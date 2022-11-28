Driver dies after impact with garbage truck in Gig Harbor

A person is dead after colliding with a garbage truck in Gig Harbor on Monday, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 10:44 a.m., deputies responded to a 911 report of a head-on collision in the 14800 block of 118th Avenue Northwest in Gig Harbor.

According to the sheriff’s office, the driver of a van collided with a garbage truck that was picking up a trash can.

The driver of the van died at the scene.

The driver of the garbage truck was not injured.

According to the sheriff’s office, there was no evidence the driver of the van braked before the collision.

Drivers were asked to use alternate routes while detectives investigated the scene.

