ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gig Harbor, WA

Driver dies after impact with garbage truck in Gig Harbor

By Shawn Garrett, KIRO 7 News
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29DQHj_0jQFdFex00

A person is dead after colliding with a garbage truck in Gig Harbor on Monday, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 10:44 a.m., deputies responded to a 911 report of a head-on collision in the 14800 block of 118th Avenue Northwest in Gig Harbor.

According to the sheriff’s office, the driver of a van collided with a garbage truck that was picking up a trash can.

The driver of the van died at the scene.

The driver of the garbage truck was not injured.

According to the sheriff’s office, there was no evidence the driver of the van braked before the collision.

Drivers were asked to use alternate routes while detectives investigated the scene.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 6

That's It
3d ago

A head on with a parked garbage truck picking up a can? Sounds like another case of typically local, impatient entitlement. Pretty expensive. Just a little while ago, I encountered another hurry up character who started rolling out in front of me from a stop sign. I slowed down, not trusting what they were doing. Then they had the nerve to wave me on! Yeah right, you messed up, then give me permission to carry on with my right of way. Driving around here is bad comedy at best.

Reply(2)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

Snohomish County neighbors deal with more snow, icy conditions

EVERETT, Wash. — Overnight and into Friday morning, Western Washington saw freezing temperatures. And the cold is not going away anytime soon, more snow is headed our way. When asking people if they love or hate this weather KIRO7 got some mixed emotions. “It’s cold you know, I love...
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Multiple homes robbed in Gig Harbor

Multiple homes in Gig Harbor were robbed early Tuesday morning. The burglars gained access through unlocked doors and windows, according to the Gig Harbor Police Department. Police believe two burglars entered three homes and attempted to gain access to others during the early morning hours on Tuesday. The burglars stole...
GIG HARBOR, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Semitruck tips over on West Seattle bridge on-ramp

A semitruck rolled over onto its side on an on-ramp to the West Seattle Bridge on Thursday morning, hampering an already slow-moving traffic day. The incident occurred around 8:26 a.m. on the northbound Interstate on-ramp to the West Seattle Bridge, blocking all lanes of traffic. According to the Washington State...
SEATTLE, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Garbage services suspended across Snohomish County

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash., November 30, 2022 – Today both Waste Management and Republic Services announced suspension of all garbage and recycling service pickups throughout Snohomish County due to hazardous road conditions from last night’s snowstorm. Customers are asked to place carts on the curb for pick up the next service day.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
112K+
Followers
145K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy