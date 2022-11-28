Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pizzeria Closes, A New Pizza Restaurant Opens In Its PlaceGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Popular Houston Restaurant Coming to TownGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Award Winning Palm Springs Restaurant Opening in PhoenixGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Love to Read? The Mesa Book Festival is the Event to Attend!Suzy Jacobson CherryMesa, AZ
Millions in stimulus money available for Arizona homeowners and rentersJake WellsArizona State
Related
Warriors' Draymond Green fined $25K over interaction with fan
Warriors forward Draymond Green has been fined $25K for “directing obscene language toward a fan,” the NBA announced (via Twitter). The incident occurred at the beginning of the fourth quarter during Golden State’s loss to Dallas on Tuesday. The four-time All-Star is averaging 9.0 PPG, 6.1 RPG,...
Hawks' De'Andre Hunter, John Collins exit with injuries
Hawks starting forwards De'Andre Hunter and John Collins exited Wednesday’s game against Orlando with injuries and were ruled out for the remainder of the contest, Atlanta announced. Collins, the power forward, suffered a left ankle sprain, while Hunter, the small forward, is dealing with right thigh soreness. As Gabe...
Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard targeting Sunday return
Trail Blazers perennial All-Star Damian Lillard is targeting a Sunday return from a leg injury, Chris Haynes reported during TNT’s Tuesday broadcast of the Clippers-Blazers game. Portland begin a four-game homestand against the Pacers that night. Lillard was diagnosed on Nov. 20 with a Grade 1 strain to the...
Pacers' Bennedict Mathurin, Thunder's Jalen Williams named Rookies of the Month
Pacers reserve swingman Bennedict Mathurin and Thunder wing Jalen Williams have been voted the Eastern and Western Conference Rookies of the Month for October and November, the league announced (Twitter link). Since the 2022-23 regular season only got underway in late October, it was folded into November in this instance.
Lakers could trade Patrick Beverley, Kendrick Nunn or draft picks?
The Lakers are “leaning toward” trading “some combination of Patrick Beverley, Kendrick Nunn and picks (one first-round and/or multiple second-round picks) for role players” in order to upgrade the rotation, multiple team sources tell Jovan Buha of The Athletic. Going that route would still give the...
SB Nation
Brittney Griner is being tortured in Russia and the outrage machine is predictably muted
At some point today, 2018 WNBA MVP and two-time champion Breanna Stewart will fire off a tweet. It will be nearly identical to the tweet she posted yesterday, and the day before, and every day for a few months. The only difference will be the incremental change of a number.
Draymond Green's future remains up in the air
Draymond Green is on a potential expiring contract, so his NBA future beyond this season remains up in the air. However, he made it clear in a conversation with Marc J. Spears of Andscape that he doesn’t take his lengthy tenure with the Warriors for granted and appreciates that he has gotten to play alongside Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson since entering the league.
James Harden targeting Monday return
Sixers star James Harden is targeting Monday’s game against his former team in Houston for his return from a right foot injury, according to Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer. Shams Charania of The Athletic first reported (via Twitter) that Harden is aiming to make it back at some...
Lakers to waive Matt Ryan
The Lakers are waiving sharpshooter Matt Ryan, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic (via Twitter). The move will open up a spot on Los Angeles’ standard 15-man roster and the team has no plans to immediately fill it. Ryan, who has talked about working as a DoorDash driver after...
Pacers' Myles Turner, Buddy Hield leave impression vs. Lakers amid trade rumors
Lakers fans offered loud cheers Monday night for Myles Turner and Buddy Hield, two Pacers veterans who have been rumored as L.A. trade targets for several months, writes Kyle Goon of The Orange County Register. The Lakers rejected the potential swap because of Indiana’s insistence on getting unprotected first-round picks...
Hawks' John Collins out at least two weeks; Nets have shown interest in trade
Hawks power forward John Collins will be out at least two weeks due to the left ankle sprain that he suffered during Wednesday’s victory over Orlando, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic (via Twitter). Atlanta confirmed Collins’ two-week timeline, tweeting that his MRI also revealed joint swelling. His return...
And-Ones: Henderson, Top Offseason Adds, 2022 Re-Draft
G League Ignite guard Scoot Henderson, the consensus No. 2 prospect in the 2023 draft class, has been diagnosed with a nose fracture after entering the concussion protocols and missing the team’s last four games, writes Cody Taylor of Rookie Wire. Although Henderson has already been sidelined since November...
Monty Williams, Joe Mazzulla named Coaches of the Month
Suns head coach Monty Williams and Celtics interim head coach Joe Mazzulla have been named the NBA’s coaches of the month for the Western and Eastern Conferences, respectively, the league announced (via Twitter). As previously mentioned, the NBA combined the games played in October and November for its initial...
Haywood Highsmith near guaranteed salary if not waive on or before Jan. 7
It has been a good week for Heat forward Haywood Highsmith so far. He had his best game of the season on Wednesday in Boston, matching a career high with 16 points while chipping in eight rebounds, a pair of blocks, and a career-best four 3-pointers. Additionally, by remaining on...
Report: Celtics, Al Horford agree to two-year extension
Horford is currently earning $26.5M in the final season of the four-year, $109M contract he signed with the Sixers in 2019, the last time he reached free agency. The veteran big man left Boston for Philadelphia that offseason despite a widespread expectation that he and the Celtics would work out a new deal.
NBA announces start, end dates for 2023-24 regular season
The NBA informed teams on Wednesday that the 2023-24 regular season will begin on Oct. 24, 2023 and end April 14, 2024, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. The ongoing ’22-23 regular season opened on Oct. 18 and will conclude April 9, so next season’s start and end dates will be pushed back nearly a week.
Tom Rinaldi is working too much
Fox Sports reporter Tom Rinaldi covered five games (two NFL, two World Cup and one college football) on two continents over a hectic 10-day span. But is what he’s doing healthy?
Hoops Rumors
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
996K+
Views
ABOUT
Hoops Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NBA rumors. The site focuses on trades and free agent signings.https://www.hoopsrumors.com/
Comments / 0