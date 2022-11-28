ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chatham County, GA

Washington Examiner

Canvasser shot in Georgia days before election: Report

A man was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after being shot in downtown Savannah, Georgia, Thursday evening. The shooting is still under investigation, but local television station WSAV reported the man who was shot was canvassing for the Senate runoff. In a statement to the station, Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) said...
SAVANNAH, GA
WRDW-TV

Warnock, Walker in dead heat for Ga. Senate seat, new poll finds

ATLANTA (Atlanta News First) - A new poll ahead of next week’s nationally watched Senate runoff shows Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock is still locked in a virtual tie with Republican Herschel Walker. The Emerson College Polling/The Hill survey of Georgia voters ahead of the Dec. 6 runoff finds Warnock...
GEORGIA STATE
WRDW-TV

In Georgia Senate runoff, here’s what the numbers are telling us

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Early voting is now underway across Georgia in the U.S. Senate runoff between incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker. While Richmond County nearly broke a record with Sunday early voting, Rockdale is leading all of the state’s 159 counties with a 7% turnout; followed by Fulton at 5.7% and DeKalb at 5.6%, according to the latest data available Monday from the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office.
GEORGIA STATE
Matt O'Hern

Georgia's Republican Dominated Counties May Be a Major Factor in Senate Runoff Election

Three Counties in Georgia may swing the 2022 US Senate Runoff Election between Raphael Warnock and Herchel WalkerPhoto byNew South Politics. The 2022 Georgia Senate Runoff Election between Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker could come down to three counties in Georgia known as the most reliable Republican strongholds. Georgia is a unique state for political party strength evaluation for Republicans and Democrats, because Georgia voters don’t declare a party when they register to vote. The only occasion when Georgia voters effectively “choose” a party is in a primary election, when they choose the primary to participate in. While these factors complicate analysis, there are demographics and other data points to find consistent patterns of the majority of voters supporting Republican candidates.
GEORGIA STATE
WMAZ

Possible campaign worker shot in Downtown Savannah, Sen. Warnock responds

SAVANNAH, Ga. — A man believed to be a campaign worker for Sen. Raphael Warnock was been shot in Downtown Savannah Thursday night. WSAV, the NBC affiliate in Savannah, reported on the shooting Thursday night. They said witnesses told police the victim was going door-to-door campaigning for the senator...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Officials: Savannah High School gunman call a hoax

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Reports of a gunman prompted a massive police presence at Savannah High School and Savannah Early College on Wednesday morning. Students were evacuated as SWAT conducted a full sweep, checking the school room by room before giving the “all clear.” Disputing rumors, the Savannah Chatham County Public School System (SCCPSS) said […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Energy Assistance Program offered in Chatham County; when to apply

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) will be accepting appointments in Chatham County this Sunday. LIHEAP helps families stay warm in the winter and cool in the summer months. To obtain an appointment, potential applicants for the Energy Assistance Program must call 912-721-7910 starting at 7 p.m. on Sunday. […]
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WJCL

Ask Asa: South Carolina farmer proves Santa exists

RIDGELAND, S.C. — Marissa Paykos is no ordinary farmer, and her Jasper County, South Carolina brainchild, theWhippoorwill, is no ordinary farm. The two-acre private vegetable garden she and her husband set up a few years ago has grown to a forty-acre food supplier with thousands of pigs, chickens, vegetables and more.
JASPER COUNTY, SC

