is not a secret in South Carolina. Law enforcement has access to what is being called an “expansive surveillance network” of cameras, and according to new court filings, there is no oversight into how they use this information. Now,...
WJCL
Hoax calls about gunman on campus leads to evacuation of Savannah High, lockdown at other schools
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Hear from SCCPSS Police Chief about Wednesday's hoax. Update 11:40 a.m.: Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has issued a statement regarding Wednesday's hoaxes. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be...
Energy Assistance Program offered in Chatham County; when to apply
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) will be accepting appointments in Chatham County this Sunday. LIHEAP helps families stay warm in the winter and cool in the summer months. To obtain an appointment, potential applicants for the Energy Assistance Program must call 912-721-7910 starting at 7 p.m. on Sunday. […]
WJCL
Holiday Events 2022: What's happening in Savannah, Coastal Georgia and the Lowcountry
Above file video: Downtown Savannah kicks off Christmas season. There are a lot of events happening in Savannah, Coastal Georgia, and the Lowcountry. We've created a list of all the holiday-related events in the area. Did we miss any? Email us at news@wjcl.com. For Christmas Parades: Click here. Where to...
WJCL
Group files second lawsuit against city of Tybee Island over short-term vacation rental ordinance
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. — Tybee Alliance, a group of short-term vacation rental owners, realtors and residents, is once again suing the City of Tybee Island. The alliance is upset with the way the city has gone about updating its short-term vacation rental ordinance. "We're filing a lawsuit just to...
WJCL
Ask Asa: South Carolina farmer proves Santa exists
RIDGELAND, S.C. — Marissa Paykos is no ordinary farmer, and her Jasper County, South Carolina brainchild, theWhippoorwill, is no ordinary farm. The two-acre private vegetable garden she and her husband set up a few years ago has grown to a forty-acre food supplier with thousands of pigs, chickens, vegetables and more.
Bulloch Sheriff’s Deputies escort Retired Chief Deputy Gene McDaniel home
In a display of love, respect and honor the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Motorcycle Escort Team escorted the body of Retired Bulloch County Chief Deputy Gene McDaniel to Joiner Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro, GA. The escort team traveled to a Savannah hospital to assist with the escort home. Gene...
WJCL
Daniel Defense issues statement about lawsuit filed by mother of Uvalde school shooting victim
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. — The Founder and CEO of Daniel Defense has issued a statement following a lawsuit filed against the Bryan County gun manufacturer and others. Marty Daniel released the statement Friday morning after the mother of a 10-year-old who was killed in the Uvalde school shooting filed a 76-page federal lawsuit that included the Black Creek business.
