Lincoln, NE

North Platte Telegraph

Nebraska announces six coaching hires for Matt Rhule's staff

LINCOLN – On the eve when assistants can hit the recruiting road, new Nebraska coach Matt Rhule announced six hires for his coaching staff. All six were known via various reports, but NU made the hires official on Thursday. “This group of coaches will be great representatives of the...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Three Huskers — including Ernest Hausmann — enter the transfer portal

Three Nebraska football players are entering the transfer portal, a source confirmed to The World-Herald on Thursday afternoon. Huskers moving on from the program are inside linebacker Ernest Hausmann, receiver Decoldest Crawford and offensive lineman Brant Banks. So begins what will be a frenetic stretch for new Nebraska coach Matt...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Sparks fly – literally – ​as Nebraska coach Matt Rhule leaves lasting first impression

LINCOLN – A hush came over the crowd of a few hundred people at 1:29 p.m. The next man to lead Nebraska football had finally arrived. Matt Rhule was right on time Monday for a program thirsty for success and clarity after a sixth straight losing season and 76-day coaching search. The 47-year-old strode out from behind a black curtain inside the Hawks Center and across the turf on a path illuminated by red lights toward the podium and his next rebuild project.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

No. 2 seed Nebraska sweeps Delaware State in NCAA first-round action

The Delaware State volleyball team doesn’t have a player taller than 6-foot-1 on its roster, so the Nebraska defense went to work on Thursday in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Nebraska won 25-15, 25-9, 25-10 at the Devaney Center. Nebraska had 15 blocks, and received 18 digs...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Nebraska pulls away in second half to roll Boston College

The Nebraska men’s basketball team earned its second straight victory with an 88-67 win against Boston College on Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Keisei Tominaga stole the show with 23 points and the Huskers put together a dominant second-half effort en route to a 21-point win. Fred Hoiberg was...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Scouting report: Nebraska at No. 9 Virginia Tech

LINCOLN — Given its success last season, the Nebraska women’s basketball team figured it’d get a tough draw in the 2022 Big Ten/ACC Challenge. But NU hoped for a home game, too. The Huskers got the hard assignment — No. 9 Virginia Tech. Despite winning at Wake...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Walker makes his presence felt as Huskers look to earn second straight win

It’s been just two games, but Fred Hoiberg’s squad has gotten quite the facelift over the last 80 minutes of basketball. The Huskers got a huge boost last Friday in Derrick Walker — who missed the first five games due to “health care reasons” — and played arguably their best basketball of the season Sunday night against Florida State.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

North Platte basketball swept by Lincoln Northeast in season opener

River Johnston led all players with 22 points, but it wasn’t enough to help the North Platte boys basketball team win its season opener. The Bulldogs lost to Lincoln Northeast 68-47 at home Thursday. “We kind of had our backs against the wall most of the game,” North Platte...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3' game

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Nebraska Lottery's "Pick 3" game were:. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. (one, nine, eight) Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

NE Lottery

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Tuesday:. (Red Balls: four, thirteen; White Balls: sixteen, eighteen) (seventeen, eighteen, twenty-six, twenty-seven, forty-eight; Lucky Ball: thirteen) Mega Millions. 20-23-37-46-52, Mega Ball: 6, Megaplier: 4. (twenty, twenty-three, thirty-seven, forty-six, fifty-two; Mega Ball: six; Megaplier: four) Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts...
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Telegraph

Historic cabin, popular tourist stop remains closed, maybe for good

NEBRASKA CITY — The sign outside the long-closed Mayhew Cabin museum and John Brown’s Cave is blunt and to the point: “Killed by City of NC.”. “NC” refers to Nebraska City, a quaint Missouri River town that is the home of Arbor Day as well as 10 museums, honoring everything from windmills to Civil War veterans.
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
North Platte Telegraph

OPS trains 500 elementary teachers to start paid home visits

OMAHA -- Omaha Public Schools teachers are knocking on students’ front doors as one strategy to increase family engagement while lowering misbehavior across the district. Earlier this month, 500 elementary teachers and support staff were trained on how to conduct a home visit, one tool that will be used for the next four semesters.
OMAHA, NE

