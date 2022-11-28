ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoops Rumors

Hawks' De'Andre Hunter, John Collins exit with injuries

Hawks starting forwards De'Andre Hunter and John Collins exited Wednesday’s game against Orlando with injuries and were ruled out for the remainder of the contest, Atlanta announced. Collins, the power forward, suffered a left ankle sprain, while Hunter, the small forward, is dealing with right thigh soreness. As Gabe...
ATLANTA, GA
Hoops Rumors

Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard targeting Sunday return

Trail Blazers perennial All-Star Damian Lillard is targeting a Sunday return from a leg injury, Chris Haynes reported during TNT’s Tuesday broadcast of the Clippers-Blazers game. Portland begin a four-game homestand against the Pacers that night. Lillard was diagnosed on Nov. 20 with a Grade 1 strain to the...
PORTLAND, OR
Hoops Rumors

Draymond Green's future remains up in the air

Draymond Green is on a potential expiring contract, so his NBA future beyond this season remains up in the air. However, he made it clear in a conversation with Marc J. Spears of Andscape that he doesn’t take his lengthy tenure with the Warriors for granted and appreciates that he has gotten to play alongside Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson since entering the league.
Hoops Rumors

James Harden targeting Monday return

Sixers star James Harden is targeting Monday’s game against his former team in Houston for his return from a right foot injury, according to Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer. Shams Charania of The Athletic first reported (via Twitter) that Harden is aiming to make it back at some...
HOUSTON, TX
Hoops Rumors

Lakers to waive Matt Ryan

The Lakers are waiving sharpshooter Matt Ryan, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic (via Twitter). The move will open up a spot on Los Angeles’ standard 15-man roster and the team has no plans to immediately fill it. Ryan, who has talked about working as a DoorDash driver after...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Hoops Rumors

And-Ones: Henderson, Top Offseason Adds, 2022 Re-Draft

G League Ignite guard Scoot Henderson, the consensus No. 2 prospect in the 2023 draft class, has been diagnosed with a nose fracture after entering the concussion protocols and missing the team’s last four games, writes Cody Taylor of Rookie Wire. Although Henderson has already been sidelined since November...
Hoops Rumors

Monty Williams, Joe Mazzulla named Coaches of the Month

Suns head coach Monty Williams and Celtics interim head coach Joe Mazzulla have been named the NBA’s coaches of the month for the Western and Eastern Conferences, respectively, the league announced (via Twitter). As previously mentioned, the NBA combined the games played in October and November for its initial...
BOSTON, MA
Hoops Rumors

Report: Celtics, Al Horford agree to two-year extension

Horford is currently earning $26.5M in the final season of the four-year, $109M contract he signed with the Sixers in 2019, the last time he reached free agency. The veteran big man left Boston for Philadelphia that offseason despite a widespread expectation that he and the Celtics would work out a new deal.
BOSTON, MA
Hoops Rumors

NBA announces start, end dates for 2023-24 regular season

The NBA informed teams on Wednesday that the 2023-24 regular season will begin on Oct. 24, 2023 and end April 14, 2024, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. The ongoing ’22-23 regular season opened on Oct. 18 and will conclude April 9, so next season’s start and end dates will be pushed back nearly a week.
Tom Rinaldi is working too much

Fox Sports reporter Tom Rinaldi covered five games (two NFL, two World Cup and one college football) on two continents over a hectic 10-day span. But is what he’s doing healthy?
NEW JERSEY STATE
