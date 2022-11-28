Read full article on original website
5 Thoughts: Texas A&M 83, SMU 64
1. Defense wins: Texas A&M forced the Mustangs into 19 turnovers and allowed just ten assists on the night. The Aggie defense rushed SMU off the 3-point with hard contests and then rotated and recovered to the next man. Buzz Williams’ team played with the highest level of intensity on defense all year, and it showed in the stat sheet and on the scoreboard.
