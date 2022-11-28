ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Veterans can now buy discounted annual entry passes to El Dorado Park

By Jason Ruiz
 3 days ago

Veterans will now be able to buy discounted annual vehicle passes to El Dorado Park after the city announced Monday that it was reducing the cost of those passes by $25.

Other visitors to El Dorado East Regional Park, which charges a daily entry fee ranging from $6 to $9, can buy an annual entry pass for $65. But now veterans will only pay a $40 fee for year-round access to the East Long Beach park—a price that had previously been offered only to seniors and people with disabilities.

The entry fee is paid by people trying to access the area of the park north of Spring Street by vehicle.

The City Council had requested earlier this month that city management look at reducing fees charged to veterans entering the park. It’s unclear how much of a financial loss the city will see from the reduced fees. The city said in a memo this month that the program was too new to understand what effect it would have on revenue.

“Providing discounted parking for veterans at our regional park is one small way we can show our appreciation for the sacrifices veterans have made for our community and country,” 4th District Councilman Daryl Supernaw said in a statement.

Supernaw requested the decreased fees in the council’s last meeting before the Veteran’s Day holiday.

Veterans wanting to purchase a discounted park pass will have to provide proof of their service, such as an identification card issued by the United States Department of Defense or other documentation.

Annual parking passes can be purchased at the El Dorado Nature Center Museum (7550 E. Spring Street) or the Department of Parks, Recreation and Marine administrative office located at 2760 N. Studebaker Rd.

Long Beach, CA
