A ‘UPS guy’ saw something attached to a jug in a Florida pond. Then came two rescues

By Madeleine Marr
Miami Herald
 3 days ago

An sharp-eyed UPS deliveryman came through in the clutch on Florida’s Space Coast.

According to a Saturday Facebook post from Wild Florida Rescue , a “UPS guy named Matt called in about an unknown bird with a jug attached to it.”

In the comments section, the organization explains that the creature was discovered in a retention pond in front of a church on North Wickham Road in Viera.

The post shows a picture of the empty, clear jug, with no bird nowhere in sight.

Reason? The caption says that before rescue workers could get there to assist, two other good Samaritans waded out in the water to free the bird from its plastic prison.

Because Wild Florida was unable to post any photos as the bird as it was long gone, it did say it at least managed to “rescue” the jug by recycling it, hence the picture.

The post concludes by sending a shoutout to the anonymous helpers.

“We would love to give thanks to Matt and the couple who saved the bird’s life.”

